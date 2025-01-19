Having arrived in the U.S. more than three years ago, moving from London to New York by way of Los Angeles, I now consider myself in the sweet spot between having my mind blown by the insane prices of the Big Apple and also being somewhat numb to them.

Day to day, I’m aware of paying more for certain items than any right-thinking person would or should. However, it was only during a recent visit by my brother that I was reintroduced to the touristic delights, and financial horrors, that New York City has to offer.

With that in mind, here are some select city must-dos and their associated costs, as well as a look back at how they’ve changed due to the strains of inflation, the U.S. cost of living crisis, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fair warning: this article contains prices some readers may find distressing.

open image in gallery Visitors should be prepared for the eye-watering costs of day-to-day life in the Big Apple ( Getty )

The Empire State Building

Once the tallest building in the world, this is perhaps New York City’s most iconic and hardy structure, having famously survived an assault by King Kong. Access to the 102nd and 86th floor observation decks – the most popular visitor option – offers “unmatched, floor-to-ceiling views stretching up to 80 miles on a clear day,” according to the ESB website.

Adults currently pay $79, while children between six and 12 years old pay $73, and seniors $77. This does not include tax and an extra $5 booking fee, and prices increase up to $94 for an adult at peak times, including sunset.

open image in gallery The Empire State Building is perhaps NYC’s most iconic structure ( Getty/iStock )

The attraction has, as have most major tourist experiences, seen a steady but noticeable increase in price since 2019. Back then, tickets cost $55 for adults and $48 for kids.

Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island

A visit to the historic island, where foreign immigrants were processed during the late 19th and 20th centuries, and an audience with Lady Liberty herself is not as expensive as you might expect.

open image in gallery A trip to historic Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty costs less than you might think ( Getty/iStock )

Because they are owned by the National Park Service, admission to both islands is free. Tickets for the boat trip remain reasonable, with adults (ages 13-61) boarding for $25.50, children aged 4-12 for $16.50, and those 62 and over for $22.50. Prices have seen a fairly sizeable jump, though. In 2019, tickets cost $18.50 for adults and just $9 for children.

However, if you’re not fussed about making land, another alternative is to catch the Staten Island ferry for free. Stand on the right side on your way out, and the left side on your way back.

The Met

New York City is home to more than 170 museums, so you’d be remiss not to try to get some culture in during your stay. Big hitters you’ve probably heard of include the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the Tenement Museum, and The Met.

open image in gallery The Met, known for its annual A-list gala, is free for those with New York state residency... so find a local to go with if you can! ( Getty/iStock )

The Met, famous for its star-studded annual Gala, is the fourth-largest museum in the world by floor area. Adults can enter for $30, seniors for $22, and it’s $17 for students. Children under 12 get in free. That’s a jump of $5 from three years ago, when price points were $25 for adults and $12 for students.

Up until 2018, the museum had a blanket “pay what you wish” policy. Now, sadly, that privilege is reserved only for those with proof of New York state residency, so try to find a local and split the difference!

Broadway

In the week ending November 17 2024, an average Broadway admission amounted to roughly $113, according to Statista. That may seem expensive; however, entertainment union Actors’ Equity puts the average ticket price for Broadway musicals at $122.73 during the 2018-2019 season, and $134.66 in 2022-2023.

open image in gallery Prices for Broadway shows will fluctuate depending on a number of factors ( Getty/iStock )

Prices will of course fluctuate depending on what show you see, the day and time of the performance, the time of year, and who is in the cast. For example, according to The Broadway League, the average price of a ticket for Wicked in January 2024 was $131.05, compared with $137.98 in June.

Then again, there’s no business like show business, and if musical theater is your bag, the price tag is well worth it.

Yankees baseball game

open image in gallery Prices for a Yankees game may be somewhat higher this year, after the team made it into the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers ( Getty )

For sports fans, the 2025 Major League Baseball season will run from March 18 to September 28. In 2023, the average ticket price for a New York Yankees game stood at around $66, marking the highest average ticket price in 14 years, according to Statista. In 2022 this was around $61, and in 2019 the average cost was just $48.

However, keep in mind that prices might be a little higher coming off the back of the 2024 season, when the iconic pinstriped players made it into the World Series against west coast rivals the LA Dodgers. Fun fact: the Dodgers, who went on to win the series 4-1, were originally from Brooklyn.

open image in gallery In 2023, the average ticket price for a New York Yankees game stood at around $66 ( Getty/iStock )

Food and Drink

While you can buy a bagel at pretty much every corner-shop deli, a tourist favourite is Russ & Daughters. Their classic deconstructed “bagel board” with all the trimmings will cost you $22, and a regular cream cheese and lox (smoked salmon) sandwich (bagel) is slightly less, at $17.

If you need a cup of New Yawk cawfee to go with that, Blue Bottle offers a selection of trendy and delicious options. Analysis by The Independent has shown a bit of a price hike over the past few years – a $5 latte in 2019 now costs $6.50, though other options are available.

open image in gallery Despite the often long wait times, with lines around the block, for meat-lovers Katz’s Deli is a true New York institution ( Getty/iStock )

Just round the corner from Russ’s is another world-famous item – Katz’s Deli’s pastrami sandwich. People complain about the frequent long wait times at Katz’s, and sometimes even rude staff, but for meat lovers it is a true New York institution. Now, the sandwich does cost $28.95, which doesn’t include tax or tip, but it’s best to think of the visit as an experience. Plus, Katz’s has been going for over 130 years, and still has lines around the block during the week, so they must be doing something right.

However, if you fancy something slightly cheaper, more mobile, and just as New Yorkish, then a slice from Joe’s pizza may be the ticket – named “Best Slice of Pizza in New York” by New York magazine, beloved by celebrities and locals, and featured in Spider-Man. While slice prices vary, they have seen a steady increase, having jumped from $3 in 2019 to $5 or $6 in 2024. Consider getting a full pie if you want more than six... It costs $30.

open image in gallery The famous pastrami sandwich does cost $28.95, which doesn’t include tax or tip, but it’s best to think of the visit as an experience... ( Getty/iStock )

It’s hard to pin down the average price of a 16oz “pint” in New York, given the enormous number of watering holes, but most will agree that prices have increased. These days, a pint of domestic beer can cost around $8.50, with imported bottled beer (12oz) costing up to $12.00. Fear not, though: the sheer volume of happy hour specials, other deals, and dive bars mean that it is still possible to find a $3 bevvie if you’re determined enough.

Travel: Cabs and the Subway

open image in gallery Though it’s sometimes a little sketchy, the New York subway has a fairly reasonable flat rate of $2.90 per trip ( AFP/Getty )

New York is (mostly) an extremely walkable city, and many things on your to-do list may be within strolling distance.

However, should you feel the need to get off your feet briefly, a one-way trip on the subway costs a flat rate of $2.90, and seven-day unlimited-ride MetroCards cost $34. The subway is known to be a little sketchy at times though, so no one would begrudge you hailing an iconic yellow cab.

open image in gallery Another way to get around the city is to hail one of the thousands of iconic yellow cabs ( Getty/iStock )

Obviously prices will vary massively depending on how far you’re going, but using the basic fare guidelines set out by the city, it’s fairly straightforward to get a rough idea. According to the guidelines, an evening cab from Downtown Brooklyn to Penn Station in Midtown Manhattan should cost around $25.50 (plus tip), going up to around $27 in rush hour.

Accommodation

open image in gallery Unfortunately, accommodation is likely to be your biggest expense, with a four-star hotel in Times Square costing over $500 for one night ( Getty/iStock )

It pays to do your research prior to the trip, as accommodation will undoubtedly be the biggest expense. According to The New York Times, a recent Friday night stay at a Hilton in Times Square (four stars) cost $537, including a daily $35 “destination charge.” A night at the Hotel Indigo, in Lower Manhattan, costs $414.

In September, the average price of a hotel in New York climbed to $417, the highest monthly rate ever recorded in the city by real-estate analytics company CoStar.