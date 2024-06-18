Jump to content

Travel questions

Do I really have to pay £2,000 to switch my flight dates?

Simon Calder answers your questions on additional fees, insurance for terminally ill travellers, and queues at Birmingham Airport

Tuesday 18 June 2024 06:00
Using third-party sites such as booking.com can have unforseen problems
(Getty)

Q I bought a £1,000 flight from Booking.com. I paid extra for a flexible fare. I now need to change the date due to a friend’s injury. I am repeatedly told it’s an extra £2,000 to change, despite the new flight being the same price as I originally paid. You are my last hope – can you help?

Ian H

A It is unhelpful at this stage to say so, but I cannot think of any circumstances in which I would buy a flight through an accommodation booking service. Booking.com is a couple of removes from your actual provider, the airline. The company says: “Most flights on our platform are provided via a third-party aggregator, which acts as an intermediary to the airline(s). When you make a booking, it’s directly with the airline. We’re not a ‘contractual party’ to your booking.”

