Where can my Texan friend and I meet up for a holiday?

Q My friend lives in Austin, Texas, and I live in Esher, Surrey. Where is a warm country halfway between Austin and Esher?

Jamela K

A Looking at the most direct path between Esher and Austin, the halfway point is on the Labrador-Quebec border in northern Canada. Even in the height of summer, you could not describe this area as warm. So I have instead looked at locations that you can reach from London Heathrow or Gatwick airports (the closest to Esher) and from the Texas state capital.