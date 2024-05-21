Jump to content

Travel questions

How risky can the train connections be in Europe?

Simon Calder answers your questions on train travel in Europe, cabin baggage and split-saver tickets

Tuesday 21 May 2024 06:00
Missing a Eurostar connection in Brussels, through no fault of your own, can still leave you paying approximately £60 more
Missing a Eurostar connection in Brussels, through no fault of your own, can still leave you paying approximately £60 more (AFP/Getty)

Q Like most people, I guess, I would like to travel to Europe more by train rather than plane. But I’ve heard a couple of horror stories of enormous disruption and expense when friends have found one train delayed, missed their connection and then had to pay a fortune to change or buy a new ticket. How risky is it?

Name supplied

A I share their pain. The last time I travelled through Brussels, the Belgian Railways train was late and I arrived at Midi station with only 20 minutes to spare before my Eurostar train was due to leave for London. The station staff were still letting through Business Premier passengers; they can check in up to 15 minutes ahead, unlike the half-hour deadline for the rest of us. I was told I was too late, and from memory, it ended up costing me around £60 to put right.

