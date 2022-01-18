Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

This US property makes the list of the world’s most beautiful hotels

The accolade was bestowed upon a recently opened property in New York City by the Unesco Prix Versailles competition

Ted Thornhill
US Travel Editor
Monday 02 June 2025 19:21 BST
The interior of the most beautiful hotel in the US
The interior of the most beautiful hotel in the US (Chris Mottalini)

There are at least 187,000 hotels in the world.

So, it's undoubtedly a proud moment for The Manner in New York City to be named by a prestigious architecture award as one of the 16 most beautiful places on the planet to stay in 2025.

The accolade was bestowed upon the recently opened property in SoHo by the Unesco Prix Versailles competition, which described it as "dazzling".

The judges said: "SoHo today may no longer be the neighborhood of artists and lofts, but The Manner, which opened there in September 2024, seems to be breathing new life into that bygone era.

The Unesco Prix Versailles competition described New York City’s The Manner as 'dazzling'. Above is the penthouse suite
The Unesco Prix Versailles competition described New York City’s The Manner as 'dazzling'. Above is the penthouse suite (Chris Mottalini)
The Manner is 'breathing new life into SoHo'
The Manner is 'breathing new life into SoHo' (Chris Mottalini)

"Behind the discreet entrance to a building with the earmarks of a high-class residence, the hotel reveals an extremely joyful assembly of plentiful, generously arty features.

"In a vibrant tribute to Italy, the Milanese architect Hannes Peer has given each room its own dazzling look.

"Ochres, deep blues, and sand tones, contrasting with dark woods and red and navy lacquered finishes, reaffirm the oneness and the personality of the setting as a whole."

Prix Versailles also noted the hotel's handmade furniture and artwork, "endowing each space with its own character".

The Manner's rooftop terrace
The Manner's rooftop terrace (Chris Mottalini)
The Manner has 'generously arty features'
The Manner has 'generously arty features' (Chris Mottalini)
The 'discreet' entrance to The Manner
The 'discreet' entrance to The Manner (Chris Mottalini)

The list also includes Todos Santos Boutique Hotel in Mexico, described as a "jewel of Baja California Sur", and Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in Dubai, which "offers a condensed version of the Dubai experience — international, modern and fascinating".

The judges were also wowed by two French properties.

Hotel du Couvent in Nice, housed in a 17th-century convent, makes the list thanks to its "tranquillity and authenticity". While Hôtel Hana in Paris, located in the city's Little Tokyo area, is praised for blending "early 20th century Belle Epoque maximalism with Japanese minimalism".

The list includes Todos Santos Boutique Hotel in Mexico, described as a 'jewel'
The list includes Todos Santos Boutique Hotel in Mexico, described as a 'jewel' (Todos Santos Boutique Hotel)
Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in Dubai, which 'offers a condensed version of the Dubai experience — international, modern and fascinating'
Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in Dubai, which 'offers a condensed version of the Dubai experience — international, modern and fascinating' (Dubai Media Office)
Hotel du Couvent in Nice, housed in a 17th-century convent, makes the list thanks to its 'tranquillity and authenticity'
Hotel du Couvent in Nice, housed in a 17th-century convent, makes the list thanks to its 'tranquillity and authenticity' (Giulio Ghirardi)
Hôtel Hana in Paris is praised for blending 'early 20th century Belle Epoque maximalism with Japanese minimalism'
Hôtel Hana in Paris is praised for blending 'early 20th century Belle Epoque maximalism with Japanese minimalism' (Stephan Julliard)

Italy also has two entries, both in Rome.

Palazzo Talia is described as a hotel stuffed with "rich artistry", from the facades to the ceilings and from the frescoes to the chandeliers.

The judges add: "Even the pool is an epic structure."

Romeo Roma, meanwhile, draws praise for "voluptuous curves" and "a futuristic aesthetic" that underscore the "pioneering spirit" of the renowned firm behind the design — Zaha Hadid Architects.

The 'epic' pool in Rome's Palazzo Talia, one of two Rome entries
The 'epic' pool in Rome's Palazzo Talia, one of two Rome entries (Palazzo Talìa)
Romeo Roma draws praise for its 'voluptuous curves'
Romeo Roma draws praise for its 'voluptuous curves' (Chris Dalton)
The UK's only entry — Mandarin Oriental Mayfair
The UK's only entry — Mandarin Oriental Mayfair (Mandarin Oriental Mayfair)

The UK's only entry is London’s Mandarin Oriental Mayfair on Hanover Square, a property "providing a novel link between the worlds of art, fashion and history".

The judges add: "The brand's Asian roots are subtly underscored by a palette of soft tones and rich textures, as well as by bespoke furnishings that further contribute to the establishment's charm."

Jérôme Gouadain, Secretary General of the Prix Versailles, said: "The common thread between these 16 extraordinary hotels is the fact that they all elevate expertise and local heritage.

Shebara on Sheybarah Island, Saudi Arabia, is an eye-catching addition to the ranking
Shebara on Sheybarah Island, Saudi Arabia, is an eye-catching addition to the ranking (Red Sea Global 2025)
Ran Baas The Palace in Patiala flies the flag for India
Ran Baas The Palace in Patiala flies the flag for India (Ran Baas The Palace)

"But more than that, they are all the fruit of extremely advanced design work, a reflection of clear, across-the-board collaboration between their creators and their regions.

"The artistic approach serves hospitality here by shining a light on its multiple influences and adding a touch of warmth, clarity and meaning, in order to construct what are undoubtedly some of the most beautiful destinations in the world."

The 16 most beautiful hotels in the world for 2025

  1. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  2. Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing, China
  3. Rosewood Munich, Munich, Germany
  4. Al Moudira, Luxor, Egypt
  5. Hôtel du Couvent, Nice, France
  6. Hôtel Hana, Paris, France
  7. Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London, United Kingdom
  8. Ran Baas The Palace, Patiala, India
  9. Palazzo Talìa, Rome, Italy
  10. Romeo Roma, Rome, Italy
  11. MGallery Sosei Sapporo, Sapporo, Japan
  12. Todos Santos Boutique Hotel, Todos Santos, Mexico
  13. Shebara, Sheybarah Island, Saudi Arabia
  14. Raffles Sentosa Singapore
  15. The Manner, New York, United States
  16. Namia River Retreat, Hội An, Vietnam

