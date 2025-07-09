Wyndham Grand Tbilisi, Georgia hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Wyndham Grand Tbilisi is an ideal hotel for those looking to explore this exciting city and the beauty of the surrounding area. Centrally located and with the comfort and design you would expect from a modern mid-luxury offering

Location

Wyndham Grand Tbilisi is a short stroll from the busy and historic Freedom Square and the vibrant Rustaveli Avenue. Museums, shops, cafés, galleries, wine bars and metro access are all within easy walking distance. Tourist favourites such as the Dry Bridge Market are slightly further away, but still very walkable. It’s a perfect location to spend a few nights in the city, hitting the sweet spot of being central enough to explore all the main sights but still tucked away from any busy roads. On a good day, you can be at the hotel in 25 minutes by taxi from Tbilisi International Airport.

The vibe

The hotel has ambitions, as the huge ‘Chandelier of Peace’ hanging in the lobby can attest. A glass elevator travels seven storeys to the rooms.There is soft lighting in the evening and marble design accents, as with many of Europe’s higher-end hotel offerings.

open image in gallery Wyndham Grand Tbilisi lounge ( Wyndham Grand Tbilisi )

The hotel has been designed for business and pleasure; it isn’t quite a boutique hotel but one that fits the brief. The energy is upbeat and the staff are friendly and quick to offer help. The hotel opened in May 2019 with Wyndham hoping to build on the success of a tourism boom in the country and central Asia just beyond. This was quickly scuppered by the Covid pandemic, but since then it has gone from strength to strength. The chain also operates hotels across Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Service

The service at Wydham was welcoming, and hotel staff were happy to help at any hour via the 24-hour reception. This included looking after bags after check-out and printing tickets/boarding passes. Ahead of a full day of exploring the countryside that surrounds Tbilisi, they were quick to offer a takeaway option from the breakfast buffet and coffee to go.

Bed and Bath

There are 158 rooms in the Wyndham Tbilisi, ranging from single rooms to presidential suites. The King rooms are comfortable and quiet, even in central Tbilisi, with traffic noise muffled behind the glass.

open image in gallery A King Room at the Wyndham Grand Tbilisi ( Wyndham Grand Tbilisi )

Bathrooms have Temple‑Spa toiletries and robes, and fast-acting air conditioning is a welcome break from the hot streets of the vibrant city. TVs don’t offer streaming services – which has become standard in many hotels of the same calibre – and the tea and coffee making facilities – instant coffee and powdered milk – could do with an upgrade.

Food and drink

The breakfast buffet is fine for filling up ahead of a busy day, but don't expect avocado on sourdough toast and barrister coffee. In the morning, the large lobby dining room is centred around the continental breakfast and hot food items. A chef is on hand to make omelettes on request. Some of the fruits on offer will surprise even the more experienced traveller, a large bowl of alucha was the star of the fruit section. The little green plums are native to Georgia.

The breakfast caters for those with specific dietary requirements.

open image in gallery The lounge in Wyndham Grand Tbilisi ( Wyndham Grand Tbilisi )

In the evening, the hotel proudly offers a restaurant in the lobby lounge and an Asia‑themed MING restaurant. The late-night offering is popular amongst locals for cocktails and sushi options. If it is traditional Georgian food you want, with your heart set on a khachapuri and khinkali, then there are plenty of options less than a five-minute walk away.

Facilities

The hotel facilities include a heated indoor pool, sauna, steam room, gym and spa. Massages can be booked through reception or in advance. You can easily spend a good part of the day enjoying the facilities.

open image in gallery The pool at Wyndham Grand Tbilisi ( Wyndham Grand Tbilisi )

Perhaps unsurprisingly, for a growing city that sits on the edge of Central Asia but looks to Europe, the hotel has a focus on business facilities and includes several well-used conference rooms. The largest opens itself up for weddings and doubles as a banquet room with space for more than 300 guests.

Disability access

There is space for car drop-off in front of the hotel, and the hotel has wheelchair accessibility.

Pet policy

Pets are not allowed.

Check in/check out?

Check in from 3pm and check out before 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes. There are connecting rooms and cots on offer. Children of all ages are welcome. Children over the age of six will be charged as adults.

At a glance

Best thing: The location, as you are really just a short stroll from the best museums, sites and shopping on offer.

Perfect for: Anyone looking to spend a few nights exploring the emerging tourist city of Tbilisi and a good base for day trips out of the city to discover Georgia’s stunning offerings.

Not right for: This is a Wyndham hotel; it offers what you would expect from a medium-sized chain hotel. If it’s ‘the real Georgian experience’ you are after, there are plenty of smaller independent hotels and hostels available in the city.

Instagram from: If you're lucky enough to be given a room with a view along the Mtkvari river, it is enough to make travel-loving friends jealous.

Address: 3 Lado Gudiashvili St, Tbilisi 1105, Georgia

Phone: +995322439000

Website: www.wyndhamhotels.com

