Take a culinary tour of the Costa Dorada: from traditional eats to haute cuisine

Stretching along the Mediterranean, the Costa Dorada (locally known as Costa Daurada) is not only beautiful but has a reputation for seriously delicious cuisine. Thanks to its proximity to the water, seafood is a highlight. But its mountainous inland terrain also offers up a wide variety of meat and vegetables, as well as a wonderful terroir for a wealth of wine varieties.

From great eateries and foodie experiences to the best local dishes to try, here’s what you can look forward to on your gastronomic travels…

Delicious traditional dishes

Make sure to sample some delicious traditional dishes, like xató , made with tomato and salt cod or tuna ( Getty/iStock )

Begin your travels with a journey around some of the region’s most delicious traditional dishes. Like xató; originating from Tarragona, it’s made with escarole (similar to an endive), tomato and salt cod or tuna, and served with a sauce made from almonds and ñoras (dried peppers).Another popular fish-based dish is suquet de peix, a tasty stew which features a variety of seafood and vegetables. Meanwhile, many menus also offer the likes of arròs caldós, a soupy rice dish, rossejat, a seafood pasta dish, and mar i muntanya, which combines seafood and meat, reflecting the region’s ‘sea and mountain’ cuisine.

You’ll find all these, and more, in local restaurants in some of the region’s most charming locations, all around Costa Dorada, or look out for them on the menu at one of the restaurant options at your Jet2holidays hotel.

Fabulous foodie experiences

Head to Valls during the calçotada festival and sample these large, sweet onions, served with meat and wine ( Costa Dorada )

Time your visit for a calçotada, a festive Catalan gathering held between November and April, where people celebrate the harvest of calçots (a type of large, sweet onion). It’s usually served grilled with romesco, sauce, accompanied by meat and wine. For a truly authentic experience, head to Valls, the birthplace of the tradition.

Olive oil is also a revered ingredient in the Costa Dorada; going back to ancient times, olive cultivation is a key part of the region’s Mediterranean heritage. Centres, museums and historical mills offer tours combined with tastings, walks among olive groves and gastronomic menus with lashings of olive oil. Head to the Olive Oil Interpretation Centre in Vandellòs, located in an old olive mill, where you’ll observe everything about the production process, from harvesting to bottling.

Or follow the Priorat olive oil route, which offers 26 different experiences aimed at discovering and tasting the finest extra virgin oil. There’s even an olive oil cycling route, which meanders through the region of Baix Camp, just 20 minutes from Tarragona. It produces one of Catalonia’s most famous olive oils under the DOP Siurana. Finally, don’t miss a trip to the nearby village of Riudecanyes, dotted with many olive trees that are over 100 years old.

The world of wine (and vermouth)

Take a tour of the vineyards of Priorat where you can learn about the local terroir and taste local wines ( Costa Dorada )

The Costa Dorada promotes enogastronomy, the art of pairing wine with food, so you’ll always have something delicious to drink alongside your meal. The whole area, particularly the DOQ (Denominació d’Origen Qualificada) Priorat region, is known for great wine, especially robust reds. But you’ll also find fabulous red, white and rosé wines from the Designations of Origin Montsant, Tarragona, Conca de Barberà, and Penedès.

Embark on a wine trail through Priorat, to discover grape varieties such as Carignan, Grenache and Grenache blanc. Take tours through vineyards, learn about the wine-making process and, most importantly, enjoy tastings. Close to Priorat area, Conca de Barberà, produces light red and fruity rosés; while closer to the coast, Penedés is famous for its sparkling Cava.

Moreover, the Costa Dorada – particularly the elegant city of Reus, birthplace of legendary architect Antoni Gaudí – is also known for vermouth, a sweet, aromatic fortified wine flavoured with botanicals, herbs and spices. Find out more at the city’s Vermouth Museum, dedicated to the culture of this unique drink with a collection of over 6,500 items related to it. Then set out on the Reus Vermouth Route. This features dozens of establishments which either serve it or are connected to its history, including its incredible modernist architecture.

Eateries for everyone

Head to foodie haven Cambrils, where you can sample fresh seafood in one of their Michelin-starred eateries ( Turisme Cambrils )

The Costa Dorada brims with producers and professionals who pride themselves on showcasing the region’s gastronomy. Many also make sure they only offer local products – known as the ‘Slow food kilometre zero’ initiative. You’ll also find plenty of fantastic restaurants which serve locally-sourced dishes which prioritise local and organic farming and use seasonal ingredients. This way, you’re connected to tradition and authenticity by what’s on your plate.

If you’re looking for even more elevated cuisine, head to Cambrils – known as the gastronomic capital of the Costa Dorada, with two Michelin-starred restaurants alone. Or you could venture to Salou or Cornudella de Montsant for some out-of-this-world fine dining.

At your Jet2holidays hotel, make sure you delve into the diverse cuisines and speciality dishes on offer, as well as the ever-changing live chef stations and in-house pop-ups. And if you’re planning to take a taste of the Costa Dorada back home, make sure you visit local producers for excellent sweets, jams, rice, vinegar, hazelnuts and more.

There’s also a wealth of great places for families to eat out. Head to Salou for fab ice cream parlours, ideal for hot, sunny days, or to Cambrils for buffet-style eateries, where every family member can choose exactly what they want. Reus has a selection of brilliant local markets, such as the Mercat Central and the Mercat del Carrilet, where you can purchase traditional produce, from meats and cheeses to delicious bread, to take to the beach for the perfect picnic.

