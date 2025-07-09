‘Ridiculous prices’ blamed for slump in Las Vegas visitor numbers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Las Vegas visitor numbers have dropped by almost 8 percent and it's the "ridiculous prices" that are keeping people away, according to one Sin City expert.

The Nevada gambling mecca welcomed 3.39 million visitors in March, compared with 3.68 million in February, a fall of 7.8 per cent, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA).

International arrivals at the Harry Reid International Airport were down 8.7 percent in May compared with the same month in 2024.

The drop appears to be part of the "Trump slump", which has seen many international travellers eschewing the U.S. There have been several high profile deportation cases including German backpackers Charlotte Pohl and Maria Lepère, Rebecca Burke from Wales and Lucas Sielaff from Germany.

However Anthony Curtis, publisher of the Las Vegas Advisor website and newsletter, told The Times that costs are also a big factor.

open image in gallery Anthony Curtis, the publisher of the Las Vegas Advisor website and newsletter, said that people have had enough of 'ridiculous prices' ( Getty Images )

He told the newspaper: "On the Strip, people get taken for a ride. Once they get here they're like, 'I'm tired of being treated like this. I'm tired of having to pay these ridiculous prices.'

"There are fees all over the place — fees to park, resort fees on top of room rates. And people are getting fed up with it. We hear that a lot from our customers."

The paper cited the example of one visitor who paid $40 for two coffees and two croissants.

Las Vegas expert Michael Trager, who runs travel tips site TravelZork, told The Independent that one way to keep costs down is to "dine off-strip or 'strip adjacent'".

He revealed: "You can get huge value by leaving your hotel property to dine at some of the more local places.

"A quick Uber can yield incredible value."

He also recommends purchasing Las Vegas Advisor Membership, which offers a $50 yearly membership deal that includes a "coupon book on steroids" that will "pay for itself 10 times over".