Best holiday deals for July 2025

Brands marked with an asterisk (*) have paid to be featured in this article. All the content on this page has been created by our editorial team and we only feature deals that we believe offer genuine value.

Still not decided on where to go on holiday this summer? Whether you are looking to book an all-inclusive family getaway, a long weekend away in a European city, or simply seeking an affordable hotel for the night, July is a great month to pin down a place to travel before it gets too late.

Or perhaps you have this year sorted, and are looking to get ahead and book your next break while the deals are hot. From cheap flights to discounts on package holiday bookings, our team of expert deal-hunters at The Independent have rounded up the best travel deals and discount codes for July to help you save on your next trip. There are plenty of offers right now, including price slashes on luxury holidays with Club Med and savings on Disney tickets in Orlando.

Exclusive six per cent off Expedia deals

Escape to Thailand this summer with Expedia’s top deals ( Getty Images )

Whether it's heading to a beach resort on a Greek island, or flying long haul to the coasts of Mexico or Thailand, Expedia offers hotels in its masses. While it may be hard to decide on your perfect place to put your feet up for a week or two, the easy part is knowing you will be able to knock six per cent off your hotel booking.

Those planning to travel before 11 October 2026 can snap up this deal, exclusive to The Independent readers, before midnight on 12 April 2026. The deal applies to stand-alone hotel bookings.





Save £100 per person with Jet2holidays*

Jet off with Jet2holidays while saving £100 per person ( Getty Images )

Are you a part of the myJet2 membership programme? Members can currently save £100 per person when logged in at the time of booking. However, if you are not a member, you can still save up to £90 off package holidays.

Jet2holidays is one of our favourite travel websites to book flights, hotels and packages at lower prices, whether you are seeking out an adults-only luxury resort or treating yourself to an all-inclusive holiday with the kids. You can even look for stays that suit LGBT+ travellers or those going abroad as a single parent.





Get a package deal at Walt Disney World Resort with TUI*

Free meals and deals on tickets at Disney World Orlando are up for grabs ( Getty Images )

Is it time to finally book that holiday of a lifetime, and jet off to the ‘happiest place on Earth’? A trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, no matter what age, is bound to leave everlasting memories of the adrenaline rush on theme park rides, reconnecting with your inner child as you walk the magical boulevards, or seeing your child meet their favourite Disney character.

Yet it is no secret that a trip to Disney can take quite a chunk out of your savings. If you are looking to make the leap and book, TUI is currently offering a 14-day Magic (entrance to the parks) ticket for the price of seven days when booking a Disney Resort hotel. You’ll also get a free meal and a drink per person, for every night of your stay, at one of the 90 casual dining options across the park depending on what room you book.

That’s not all, you can also save £300 per booking on select package holidays, including a Disney hotel stay and flights on TUI Airways across various periods up to 19 December 2026.





Save 20 per cent on holidays with easyJet

Find your ideal resort in Antayla and other worldwide destinations with easyJet ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Still stuck for summer holiday inspiration? EasyJet holidays has a selection of must-visit destinations on offer in its weekly deals, from hotels fit for couples looking for a romantic escape to accommodation situated near party towns, ideal for groups looking to let loose on the dance floor in the summer heat.

The luxury adults-only Cook’s Club on the Greek island of Corfu, completed with all-in food and drink and double rooms, has seen its £1,390pp price slashed to £997pp for seven nights.

For those who want to couple a beach break with a spa treatment or three, they can also snap up seven nights at Aska Lara Resort and Spa in Antalya, Turkey, from £980pp, down from £1,244pp.





Get a £25 voucher at Travel Republic

Save on all-inclusive holidays with Travel Republic ( Getty Images )

Travel Republic has helped holiday makers for more than 20 years find cheap hotels, flights and tickets to some of the best attractions a destination has to offer, with recommendations to far-flung locations or a quick budget holiday to some of the top city breaks.

While it may be modest, some discount is better than none. With this offer, travellers can save £25 off their bookings that cost more than £1,500, when subscribing to its newsletter.





Enjoy 20 per cent off last-minute luxury holidays with Club Med

Luxury holidays await in Mauritius with Club Med ( Getty Images )

Looking to splash out on a luxury holiday this year, but worried that the pick of the best may have already gone after leaving it to the last minute? Club Med is currently offering last-minute holiday deals with up to 20 per cent off on a curated selection of exceptional stays around the world.

Save hundreds on holidays at luxury resorts in Mexico, Mauritius, Spain and Morocco, to name a few, without compromising on your all-important non-negotiables, such as beach access and all-inclusive dining.





Best UK holiday deals for July 2025

If you are not planning on travelling abroad this year, there are plenty of staycation options and cheap holidays across the UK. Savings are to be had on hotels in central London this July, or if you prefer something a bit more rural, Parkdean is also serving up deals ahead of the summer holidays.

Save 10 per cent on two or more rooms at Travelodge*

London’s calling this summer, so save on rooms with Travelodge ( Getty Images )

There are plenty of reasons you could be booking a Travelodge this summer, whether that’s visiting loved ones and needing a fuss-free place to stay, heading on a cheap city break with a group of friends, or simply needing a place to bed down for the night during a business trip.

If you are heading to the UK capital this summer, travellers can snap up a 10 per cent discount when booking two rooms or more at selected central London hotels. But you’ll have to hurry – this offer ends midday on 30 June, so finalise your plans for the Big Smoke with your gang and get booking.





Exclusive discounts up to £45 at Parkdean

Escape to the country with Parkdean resorts ( Parkdean Resorts )

Some people are just not the fly and flop type to far-flung beach resort. Many seek a getaway that is filled with walks to the nearest National Trust site, traversing giant dunes or spotting wildlife in the nearby woodlands.

Parkdean Resorts offers just that, with a range of caravan and lodge sites across the UK that help families, groups or even solo travellers stay in the countryside on their next break away.

Exclusively for The Independent readers, holidaymakers looking for a UK staycation can save £25 on short breaks when travelling during off-peak dates in 2025. If you are planning something a little longer, a seven-plus-night stay at a Parkdean location can also be reduced by £45 with our exclusive discount.





