Beautiful UK getaways you shouldn’t miss this summer

At Independent Travel we know that some of the best breaks can be found right on your doorstep, so in this week’sTravelSmart the team is exploring the very best of the UK.

Assistant Travel Editor Emilee Tombs suggests Rye for a romantic weekend getaway and shares the best things to do on the Gower Peninsula, while Travel Writer Amelia Neath reveals why Newcastle makes the perfect UK city break. Plus, where to find beautiful beaches and unique hikes in Scotland.

