The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Why Newcastle should be your next weekend city break in the UK
Amelia Neath discovers a northern city bursting with artistic communities, folksy pub sessions and well-preserved history
Geordies have mastered the proper “night on the toon”. Stags, hens, and groups of friends have ample opportunity to dance until dawn at Newcastle’s rowdy rooftop bars and dimly-lit pubs. And places such as Tup Tup Palace and World HQ have cemented Newcastle as one of the best party cities in the UK.
This flair for having a good time doesn’t stop at the sticky door of a nightclub, however. It can be found throughout the city in the most unexpected places.
Best of all, newcastle’s residents are eager to share the city’s history and culture. Head to one of the many galleries to view work by local artists, or drop into a folk music session on a Monday night.
Everything that makes a good weekend away can be found tucked in this pocket of the North East, with its down-to-earth restaurants, extraordinary landmarks and stubbornly creative atmosphere.
Next time you are in the city for a night out, or taking trip to St. James’ Park, stay a while longer for the friendly fellowship Newcastle has to offer.
Things to do
Catch a performance
Sitting on the Gateshead side of the Tyne River is the bubble-shaped Glasshouse, adding a dash of ultra-modernity into the area’s skyline. Here, you can catch performances by the renowned Royal Northern Sinfonia, as well as other orchestral greats in its world-class concert halls. For a sing-along on a smaller scale, Newcastle’s Cathedral often turns its nave into a concert hall for music by candlelight.
You might find yourself sipping a drink along with local folk musicians in the afternoon. Make your way to the Cluny or the Cumberland in Ouseburn for these pub sessions, or over to the Bridge Hotel, where the second-oldest folk club in Britain runs its gathering every Monday.
Delve into the city’s cultural and historic offerings
The Bridge Hotel might be just across the road, but leave off the beer for an hour. Instead, navigate the twisting stairwells of Newcastle Castle: the Norman fortress which gave the city its name. The castle does not sit upon a grand hill overlooking the town; instead, it is found right in the heart of Newcastle, making it an easy place to find to soak up the city’s history.
For something artsier, combine local history with a trip the independent Tyneside Cinema. The picturehouse has retained its Art Deco interior and has heritage exhibitions on display showing vintage film projectors from the 1930s.
Across the river is the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, comprising six floors of gallery space. Alongside exceptional exhibitions, the Baltic offers stunning views across the city, as well as spaces to work, play or learn. Head to its front room, where free refreshments are served to visitors (donations are welcome). If you’re travelling with little ones, The Discovery Museum and the Life Science Museum are ideal for afternoons out with the kids.
Read more: The most beautiful places in London you have to visit – from museums to parks and gardens
Go shopping
One of Newcastle’s most famous thoroughfares is Grey Street, known for its well-preserved Georgian buildings. Down here, you will find independent shops, cafes, bars and restaurants leading to one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks: the monument of the second Earl Grey. He is, supposedly the namesake of Earl Grey tea.
If in the city on a Sunday, take a trip down to the Quayside for the outdoor market. Here, you’ll find local vendors and small businesses selling handcrafted goods, street food, bakes, art and crafts.
Head to the city’s green spaces
Looking for respite from the urban bustle? Take a wander in one of the nearby green spaces. A 40-minute walk north of the town centre is Town Moor, a vast open space stretching to more than 1,000 acres. Alternatively, take a slightly longer journey (around 50 munites on foot) to Jesmond Dene. It is loved by locals for its mix of native and tropical trees – find an idyllic corner here for a bit of peace away from the city centre.
Where to eat
Newcastle is the cradle of an iconic British institution: Greggs. The bakery first opened its doors in 1951 in Gosforth, and has since duplicated itself 2,600 times across the country. Westgate Road has one of the rare Greggs Outlets, supplying the golden flaky pastries at a discounted price to help tackle food waste. The shop provides a cheaper grab-and-go snack, donating part of the profit to its community foundation.
Another Newcastle institution – just as significant to the city’s culinary heritage – is the historic Grainger Market. Here, visitors will find local vendors selling everything from Sichuan dumplings to freshly-baked baguettes. The Grade-I listed arcade opened 200 years ago, and there's a real sense of the city’s heritage here. For a Newcastle speciality, seek out Lindsay’s stall for a kipper stottie; for the less adventurous, grab thin and crispy pizza at the ever-popular Slice.
There are plenty of places to eat around the city, but Khai Khai comes highly recommended for dinner. The Indian restaurant prepares food in steaming tandoor oven, and over hot coals, to create its signature smoky flavours. Try the tandoori broccoli and Old Delhi butter chicken for a memorable meal out.
Read more: Lakes in the UK that are perfect for days out
Where to drink
Each pub in Newcastle has its own distinct charm and locals stay loyal to their chosen haunts. One such is The Free Trade Inn, sitting on the waterside near Byker, which serves a rotating list of craft ales from the North East and beyond. Be sure to grab a seat by the windows for some of the best views over the Tyne and the Gateshead Millennium Bridge.
On a warm day, grab a pint from at the Bridge Hotel and spend an afternoon in the beer garden, enclosed by the remains of the town’s medieval walls. If it's raining, the pub’s stained glass and ornate woodwork makes for a cosy retreat.
Not short of places to drink, there is also the Town Mouse micropub, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it independent drinker found down a set of stairs from street level. Or try the Crown Posada, a cosy Victorian pub distinctive for its two impressive Pre-Raphaelite stained glass windows, said to be created by artist Edward Burne-Jones.
For pre-drinks, head to The Broad Chare, which serves spirits from the region, such as Northumberland-based Hepple Gin. The Bridge Tavern, tucked under the Tyne Bridge, has an enviable roof terrace for summer soirees.
Read more: The spellbinding Scottish destinations that deliver the magic of Harry Potter
Getting around
Newcastle is a very walkable city, though due to its steep incline, you may need to climb medieval chares (stairs) to reach its upper levels. The Metro and bus network is, thankfully, very easy to use.
If travelling by train, pop into the central station’s pub, The Centurion. Once a luxurious waiting lounge first class passengers, it now invites any ticket holders to grab a pre-journey drink among its spectacular tiling, which is worth more than £3m today.
Where to stay
Recently opened up on the Quayside in a former solicitor’s office, Dakota Newcastle offers river-facing rooms with views of the Millennium Bridge. The rooms’ cream and grey interiors make for a cosy stay, while technological innovations – such as mirrors that transform into televisions – are a futuristic touch. Downstairs, guests can find a sleek bar, plus a grill restaurant serving seasonal dishes and steaks cooked over hot coals.
Amelia travelled to Newcastle as a guest of NE1.
Read more: The best UK city breaks for a weekend trip
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments