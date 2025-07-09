Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

P&O Cruises has sparked debate among parents after it introduced a new pre-booking system that lets passengers pay to secure a kids’ club space before boarding one of its cruise ships.

Previously, P&O Cruises let parents reserve a space at The Reef kids’ club for free once on board but that meant slots could get fully booked.

Instead, the new system lets parents pay to secure a spot for their children before boarding.

A space can be booked from two weeks before departure when logging into the My P&O Cruises site, with prices starting at £4.95 for daytime and £8.95 for evening sessions.

Spaces will still be available on a first-come-first-served basis to book for free once on the cruise ship.

The charge only applies to The Reef, which is the brand’s on-board kids’ club for children aged 12 and under. No bookings are needed for the H2O teens club.

There has been a mixed response on social media, with some parents praising the ability to be able to plan ahead and ensure their child isn’t left disappointed.

But others have questioned the fairness of the policy as there are no refunds if your child decides they don’t feel like going at the set time on the day while on board. However, your money will be refunded if you cancel a pre-booked slot before the cruise.

It could also end up pretty expensive for larger families.

Cruise blogger Jenni Fielding, who writes the CruiseMummy blog, highlights that a family with two children who want to attend all the sessions would end up paying up to £38 per day on top of the regular cruise fare.

She said: “The new pre-booking charges might sound appealing to some guests, especially those travelling in busier periods such as the school holidays and who don’t mind paying extra to guarantee a space for their kids.

“But compared to other cruise lines that are a lot more relaxed about their kids' clubs, not even requiring advance reservations regardless of charges, it could be seen as another example of penny-pinching by the cruise line.”

Other cruise lines such as MSC, Princess and Norwegian don’t charge for kids’ clubs, although there may be a fee for late-night babysitting.

Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “We know how important it is for families to be able to plan and organise their time on board, by introducing pre-bookable sessions in The Reef, we’re giving parents the flexibility to enjoy their own time while knowing their children are having a great experience.

“We’ve designed our family programme to be as inclusive and engaging as possible, from toddlers to teens there is a world of discovery, creativity and laughter waiting on board.”

Asked about the online feedback, a spokesperson for P&O Cruises told The Independent: “It is a very positive move, absolutely allowing families more flexibility to plan ahead. It also takes the stress out of potentially having to queue or turn up early to clubs on board.”

P&O Cruises has also introduced new kids’ club features. Teen guests can hear talks and take part in content creation workshops with popular young influencers.

The cruise brand is also introducing autism-friendly cinema screenings, featuring softer lighting and lower sound levels.

