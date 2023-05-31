Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Staycations are on the rise in the UK, but many domestic travellers are looking for something different to the usual city breaks, seaside resort visits or countryside B&B stays.

One option is a ‘glamping’ holiday. Data from Canopy and Stars shows that bookings for these upmarket rural breaks have steadily increased since the pandemic, with the number of forward bookings having “doubled when compared with the same time in 2019”.

Log cabins offer an even more glamorous form of glamping, where guests can enjoy all the usual views and seclusion but with added luxuries such as lounge space, proper beds, hot tubs or fire pits.

With summer on the horizon, it’s the perfect opportunity to explore some of the UK’s most remote areas while having all the amenities of home.

From lakeside cabins to Lake District huts, we’ve compiled a list of some the best log cabins in the UK.

Ditchling Cabin, Sussex

Ditchling Cabin sits on its own private lake in the Sussex Downs (Ditchling Cabin)

Less than half an hour from Brighton lies Ditchling Cabin, a large and secluded cabin with its own private lake in the South Downs National Park. Named after the nearby village (just four minutes away by car), the cabin has two bedrooms and a large living room alongside its kitchen and dining room. Outside, guests can make use of a large deck, fire pit and hot tub as well as boats, canoes and paddle boards (and wet suits if it’s a bit chilly).

Nearby activities include horse riding, hiking, fishing and golf, while nearby Clayton and Hassocks contain shops, pubs and restaurants if you want to briefly return to civilisation. If you’d prefer to stay in a cabin but have access to an indoor pool and a tennis court, the newly launched Tennis Shed might be a better fit.

How to stay

Open all year round, Ditchling Cabin sleeps four people, with prices starting at £345 per night. ditchlingcabin.com

Settle, Norfolk

One of the cabins at Settle (India Hobson)

Tucked away in a 30-acre site in southern Norfolk, Settle is a collection of cabins, safari tents and old railway goods carriages that have been upgraded into “luxurious lakeside havens”. The cabin steals the show: it’s an idyllic waterside retreat with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors looking out onto the lawn and woodland. Open-plan, timber interiors give the cabin a natural look that befits the rural setting, with plenty of space for relaxing inside or outside.

The tranquil surroundings are a big draw for most visitors, with several nearby forests and walking trails to explore, as well as the coastal towns of Holkham, Southwold and Waxham within an easy distance.

How to stay

Prices for the cabin start at £1,080 for three nights (there’s a minimum of a three-night stay), while the carriages start at £430 for a minimum of two nights. Both sleep two people. settlenorfolk.co.uk

Ekopod, Cornwall

The Kemper Safari Tent at night (Ekopod Camping Pods)

Perched on the edge of Bodmin Moor, Ekopod’s site provides several glamping pods and ‘Geodomes’ for a unique stay in this secluded woodland location. Its ‘safari tents’ – named Ebron and Kemper – are even more special, with space to sleep eight people across two bedrooms. Their large, covered balconies are perfect for a spot of outdoor relaxation, while dogs are also permitted at a rate of £25 per stay.

The site’s peaceful location is designed to be as ‘wildlife-friendly’ as possible and is found just between Launceston and Boscastle, with opportunities for exploration, dining out and various tourist activities. The coastline is close by, with pristine beaches such as Bossiney Cove and Trebarwith Strand around 20 minutes away by car. There are various hiking and walking routes too, with dozens of destinations for day trips if you’re staying for longer.

How to stay

All accommodations have a minimum stay length of two nights. The tents are open from April to October, and a stay for two adults comes in at £135 per night (though they can accommodate up to eight people); Geodomes are £160. ekopod.co.uk

Aurora, North Antrim, Northern Ireland

The Salix cabin at Aurora (Aurora North Coast)

Aurora’s two cabins have a privileged location near North Antrim’s Atlantic coast, just one mile from Giant’s Causeway (the famous geological formation that is consistently one of Northern Ireland’s most visited tourist attractions). The two Canadian Cedar cabins – named Ulex and Salix – are billed as “the first of their kind anywhere in Ireland”, offering a blend of modern luxury and natural beauty. Salix is the slightly more impressive of the two, with 1,100 square feet of open-plan living space including two bedrooms, a veranda and a private hot tub.

Once done with the Causeway, visitors can also spend time in nearby towns like Bushmills or seaside resorts including Portrush and Portstewart.

How to stay

Both cabins can host four people. Bookings must be for a minimum of two nights, with prices starting at £590. auroranorthcoast.com

Venachar Cabins, Stirling, Scotland

The ‘Rowan’ cabin at Loch Venachar (Loch Venachar Cabins)

With three cabins on the shores of Loch Venachar in the Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park, Venachar Cabins is a “cycling, walking, fishing, canoeing and nature watching haven”. Just one hour from Edinburgh, the National Park itself is an adventurer’s paradise, but the cabins offer a welcome retreat at the end of a long day’s exploring.

All the cabins can accommodate several people – an eight-person cabin is currently under construction – and are dog friendly, with fully equipped kitchens and log burners (the Birch Cabin also has a wood-fired hot tub that’s available to use for an extra fee). All of them have scenic views over the loch.

How to stay

All cabins sleep four people and have a minimum stay of two nights, with the cheapest starting at £165 per night. lochvenacharcabins.co.uk

Helvellyn Hut, Cumbria

Low Nest Farms offer several forms of accommodation in the Lake District, but the Helvellyn Hut steals the show (Low Nest Studios)

Low Nest Studios offers several different types of accommodation on its site in the northern part of the Lake District. While all of them boast attractive features, Helvellyn Hut stands out.

This bespoke cabin is made from British timber, with a floor-to-ceiling bi-fold opening door that gives guests spectacular views over the Helvellyn range, whether from the sofa or the bed. Outside there’s an elevated deck, with a covered dining area and a Japanese deep soak tub for what must be some of the best bath views in the country.

How to stay

The hut sleeps two people and is open all year round. Prices start from £135 per night. lowneststudios.co.uk

One Cat Farm, Ceredigion, Wales

One of several available cabins at One Cat Farm (Heather Birnie)

Since launching 10 years ago, this site – built on an old pig farm – has focused on restoring the land into a nature reserve, planting over 400 trees to add to its wildlife areas and two ponds (one of which guests can swim in).

The site is comprised of four cabins, each with a covered outdoor kitchen and dining space that is connected to the bedroom and living spaces. Large picture windows means that guests are always surrounded by and connected to nature during their stay.

The harbour town of Aberaeron is close by, as are several valleys, waterfalls, caves and beaches such as Penbryn and Aberporth.

How to stay

The site is open all year, with all cabins sleeping two adults and up to two children (although two of the cabins can take three kids), and prices for the cabins begin at £115 per night; all require a minimum two-night stay. onecatfarm.com

Hesleyside Huts, Northumberland

The Cheviot Hills, half an hour from Hesleyside (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Part of a 4,000-acre estate in Northumberland, the Hesleyside site contains seven different accommodation choices. The two cabins and three shepherd huts are charming options, while the treehouse is an exceptional ornate wooden structure complete with treetop walkways. However, the most impressive option is Raven, a watchtower-type, two-floored building that was inspired by Northumberland’s castles. With its king size bed, large wooden bath, private surveying deck and retractable star gazing roof, this is real glamping luxury at its finest.

Nearby attractions include Hadrian’s Wall and Kielder Water, as well as sections of the Northumberland coast including Bamburgh.

How to stay

Raven sleeps two adults, though other options can accommodate four. There’s a minimum of two nights for a weekday stay, while this is extended to three nights at weekends. Prices start at £260 per night. hesleysidehuts.co.uk

