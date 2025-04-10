Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Canary Islands are home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, blessed with a blend of long golden seasides, volcanic black shorelines, cappuccino-coloured coasts and soft white sand.

Tenerife is the largest and most popular of the Canaries, scattered with coastal resorts, charming towns and striking natural attractions. And while sites like Mount Teide, Spain’s highest peak, will undoubtedly appeal to visitors, the island’s beaches remain its most captivating assets. They’re incredibly diverse, with an option for all sorts of traveller: from the sunlounger-less natural hidden gems to the family-friendly waters just off some of the most popular promenades.

Places like Teresitas and Playa de las Americas hum with activity, providing the lively, energetic beaches used for anything from partying to laid-back lunches. At the opposite end of the spectrum, hidden spots such as Bollullo offer a complete retreat from Tenerife’s occasionally hectic pace of life, while in between are dotted dozens of beaches that cater to different types of holidaymakers.

To help find your ideal bit of coast, we’ve rounded up some of the best beaches in Tenerife, along with recommendations on where to stay.

Best beaches in Tenerife

1. Playa de las Teresitas

open image in gallery Teresitas was originally just a small strip of black sand ( Getty Images )

The mile-long arc of Teresitas is one of Tenerife’s most well-known beaches. It sits around 20 minutes from the capital, Santa Cruz, and provides a true slice of tropical paradise, lined with palm trees and surrounded by the towering Anaga mountains, with soft white sands that gently slope into the Atlantic. These sands were taken straight from Western Sahara in 1971, just two years before this artificial beach was officially opened.

Its proximity to the capital means that Teresitas is often busy, and an artificial breakwater makes it a popular spot for families and those looking for a calm spot for paddling, swimming and snorkelling. On the plus side, its popularity means that it has all the necessary amenities, as well as a slew of chiringuito beach bars and seafood restaurants.

If you are staying in nearby Santa Cruz, book INNSide by Meliás, a boutique bolthole in the heart of the capital, including a rooftop bar and terrace and a sky-high infinity pool.

2. Playa de la Tejita

open image in gallery Playa de la Tejita is separated from El Medano by the Montana Roja ( Getty Images )

Playa de la Tejita is dominated by the Montana Roja, a 171-metre-high volcano that sits to the east. The beach sits alongside a nature reserve, so is largely unspoilt and has been left to remain wild, backed by desert-like plains and filled with soft golden sands.

It attracts fewer visitors than nearby beaches and is therefore a far quieter section of coastline than neighbouring Medano. Come during the day for private sunbathing, swimming and snorkelling, but be sure to be there during sunrise or sunset to see the mountain at its most resplendent.

This beach is located near the Golf del Sur resort, also home to the Bahia Principe Fantasia hotel which is designed with families in mind. When not spending time at the beach, guests can find kids’ clubs, live performance shows, a water park and five restaurants to keep young ones entertained.

3. El Bollullo

open image in gallery Bollullo is in northern Tenerife, just over two miles from Puerto de la Cruz ( Getty Images )

Bookended by rugged cliffs, backed by a steep mountain slope and lapped by turquoise waters, Bollullo is a strikingly beautiful bit of coastline. The volcanic sands of this beach look more like a smooth carpet than an Atlantic shoreline, but this is just one part of the natural beauty that makes it such a serene spot. Though popular with surfers, Bollullo has very few amenities apart from a clifftop restaurant and a small beach cafe.

If you are looking to stay in the nearby town of Puerto de La Cruz, H10 Tenerife Playa is an affordable hotel with a desirable location on the front of the promenade, with a selection of 324 rooms, multiple pools and three restaurants.

4. Playa del Duque

open image in gallery Playa del Duque extends for around 400 metres ( Getty Images )

The abundance of five-star accommodation that overlooks Playa del Duque gives this section of beach more of a resort feel, but it is more than just a convenient hangout for guests of the high-rise hotels.

Lined with striped beach huts, beach loungers and parasols, Playa del Duque benefits from beautiful surroundings including rugged, low-lying cliffs, sparkling turquoise waters and palm trees. This is a peaceful beach, and not the place for water sports; instead, rent a lounger for an afternoon, play some beach volleyball, try one of the seafood places or stroll along the promenade at sunset for delightful views.

While there is a great selection of hotels in this area, a stone’s throw away from the beach you will find the Bahia del Duque, an extensive resort laid out in the style of a Canarian mansion. When not at the water’s edge, guests are well-occupied with the five pools, 10 restaurants (one with a Michelin star), two tennis courts and a wellness retreat and spa.

5. El Médano

open image in gallery El Medano is the longest beach in Tenerife ( Getty Images )

El Médano extends for just over a mile on the southern coast, separated from adjacent Tejita by the “Red Mountain” (Montana Roja). It is one of Tenerife’s best all-round beaches, equally as appealing to families looking to keep the kids entertained as it is to those looking to try out various water sports.

Backed by the eponymous town and overlooked by a long boardwalk filled with cafes and restaurants, this is a great place for a relaxed dinner with great views, and calm, shallow waters make it a safe place to swim too. Particularly strong winds have also made this one of Tenerife’s premier spots for kite-surfing, wind-surfing and paddleboarding.

If staying near El Médano is a must, there are a selection of guesthouses and smaller hotels nearby. A 21-minute drive away also sits the Wyndham Residences Golf del Sur, a self-catering accommodation offering studios, apartments and villas, some complete with a hot tub or private pool.

6. Playa de los Gigantes

open image in gallery Gigantes is also known as Playa de los Guios ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The natural beauty is the real draw on this section of the western coast, where the 600-metre-high “Cliffs of the Giants” flank a small section of deep black sands. These cliffs provide one of the more dramatic coastal landscapes on the island, and together with a sea wall they provide shelter for swimmers and divers. The best views of the cliffs appear either from the sea or from the beach at sunset.

Though the views alone are enough to come for, Gigantes also offers whale-watching tours, various water sports including kayaking, and a diving school, with the water below the surface teeming with marine life including anemones, stingrays, lobsters and eels.

For a luxury stay in the quiet nearby town of Puerto de Santiago, the Gran Meliá Palacio de Isora hotel offers a ‘RedLevel’ service to guests, which means access to private lounges and pools, airport transfers and a butler service.

7. Playa de la Arena

open image in gallery Playa de la Arena is one of the most striking beaches in Tenerife thanks to its black sand ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Not far from Playa de los Gigantes and known for its distinct volcanic sand, Playa de la Arena’s hues make a striking contrast to the brilliant blue of the Atlantic washing up on shore. The beach is overlooked by the volcanic Los Gigantes cliffs, 600 metres tall, and is a calmer place to relax compared to some of the larger and more popular beaches; however, it is not in such a remote area that bars and restaurants aren’t on hand to refuel for another session in the sea.

For an affordable place to stay in the nearby town of Puerto de Santiago, Ona El Marqués aparthotel is ideal for families or groups who prefer a self-catered holiday. Each apartment is equipped with kitchens, ovens, fridges and a washing machine. Aside from the practical amenities, the accommodation also includes a balcony or terrace to bask in the Canarian sun.

8. Playa Fañabé

open image in gallery You will find a selection of watersports such as jet skis and pedalos at Fañabé ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Backed by a manicured grass area, Playa Fañabé’s tan-toned sands are widely popular with those in the coastal town of Costa Adeje. The waters are often clear and calm, making it a great place for some relaxed swimming, while sunbeds, parasols, showers and toilets are on hand. The beach is backed by a row of high-end cafes, restaurants and boutique shops to peruse if you need a break from the sun, while its sloped walkways make access to the beach easier than some of the more secluded stretches of sand.

At the other end of town, you will find the highly rated resort of Tivoli La Caleta, a terracotta-coloured hotel, home to a selection of eight bars and restaurants, a boutique spa and three outdoor pools.

9. Playa de las Vistas

open image in gallery Playa de las Vistas stretches alongside Los Cristianos ( Getty Images )

Front and centre of the Los Cristianos promenade is Playa de las Vistas, translating to ‘Beach of the Views’, providing a sweeping panorama of the Atlantic in one direction and the towering Montaña Guaza in the other. The soft golden sand is hugged by a long stretch of shops, restaurants and bars, making it an ideal place to take a dip whilst not straying too far from the bustle of the town. There are rows of sunbeds for hire, while those who prefer a bit more activity can make use of the volleyball nets and water sports including paragliding and jet-skiing.

The beach is backed by a large golf course, where in its centre you will find Gara Suites, a selection of duplexes and suites ideal for any golf aficionados (with the course on its doorstep), while a spa, outdoor pool and children’s playground will benefit other family members less enthusiastic about the sport.

10. Diego Hernández Beach

open image in gallery For a more secluded spot, head to Diego Hernández Beach ( Getty Images )

The 200-metre-long Diego Hernández, on the coast of the popular Costa Adeje region, is one of the lesser-known stretches of sand amid mile after mile of sunbed-cluttered and bar-flanked beaches. Located in one of few remaining undeveloped natural areas on the island, the beach has been left largely untouched by infrastructure, making it an ideal place for tranquil sunbathing or a low-tide swim in turquoise waters. It does require a walk along a path and can’t be reached by car, but is worth it once you arrive for a bit of peace away from the main tourist town. You will find the beach is stripped back in more ways than one; the beach has kept its wild beauty (don’t expect loungers) and nudists also embrace this lesser-visited spot.

A short walk inland beachgoers will find Roya Garden Villas, a boutique hotel made up of 28 villas that come with their own pool and sun terrace, as well as opportunities to go dolphin spotting in the hotel’s very own boat.

FAQs

When is the best time of year to visit Tenerife?

Tenerife’s daily highs reach its peak from July until the end of September, with the hottest month being August with 29.2C. If you are seeking more balmy weather during your visit, it is best to travel to the island in the autumn or winter months – even in December and January, maximum temperatures stay above 21C.

How can I avoid the crowds?

The shoulder season in Tenerife is roughly around November to March, so if you are able to travel outside of the summer period you will find fewer crowds and slightly lower prices, however, the temperature will be cooler.

Beaches such as Playa de Antequera and Bollullo Beach are less visited by hordes of tourists, but it does mean knowing how to get there or being prepared to travel further out of the way.

The northern side of the island tends to be much quieter away than the southern coast, with the latter lined with resorts, nightclubs and tourist-filled beaches. In the north, the historic town of Garachico, for example, houses boutique hotels, traditional architecture and authentic Canarian restaurants.

