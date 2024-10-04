Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Year-round sunshine and a four-hour flight from the UK make Tenerife a popular choice for family holidays.

For some visitors, the most strenous thing they’ll do is walk from their room to their sunlounger by the pool. But for those who like to explore the local area and try things that they couldn’t do at home, there are plenty of things to do to keep lively little ones busy.

The largest of the Canary Islands has everything from zip wires in forests to cable cars up mountains. Don’t have a head for heights? Try plunging to new depths by taking a submarine down several metres down under the sea. Nature lovers will love seeing a variety of magnificent creatures in their natural habitat.

I’ve visited Tenerife with kids three times and these are my top tips for fun family holiday activities for all ages.

Siam Park, Costa Adeje

open image in gallery Splash in rapids or slide down terrifyingly steep slides at Siam Water Park ( iStock / Getty )

One of Europe’s largest and most impressive water parks, Siam Park is a full day out, spanning over 46 acres. It’s designed with a Thai theme to add to the sense of adventure and escapism, so you’ll be splashing and sliding surrounded by lush gardens, traditional architecture and detailed Thai Buddha sculptures.

For younger children, the Lost City is a water playground with shallow pools, bridges and a number of small slides. Another great spot for families is Coco Beach, a wave pool with gentle waves that’s ideal for little ones to splash around in while parents relax. For older kids and thrill-seekers, the Tower of Power is a steep slide that takes riders through a clear tunnel surrounded by an aquarium filled with tropical fish and sharks.

Cost: Children €30 , Adults €42 : siampark.net

Whale watching, Costa Adeje

open image in gallery Pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins can be seen almost every day ( iStock / Getty )

Tenerife is known for its year-round resident populations of pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins, and taking a boat trip with Tenerife Whale Tours is a great way to see them in their natural environment. There’s never a bad time of year to go, but if you visit between November and February when the waters are calm, you have a greater chance of seeing even more species like sperm whales and even humpbacks. Until you see one up close, it’s hard to imagine just how huge they are, and the experience could well kickstart a love of natural sciences or biology in young children.

Cost: Children €15, Adults €30, tenerifewhalewatching.com

Mount Teide walk and cable car ride, Santa Cruz de Tenerife

open image in gallery A cable car offers an easy route to the top of Mt Teide ( iStock / Getty )

It’s rare that you find an activity that’s both physical and educational but a trip to Mount Teide will stretch their legs and exercise the brain. The cable car ascends to 3,555m, just below the summit of Spain’s highest peak, giving those with little legs a safe and easy way to experience some mind-blowing views of deserted volcanic landscape with the Atlantic Ocean in the background.

Upon reaching the top, there are several easy walking trails where you can spot geological rock formations and see more of the natural world. Pop into the visitor centre for exhibits about the area’s unique volcanic ecosystem, local flora and fauna and the cultural significance of Mount Teide, a Unesco World Heritage site.

Cost: From €23 volcanoteide.com

Submarine Safari, Golf del Surs

open image in gallery Travel down to the depths of the ocean without getting wet ( iStock / Getty )

This exciting experience allows visitors to explore the vibrant marine life of Tenerife without getting wet. Kids will be thrilled by the chance to dive to depths of around 30m in a real submarine, offering a front-row seat to the underwater world that they might have only seen on a TV show like Octonauts. The large viewing windows provide clear views of a variety of marine species, including colorful fish, stingrays and even the occasional sea turtle. Each seat is equipped with its own viewing port and a digital display to learn more about the sea creatures they spot.

Cost: Children €35, Adults €57, submarinesafaris.com

Race around Karting Club Tenerife,

This track, located near the popular tourist hubs of Playa de las Américas and Los Cristianos, provides a safe and controlled environment where kids can experience the thrill of racing outdoors year-round. With various karts available, including junior karts designed for younger drivers, everyone from eight to 80+ can enjoy the experience, regardless of age or skill level.

All experiences start with a full briefing and equipment fitting, ensuring that all participants are well-prepared before hitting the track. The course itself has a great mix of straight sections and challenging curves, which allows drivers to develop their skills and enjoy the sensation of speed. And if parents don’t fancy taking part, they can watch their children from designated viewing areas with a cold drink or coffee.

Cost: From €8.50 kartingtenerife.com

Forestal Park zip wiring and climbing, Las Lagunetas

open image in gallery In the centre of Tenerife, you can swing through the treetopos ( iStock / Getty )

While Tenerife is most famous for its beaches, there are forests too. Forestal Park is set in the lush pine forests of the island, where you’ll find more than 90 tree-top activities, including high altitude trails and zip lines, a climbing wall and rope bridges. Younger children can enjoy the easier circuits, which include fun challenges like swinging steps, balance bridges and lower-level zip lines, while older kids and teens can navigate more challenging routes that go higher into the trees, with longer and faster zip lines, some stretching to over 200m.

Cost: Children €21, Adults €26 forestalparktenerife.es

Pyramids of Güímar Ethnographic Park, Santa Cruz de Tenerife

open image in gallery Six pyramids are grouped together and their origins are unclear ( iStock / Getty )

If you thought only ancient Egypt had pyramids then think again. The Pyramids of Güímar Ethnographic Park is home to six mysterious stepped pyramids believed to have been built in the 19th-century. Kids will be fascinated by these structures and the theories surrounding their origin. The site has a museum that explores ancient civilisations’ way of life as well as one of the largest photographic collections of pyramids and step structures of the world. There’s also a playground for younger visitors so that they can let off some steam after their educational experience.

Cost: From €12.50 piramidesdeguimar.es/

Playa Fãnabé beach, Costa Adeje

open image in gallery Playa Fãnabé has family-friendly facilities and calm waters ( iStock / Getty )

There are no shortage of beaches to choose from in Tenerife but one of the cleanest is Playa Fãnabé in the south of the island. With dark golden sand and calm, clear waters with lifeguard supervision, it’s an ideal spot for families with children. Kids can build sandcastles, play beach volleyball, or you can challenge them to a game of mini golf on the course opposite the beachfront. If you have older kids, you might want to rent pedal boats or jet skis and take a trip out to sea. There are showers and changing rooms on the beach so that you can freshen up before returning to your holiday accommodation.

Cost: Free, webtenerife.co.uk

