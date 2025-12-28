The best places the travel desk went in 2025 (and where you should go too)

Coolcations, hiking holidays and destination “dupes” – this year, it was a range of travel trends that led the way to the airport.

With a whole world of islands and cities to choose from, The Independent’s travel desk did its own share of globetrotting to guide your getaways in 2025.

From Swedish islands to urban America and UK staycations to Alaskan voyages, trains, planes, boats and bikes have ferried the team to discover spots on and off the standard tourist track.

We’ve wined, dined, cruised, hiked and skied in plenty of places worth shouting about, with the wonders of Scotland coming out on top for three of our travel experts.

Here are our destination highlights from 2025 to help plot some excitement into your 2026 annual leave.

Montgomery, Alabama, US

open image in gallery Montgomery’s historical significance is hard to overestimate ( Annabel Grossman / The Independent )

Although many people have a real “ick” about visiting America right now, I spent a significant time in the South of the United States in 2025 and found that I was heartened by the many stories of resistance, resilience and hope that I found among people and communities who are facing an uncertain future. The destination that surprised me – and one that I would fully recommend visiting if you find yourself in this part of the world – is Montgomery, Alabama. Above the fact that Montgomery has some excellent dining options (I even managed to find a vegan southern food restaurant, Plant Bae), its historical significance is hard to overestimate. It feels especially poignant to be talking about this city in December 2025, exactly 70 years after Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus, sparking a boycott that altered the course of the Civil Rights Movement and changed America forever. The Equal Justice Initiative chose Montgomery as the location of three Legacy sites that were opened in 2024: the Legacy Museum, which takes the visitor on an immersive journey through racial injustice from enslavement and segregation to the current mass incarceration crisis; the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, which is a memorial dedicated to the victims of racial terror lynchings; and Freedom Monument Sculpture Park, exploring the experience of enslaved people in America. All three are quite stunning and places I feel everyone should visit, given the political climate in the United States today. Annabel Grossman, global travel editor

Dharamsala, India

open image in gallery Dharamsala is the Himalayan home of the Tibetan government-in-exile ( Getty/iStock )

In India, I travelled to Dharamsala, the Himalayan home of the Tibetan government-in-exile. Most visitors (and the Dalai Lama himself) are based further up the mountain, in McLeod Ganj, a lively and idiosyncratic town that calls itself “Little Lhasa”. Restaurants are cheerful and collegiate, serving traditional momos (dumplings), steamed breads and sweet ginger tea. Monks and locals wander along the short main street; signs are mostly in Tibetan. But this is a place of protest: walls are painted with images of political prisoners and slogans that yearn for a resolution to a decades-long Chinese occupation. We stayed at Chonor House, a homely hotel decorated with traditional wood carvings, paintings and tapestries. It’s an outpost of Norbulingka, a charity that promotes traditional Tibetan arts. The surrounding forest is home to numerous Buddhist temples, many of which offer silent retreats or short meditation courses (most offer online booking). Down in Dharamsala is the Tibet Museum, an engaging gallery space that details Tibet’s struggle for freedom and the perilous journey many of Dharamsala’s residents took before arriving there. It’s a remarkable place. Sophie Dickinson, deputy travel editor

Lebanon

open image in gallery Lebanon is extraordinarily diverse and filled with history ( Simon Calder )

In Lebanon, you have history to yourself. I travelled to the troubled nation for a week in October. As the Lebanese rebuild after countless setbacks – including incursions by Israel – independent travel is not easy. So instead, I signed up for a week-long tour with a firm with the somewhat generic name of Lebanon Tours & Travel. For a price of £1,000 per person, the company delivered seven days of outstanding experiences. Lebanon is half the size of Wales but extraordinarily diverse: history reaching back well before the Christian era, classical ruins you can enjoy in spectacular solitude, dramatic landscapes and shorelines, glorious homegrown food and wine, and above all, generous and welcoming people. For a full exploration, you have to go against Foreign Office advice: Baalbek, Tripoli and Tyre are in the highest category for avoidance. The only danger I sensed, though, was from other drivers. I can’t wait to go back. Simon Calder, travel correspondent

Delos, Greece

open image in gallery Discover Delos on a cruise of the Greek islands ( Getty/iStock )

Just a half-hour ferry ride from the party island of Mykonos, I discovered peaceful Delos during a Greek island cruise this summer. The whole island, described as the birthplace of the Greek god Apollo and goddess Artemis by the famous poet Homer, is a Unesco World Heritage site and is full of beauty and history on every stone. There are no souvenir shops selling cheap keyrings and fridge magnets, and no restaurant owners trying to tempt you inside for gyros. Instead, visitors can wander around perfectly preserved ancient Greek and Roman ruins including towering statues, beautiful mosaics and theatres that paint a picture of life on the island. It is also worth visiting the Archaeological Museum of Delos during a visit to see more artefacts and to get an idea of the island’s time as a major religious centre and commercial port. Cruise lines may be able to arrange excursions to Delos, or you can take the ferry while visiting Mykonos. Marc Shoffman, cruise writer

South coast, Sri Lanka

open image in gallery You’ll find adventure, soulful beaches and incredible food in Sri Lanka ( Hayley Spencer / The Independent )

I started my year making my way along Sri Lanka’s south coast with stays near Galle, Ahangama and Hiriketiya. I think it’s testament enough to how special the trip was that I cried a few tears at the airport about having to leave after 10 days – I could have stayed months. The country has recently fallen victim to flooding and landslides due to Cyclone Ditwah, though it remains open for business, and the south was largely unaffected. So I implore anyone who loves adventure, soulful beaches and incredible food to make it their next long-haul trip, if they feel safe to do so. It’s a place that really gets under your skin, and it relies on tourism for its economy. I spent my time surfing, sampling world-class cocktails at Smoke & Bitters restaurant, tucking into BBQ curried fresh fish at casual beach cafes, and swaying on a hammock overlooking rice paddies at a magical Airbnb. And I didn’t even get a chance to fit in a safari in Yala or whale watching in Mirissa; it’s one of the only countries where you can see blue whales and leopards in one visit. It also felt safe and incredibly friendly during the solo portion of my trip. Take me back… Hayley Spencer, assistant travel editor

Vrångö, Sweden

open image in gallery A paddle with the oystercatchers on Vrångö island ( Damien Raggatt for Intrepid Travel )

During a year defined by stupidly glitzy trips, it was a tiny car-free Swedish island that really got me in 2025. A drift to the southernmost speck in the Gothenburg archipelago taught me more about travel as “leisure” than any five-star spa. On Vrångö, population almost 400, there are no cars, no chains, no nightlife. Here, seabirds sing, saunas float, and residents are trusted to take and pay from the island’s small supermarket. This is an island where everything feels fresh, from the air to the seafood to the bread in your boathouse breakfast basket. I was gratefully mistaken to assume this Swedish haven would be a bit too sleepy. Blissful boat trips, seaweed tapas, nature reserve hikes and crayfish boils at Hamnkrogen Lotsen are all squeezed onto 0.4 square kilometres of space for one of the most rejuvenating island breaks you’ll likely ever take. Natalie Wilson, senior travel writer

Isle of Harris, Scotland, UK

open image in gallery The Isle of Harris has vast tracts of powder-soft sand ( Isle of Harris )

From its position on the map – on the outer northwestern edges of the UK – the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides would seem an unlikely place to find paradise beaches worthy of the Maldives. But that's what I found when I ventured there on a family holiday. The beaches were more or less deserted. Granted, swimming is on the very chilly side, but to stroll along vast tracts of powder-soft sand with barely a soul in sight was an experience I am now keen to repeat on an annual basis. I'm eager to revisit the loch-festooned inland areas, too, where the feeling of blissful isolation continues. Ted Thornhill, US travel editor

Santorini, Greece

open image in gallery Santorini’s Oia is a lattice of pedestrianised cobbled stone streets ( Getty/iStock )

I was worried that when I touched down in Santorini in the middle of summer this year, I would be met with hordes of cruise ship passenger crowds swarming the streets. The reality was far from this. Thanks to earthquake tremors, tourist numbers dwindled in 2025, meaning I felt like I almost had the island to myself. While I hope numbers do climb back to a sustainable amount, the sparse crowds allowed me to twist around Oia’s lattice of pedestrianised cobbled stone streets, diving in and out of boutiques selling handmade jewellery, clothing and souvenirs, before stopping to take in the spectacular blue-domed buildings. Amelia Neath, travel writer

North Berwick, Scotland, UK

open image in gallery North Berwick has stunning views out to sea ( Helen Wilson-Beevers )

Quaint Scottish coastal town North Berwick boasts a beautiful beach, stunning views out to sea, friendly locals, varied eateries and independent shops. It’s a place I return to again and again, for a scenic break with old-world seaside charm. Located 27 miles from Edinburgh, the town has a train station with direct rail links. There’s a golf club dating back to 1832 for those interested in playing a round while taking in the dramatic scenery, and the area is popular with wild swimmers too. On a clear day, you can spot the impressive volcanic island Bass Rock, with boat trips out to see its gannet colony in spring and summer.

My favourite North Berwick restaurant is Herringbone, where you can enjoy simple yet hearty fare and a vibrant, welcoming ambience. Or head to the historic harbour for seafood at the Lobster Shack – ideal for savouring while soaking up the fresh air. I’d recommend finishing with a treat from old-fashioned sweet shop, Sugar Mountain, and a walk along the seemingly endless stretches of sand at the town’s dog-friendly West Beach. Helen Wilson-Beevers, content editor

North Ibiza, Spain

open image in gallery Ibiza’s north is a verdant and tranquil place with aquamarine seas ( Getty/iStock )

All visions of Ibiza’s “final boss” and the debauchery unfairly associated with this beautiful island were swiftly wiped from my mind during a visit to the White Isle this summer. Away from the braying hordes of San Antonio, I travelled to the quieter north of the island and discovered a verdant and tranquil place with aquamarine seas, Spanish holidaymakers and exceptional food and drink. Around 35 per cent of Ibiza’s land area is protected nature and marine reserves – and long may that continue. But there’s a dark side to the island where spiralling housing costs have seen locals priced out and a high demand for water resources, resulting in aquifers running dry. A tourist tax has been enforced, but more drastic action by local authorities needs to be taken for this island haven to remain a paradise for both local people and visitors. Joanna Whitehead, travel writer

Newcastle, UK

open image in gallery Newcastle is one of the most unsung places for a weekend away ( Getty/iStock )

You don't have to travel far for a great city break, and I feel that Newcastle is one of the most unsung places for a long weekend away. It’s not all just football, nightclubs and Greggs sausage rolls (although I would never pass any of them up either); this northern city has so much more to offer. For fans of music and performance, this is the place to be, with concerts by the Royal Northern Sinfonia at the Glasshouse to jamming with local folk musicians at The Cluny or The Cumberland Arms in Ouseburn. AN

Endicott Arm, Alaska

open image in gallery Sail through the Endicott Arm on an Alaska cruise ( Getty/iStock )

Sailing through the Endicott Arm on an Alaska cruise with Princess Cruises this year was one of the most inspiring few hours I have experienced at sea. It was well worth getting up early to catch the sunrise, for as we floated through the calm Alaskan fjord, we hoped to spot local wildlife such as bears and whales. Even without the wildlife, the scenery offers a feast for the eyes, with mountains turning from green to white as you head towards the famous Dawes Glacier and watch giant sparkling icebergs that look like works of art floating by. MS

Scottish Highlands, UK

open image in gallery A Scottish road trip was a 2025 highlight ( Joanna Whitehead )

A road trip around the Scottish Highlands this autumn was a long-realised dream and a defining travel highlight of 2025. Feasting on heavenly Scottish seafood was a major priority, with key stops including Skye’s wonderful Three Chimneys, Plockton’s divine prawns and the Old Manse of Blair’s heritage – but the main character was indisputably Scotland’s dramatic scenery. From the Isle of Skye to the Cairngorms via the winding A896 through a moody, misty and truly remote landscape flanked by snow-capped mountains and glassy lochs, the heater on blast and Aphex Twin on the stereo, this was an unforgettable trip in a truly wild corner of the UK that I’ll never forget. The Scots we met were united by a remarkable warmth and humility, but the region also felt truly international due to the number of people from around the world drawn to this special place. It’s a place I daydream about often. JW

Rome, Italy

open image in gallery The hidden gems offer the most fun in Rome ( Helen Wilson-Beevers )

After enjoying our honeymoon in Rome several years ago (technically, I snuck into my new husband’s hotel room on a work trip), we returned to Italy’s capital city with two teenagers in tow over the summer. We stayed a short walk from the Spanish Steps, and enjoyed popular tourist sights such as the Colosseum and Trevi Fountain. But it was the hidden gems that offered the most fun: rifling through vintage shops on cobbled side streets (including one where the owner showed us a pair of shoes worn by Audrey Hepburn). Explore Pifebo on Via dei Serpenti and Humana on Via Cavour to start with.

I’d also recommend a trip to 16th-century Villa Medici on Pincian Hill for its art exhibitions and impressive gardens, plus an incredible view all the way across to St Peter’s Basilica. Meanwhile, dessert shop Pompi (there are several throughout the city) offers reasonably priced, generously sized portions of takeaway tiramisu. HWB

Castries, St Lucia

open image in gallery Carnival is when Castries really comes to life ( Getty/iStock )

St Lucia has long been a Caribbean crowd pleaser with its street parties, seafood, a string of Sandals resorts, and of course, twin Pitons peaks, but carnival is when Castries really comes to life – if you aren’t afraid of a little liquid sunshine. This year, I risked the wet season to see Soca competitions in the build-up to the explosion of colour, music and culture on the Lucian capital’s streets and learned that sometimes it’s best to leave the gates of your all-inclusive. With a warmth both in weather and locals, a market of crafts and spices and songs that will loop in my head forever, Castries, one day I’ll be back for the main event. NW

Apuan Alps, Italy

open image in gallery The Apuan Alps in Tuscany are filled with sweeping valleys. pretty villages and marble quarries ( Annabel Grossman / The Independent )

Tuscany is a place I return to again and again – and I can’t see that changing. In September, we packed our belongings into a lemon-yellow Fiat Grande Panda and spent eight days exploring the region, winding through vineyards, mountains, small towns and even spending a couple of nights at the beach. One highlight was our stay at the gorgeous Borgo Pignano Volterra – this is quintessential Tuscany at its most exquisite – but the real surprise for me was the beauty of Tuscany’s Apuan Alps. The sweeping views of green valleys, vast marble quarries, and pretty mountain villages are enchanting. Best of all, we barely crossed paths with another tourist. In a region that hosts millions of visitors annually, I felt that we’d stumbled upon a well-kept secret. AG

