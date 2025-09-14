Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man suspended from the ceiling wearing a full spacesuit glides above my head before stripping down to perform an eye-popping acrobatic routine that reveals Olympian levels of strength and athleticism.

An impossibly glamorous troupe of showgirls perform a jaw-dropping dance routine before one steps forward to blast out a selection of classic chart hits with a voice to rival Adele.

“She’s our very own Beyoncé,” smiles my waitress upon seeing my wowed reaction. As magicians perform tricks on the adjacent table, our server appears with a treasure chest, which she invites me to open. Inside sits a glass conch shell containing a cocktail that’s equal parts spicy, smoky and sweet. I take a sip and soak up the scene around me with barely disguised wonderment and a big smile on my face. This is my Ibiza night out – and it’s barely 10pm.

open image in gallery Clap House Ibiza's beach club has been given a Dolce & Gabbana makeover for the summer season ( Clap House )

I’m at Lio Ibiza – a party with a difference, that combines live cabaret, world-class performances and slick, original productions. Located on the exclusive Marina Botafoch, home to super yachts and the associated jet set, its open-front design enjoys first-class views over the water to the Unesco World Heritage Site of Ibiza Old Town and its iconic hilltop fortress.

While the extravagant show is undeniably the main attraction, it’s also a popular destination for celebrities (Alcaraz reportedly celebrated here after his Wimbledon win) and absolute gold for people-watching. Lio is also an excellent alternative to a night on the tiles. After the show finishes, it transforms into a club – but for this ex-raver, who fears turning into a pumpkin after 11pm, dinner and a show is the perfect choice for a vibrant night out without the headache the following day (just go easy on those cocktails) that I’ll be talking about for months.

If sozzled “Brits abroad”, super-clubs and €12 bottles of water are what spring to mind when you think of Ibiza, you’re long overdue a refresh. While the White Isle has been a place of pilgrimage for free spirits, counter-culturalists and hippies since the 1960s, the last 10 years have witnessed a definitive shift from hedonism to wellness. Travellers seeking big-name DJs and all-nighters are still well-catered for, but revellers of all ages are increasingly looking for a holiday without the associated hangover. And it’s a global shift. According to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), wellness tourism is estimated to reach $1.4 trillion (£1 trillion) by 2027, evidencing the growing appetite for a more wholesome holiday.

open image in gallery Wellness activities, such as group painting classes, have risen in popularity in Ibiza ( Joanna Whitehead )

It’s a trend that’s reflected across Ibiza, with many hotels replacing pub crawls with sunrise hikes and sound bath sessions. One place that nails wellness without scrimping on indulgence – you are on holiday after all – is the newly opened Clap House Ibiza and SEVEN Wellness Club. With an impressive selection of fitness and wellbeing classes on offer, from Hyrox to breathwork, a subterranean gym built around a 200-year-old olive tree, a cold plunge pool, treatments and delicious food and drink by the world’s leading biohacking chef, Silvena Rowe, SEVEN is an alcohol-free space that feels like a pleasure to flex and stretch in.

Next door, Clap House incorporates a luxury pool club, featuring Ibiza’s largest swimming pool, and a top-class restaurant. And for summer 2025, Dolce & Gabbana has executed a creative takeover of the site, with a glorious saturation of leopard print, from loungers, cushions and parasols, to towels and pool inflatables. Make no mistake: this place was designed for the ‘gram and if you’re prone to posing, it’s the ultimate backdrop. For me, however, it serves as a delightfully decadent place to while away a sunny day.

Staff are attentive, cocktails flow freely and the DJ plays a solid selection of Balearic beats from lunch-time onwards. Come evening-time, we settle down in the open-air restaurant to feast on an extensive menu of Japanese fine dining.

Surrounded by Ibizan pine and banana trees, with a symphony of cicadas, and incredible sunset views over the Old Town, this is a special place with impeccable vibes. Trying to decide on a single dish to recommend feels impossible – the quality is exceptional – but the sea bass and mango ceviche and sashimi are zesty and utterly moreish. Watching the chefs rustle up magic from the open-plan kitchen just adds to the experience.

open image in gallery Writer Joanna Whitehead works on her continuous line drawing at Mondrian, Ibiza ( Joanna Whitehead )

Travelling across Ibiza is an eye-opening experience, not least because the island is jam-packed with green and blue spaces; around 35 per cent of Ibiza’s land area is protected nature and marine reserves. We check in to boho Hyde in pretty Cala Llonga, which remains pleasantly mellow even in peak season.

This laid-back spot enjoys prime position on the beach, with its own private stairway to the sand. Downstairs sits Sonrojo, a seafront restaurant serving up delicious Spanish cuisine with a twist. While the paella dishes came heartily recommended by a couple we spoke to poolside, we were short on time, so opted for the spicy Alistada prawns and refreshing green ceviche, and were not disappointed. Our waitress also rustled me up an incredible off-menu cherry cola-style cocktail that I haven’t stopped thinking about since.

A stone’s throw away sits sister hotel Mondrian, where we head for Paint & Sip – a two-hour creative workshop led by artist and DJ Sarah Main. Taking inspiration from Picasso, we get our creative juices flowing with some continuous line drawings – creating a picture without taking your pen off the page – before painting one of Sarah’s unique creations inspired by revered Ibizan deities dating back to the Phoenician era. This wonderfully mindful exercise is undoubtedly enhanced by the surrounding green mountains and turquoise ocean before us, but shifting into this creative space also has the effect of lowering inhibitions. We start talking with our fellow artists, and, after bringing our paintings to life using Sarah’s virtual reality app, a small group of us continue our conversation with drinks in the bar. This new connection is organic, easy and warm – much like the spirit of Ibiza itself.

open image in gallery Sonrojo at Hyde Hotel, Ibiza enjoys an enviable beachfront location ( Sonrojo )

Several days in this alternative Ibizan realm feel like a week, and I feel both refreshed and revitalised. Sun, sea and sand have always been a tonic, but opting for alternatives to all-nighters means I get to remember the fun times, while experimenting with new ways to have fun, from dawn sea swims to indulgent dining and artistic endeavours. Despite it being high season, I’m also surprised by how many Spanish people are also enjoying Ibiza. Conversations reveal proud locals eulogising about their island paradise and enthusiasts from the mainland visiting for a few days.

For many, the dancefloor will also be the beating heart of this island. For me, however, discovering a different way to have fun reaped some unforgettable rewards I can’t wait to relive soon.

How to get there

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair all fly direct to Ibiza from London with a flight time of 2.5 hours and fares from £16.99.

Where to stay

Boho Hyde in Cala Llonga is perched above the bay and enjoys sweeping beach views, stellar cocktails and a laid-back vibe.

Expect five-star service at Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel. Located in the north-east of Ibiza, this 300-year-old finca is a byword for sustainability, rustic Ibizan charm and farm-to-table dining.