Uncovering the best of the Greek islands

In this week’s TravelSmart, the Greek islands are under the spotlight, from the pretty ports and fascinating history of Crete to Zante’s hilltop towns, soaring mountains and exceptionally blue waters.

Travel Correspondent Simon Calder shares some of the best bits of the popular islands of Santorini and Mykonos, while The Independent’s Global Travel Editor Annabel Grossman reveals which spots will allow you to escape the tourist crowds for a more authentic experience, including Symi and Chalki.

Watch TravelSmart on Independent TV.