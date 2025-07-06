Pet lion escapes and attacks a woman and two children in the street

A pet lion escaped onto the streets of Lahore, Pakistan, and attacked a woman and two children on Thursday, July 3rd, 2025.

Video captured on CCTV footage shows a lion jumping over a boundary wall and leaping onto a woman, then attacking two children standing nearby.

While keeping wild cats as pets is not uncommon in Pakistan, the Punjab government has addressed a need for a crackdown on illegal lion ownership.

The lion was eventually captured by wildlife authorities and legal action has been taken against the owner. All three victims were taken to a hospital and are said to be in stable condition.