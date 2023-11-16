Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An island with something for everyone, Rhodes – or ‘Rodos’ as it’s known to locals – is the largest in Greece’s Dodecanese region. From pretty, colourful villages amid lush meadows to Venetian architecture and medieval ruins in the Old Town, the island has plenty of charm and character to counter the many modern resorts that have sprung up along the coast in the past couple of decades.

The island is no stranger to package tourism and offers many options for those wanting a simple all-inclusive getaway that will cater to all members of the family. Resort hotels are dotted along the island and vary from boujie adults-only hideaways to more economic options for the whole family.

There are even hotels for travellers wanting to venture off the beaten track and have a more “local”, authentic experience, with new, boutique options now being built in crumbling fishing villages. Whatever your vibe, there’s a room and a view on the island for you.

The best hotels in Rhodes for 2023 are:

Best hotel for bohemian feels: Cooks Club City beach

Neighbourhood: Niohori

Part of the Cook’s Club hotel group, Cook’s Club City Beach is at the centre of Rhodes Town – perfect for those keen to be at the heart of the action on their holiday. While its location is buzzy, surrounded by restaurants, cafes and Rhodes’s best bakeries and boutiques, the atmosphere at this hotel is laid-back and bohemian, with earthy-toned interiors and plenty of natural materials. Splashes of green from hanging plants offset olive-wood tables and neutral linens.

The hotel is adults-only, with a roof-top pool that overlooks City Beach, a mere stroll across the road. There are 18 rooms, ranging from deluxe and junior suites to superior and premium double rooms with their own furnished terrace or balcony, so you can soak up the sun or watch the sunset from the privacy of your own room.

Best hotel for interiors: Marco Polo Mansion

Neighbourhood: Old Town

Step back in time at this boutique hotel in Rhodes’s Old Town. A centuries-old mansion tucked into the quiet alleyways of the Turkish Quarter, the seven-bedroom boutique guesthouse borrows from a Venetian colour palette, with its rust-red and terracotta rooms featuring Ottoman-inspired touches, such as sumptuous draping and antique furniture.

Wrought-iron four-poster beds, vintage tapestries and high ceilings with wooden beams are enough to transport you to Rhodes of the past – a romantic option if you’re heading to the island with a partner. Bathrooms, staircases and the courtyard restaurant include bold splashes of dandelion yellow and sky blue, giving the old-world charm a fresh, fun finish. Guests can enjoy the garden restaurant at Marco Polo, a rare patch of green, hidden out of sight of those wandering beyond its walls.

Best boutique hotel: Melenos Art boutique

Neighbourhood: Lindos

This boutique hotel has just 12 rooms and a two-bedroomed villa, but it is well-situated by the sea. Sandstone and whitewash on the exterior blend seamlessly with medieval mansions in the village, built by the Knights of St John.

In the suites – each with its own unique interior – antique furniture, intricately carved wooden windows and ceilings painted with 17th-century patterns make this hotel a stand-out. Most impressive are the wooden beds, crafted in the traditional style, as a raised platform and providing a palatial feel. Enjoy breakfast in the garden and sip aperitivos on the terrace overlooking the inky blue sea at sunset.

Best Old Town hotel: In Camera Art Boutique

Neighbourhood: Old Town

If you really want to know more about Greek culture, and rub shoulders with the locals, this is the hotel to opt for in Old Town. Yes, it’s located just off a busy thoroughfare full of tourists. but the building is tucked into a quiet side street with just enough elevation to feel like you’ve escaped the crowds. Staff here are famed for their excellent customer service, and the hotel itself puts emphasis on the extras it can offer guests, from yoga and massages to tours around the island and boat excursions.

The building dates back to the Byzantine period but the suites have been updated with 21st-century home comforts, without letting go of special features such as stained-glass windows, bold tiles and, in some rooms, dramatic domed ceilings.

Best family hotel: Helea Family Beach Resort

Neighbourhood: Kallithea Beach

Kids are spoiled for choice at Helea Family Beach Resort, which is situated on an incline just above the long strip of sandy beach at Kallithea, a short drive from Rhodes Town. This all-inclusive option has 11 swimming pools, including a kids’ pool with water slides and games stations, where they can play and easily meet other children.

Once the pools have been exhausted, there are arcades, a 60-seat cinema, escape rooms, crafts, costumes and theme days to keep younger family members entertained, while adults can take some time off. Enjoy yoga, a spa treatment or some time by the adults-only pool. Room options range from contemporary-designed standard doubles to spacious family suites with their own furnished terraces.

Best hotel for getting away from it all: Casita Casita

Neighbourhood: Lindos

Soak up more than the sun when staying at this Rhodian hideaway. Casita Casita combines slick and pared-back design with a serene location for the ultimate escape. Palestra beach is a stroll away from the hotel, but you might well be so taken with architect Vana Pernari’s boutique spot that you won’t want to leave.

Set in a former fishing village that’s otherwise sleepy, the hotel blends effortlessly with its rocky landscape. There are only seven rooms, dotted with furniture and objects from the architect’s travels around the world. Expect an intimate and convivial setting and, potentially, to pick up a few friends at this boutique retreat.

Best budget hotel: Cactus Hotel

Neighbourhood: Rhodes Town

Smart, clean and contemporary rooms with comfortable beds sit within a six-storey complex right by the water’s edge. There are 172 rooms to choose from – the most economical options being standard doubles with land views. The standard sea view room is still a good budget option with large floor-to-ceiling windows that frame nearby Elli Beach. This budget option features a decent buffet breakfast, swimming pool and a bar, as well as all of the modern amenities you might need for an enjoyable stay, without denting your bank account too much.

The great thing about this hotel is its proximity to the beach and to Rhodes Town. It’s on the doorstep of the Modern Greek Art Museum of Rhodes and a stroll away from the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights and the characterful medieval Old Town, offering sun, sea, sand and culture all in one.

Best hotel for nightlife: Kouros Exclusive

Neighbourhood: Faliraki

If you’re looking for the perfect place to nurse a Rhodian hangover, Kouros Exclusive – a boutique hotel situated in the bustling party town of Faliraki – is it. Nine rooms make up the hotel, including large and airy suites with their own jacuzzis and a villa with its own private pool and sea view.

The pared-back, modern design features whitewashed exteriors, lush foliage with tropical palms that line the gardens, giving the rooms and terraces extra privacy. Bohemian touches such as fringed sun umbrellas in natural tones, plenty of bamboo and woven outdoor furniture add to the relaxed feel of the place. This makes it a great spot to while away the lazy afternoon hours until sundown, when the party in town really gets going. Enjoy pool-side drinks by the bar before heading out and taking advantage of the spa facilities after a late night.

Best family-run hotel: Nama Retreat

Neighbourhood: Pastida

Somewhat off the beaten track in the village of Pastida, Nama Retreat elevates the area, thanks to its sleek, contemporary rooms with their own swim-up pool. Run by a local family, the hotel has a convivial feel – here, guests are treated like extended members of the family. There are only 11 rooms, so expect to make friends with fellow holidayers, and it’s likely that, by your last day, the owners will know how you take your coffee in the morning.

Choose Nama because of the personal service and also its location – this is a popular spot amongst hikers and cyclists wanting to explore Rhodes’s often overlooked natural attractions. There are a few restaurants and bars in the area but it’s less bustling than Rhodes Town and Faliraki. A good option if you’d like an alternative to the standard go-to spots on the island.

