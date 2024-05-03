Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lush with dense olive groves and verdant vineyards, Corfu offers some a little different from the idiosyncrasies of many white-washed Greek isles. Its pastel-hued Venetian old town and rich pasta dishes nod to the island’s proximity to Italy, as does the distinct local dialect that still retains a number of Italian words.

While the island might be one of Greece’s best known tourist destinations, its size and mountainous topography still gives Corfu (or Kerkyra, as the locals know it) the air of an island asking to be explored.

The south, once upon a time infamous for its 18–30s crowd, is now cleaning up its act, with rural farm stays and smart design hotels.

Corfu Town – which hasn’t escaped the Airbnb phenomenon – is full of apartments for short-term lets, but the boutique hotels tucked into quiet courtyards offer an elevated experience if you’re looking to experience the island’s beating heart.

Thanks to its sandy coastline, Corfu also offers great resort options with long stretches of beach to enjoy. Here, we’ve rounded up the best places to stay.

Best spa hotel: Angsana Corfu Resort & Spa

Location: Benitses

Take a hammam, dip into the wellness pool or enjoy a rain mist at the spa ( Angsana Corfu Resort & Spa )

Situated in the hills above the tiny fishing village of Benitses, this luxurious hotel, with its crisp design and dreamy infinity pools, overlooks the stretch of water between Corfu and the mountainous mainland.

The sprawling Japanese-inspired resort includes standard rooms along with larger suites and villa homes for those seeking a more private retreat. Expect cosy kimonos in the rooms, and giant egg-shaped baths for a spa experience within your suite.

Offering the best of all worlds, Angsana is a short stroll away from the pebble-lined coastline and picturesque village below, and you can reach the old town in less than half an hour by car.

If the incredible views, seven bars and lounges, and three restaurants aren’t enough to keep you at the hotel, then the spa at might. Take a hammam, dip into the wellness pool or enjoy a massage with a sea view.

Best farm stay: Dr Kavvadia’s Farmstay

Location: Tzavros

The Storage House, one of several accommodation options at Dr Kavvadia’s ( Dr Kavvadia’s Farmstay )

This is a farm stay with a difference. Producing prime Corfu olive oil, Dr Kavvadia’s Organic Farm also offers smart apartments set amongst olive trees and wandering chickens, somehow marrying slick Italian design with a bucolic setting just north of Corfu town.

Having lived in Milan and coming from a design background, proprietor Apostolos Porsanidis-Kavvadias brings a unique twist to this farmhouse, tucked away from the throngs at Corfu’s beaches.

An olive storage building and a stable have been lovingly restored with excellent taste, so that you can escape into nature without sacrificing a beautiful space to rest your head come (designer) lights out.

Best beach hotel: Domes Miramare – adults only

Location: Moraitika

Pared-down rooms offer a tranquil space ( Domes Miramare )

On the east coast of the island, across a long stretch of sandy beach, Hotel Miramare is a place for the beach bums among us. Yes, its newly built complex does feature an incredible pool that overlooks the Ionian, but for those who like to feel sand between their toes, the beach-front suites with neatly trimmed lawns are the rooms to plump for at this hotel.

Wake up to still, lilac waters that are perfect for a morning dip, or enjoy cocktails as the pink sun sets behind Corfu’s peaks.

The water found here is much calmer than on the island’s west or north coast, making this beach ideal for a relaxed swim, stand-up paddleboarding or just floating about on a lilo, the old-fashioned way.

Best boutique hotel: Siora Vittoria Boutique Hotel

Location: Corfu Town

Get a real sense of the island’s Venetian influence at this boutique hotel in the heart of Corfu’s old town. From Siora Vittoria you can stroll to the famous Esplanade, rose-hued Guilford Square and the town hall in minutes.

This was one of the very first boutique hotels on the island and is a breath of fresh air when compared to the many contemporary complexes that have shot up along the coastline in the past 40 years. Built in the 1800s, Siora Vittoria bears the name of one of the previous owners of the mansion home, which has now been divided into nine charming rooms and suites. Decorated in the gold, blush and terracotta Venetian tones of the island, the rooms boast impressive views over the old town, and characterful, exposed wooden beams and antique furniture that offer a nod to the hotel’s heritage. Breakfast in the hotel’s secret garden also makes this one a standout stay.

Best hotel for foodies: The Olivar Suites

Location: Messonghi

The main pool at the Olivar Suites is surrounded by beautiful gardens ( The Olivar Suites )

Celebrating the very best of Corfu’s produce and hiring only the most talented chefs on the island, the Olivar hotel makes food one of its topmost priorities. Flya is Olivar’s all-day restaurant, where guests can slide into its sleek, contemporary interior, set around flourishing olive trees (the hotel’s signature, as it was previously an olive grove and mill) and enjoy Mediterranean cuisine with a twist.

The beach bar, aptly named Olibar, offers relaxed salads and beach-friendly snacks out of the former olive mill building, but it’s Flya’s catch of the day, prepared in an open kitchen for all to see, that is the most impressive thing on the menu. As for the breakfast buffet, it’s one of the most elaborate on the island, featuring sweet and savoury options from across Greece, including soft and sumptuous watermelon cake, which you probably haven’t tried elsewhere.

Suites with adjoining gardens offer extra privacy should you fancy ordering room service and enjoying the culinary delights in the solace of your own space. You can also opt for your own private pool.

Best hotel for nightlife: Arcadion Hotel

Location: Corfu Old Town

Slap bang in the middle of the action, Arcadion Hotel is beloved of many Corfu locals, owing to its impressive rooftop bar and classy ground-floor restaurant. Stay here if rubbing shoulders with in-the-know Corfiots is your idea of a break well spent.

The hotel sits on the 18th-century French esplanade, the Liston, Corfu’s central piazza or “plateia”. From here you can people watch from the rooftop or hot foot it out to enjoy the bars, restaurants and general buzz of the old town.

The rooms feature a pared-back, contemporary design, and the rooftop bar is most definitely worth a visit. But Arcadion’s biggest asset is its location, from which you can take in the old Venetian fortress.

If you get the timings right, join in with Corfu’s pot-throwing event during Orthodox Easter, where thousands gather around the Arcadion Hotel and adjoining buildings to watch enormous terracotta urns being launched from the balconies.

Best hotel for nature: Margaritis’s Treehouse

Location: Paramonas

Corfu’s dense, centuries-old olive groves and lush landscape appeal to nature lovers. Every year, hundreds of hikers take to the Corfu Trail to walk the length of the island, through beautiful stretches of green from Corfu’s southernmost point to the north.

Margaritis’s Treehouse (says what it does on the tin) offers a place to stay in nature, right on the trail around the village of Paramonas, should anyone want to take a breather from the 150km route across the island.

The wooden home, built around an olive tree, is fully plumbed with kitchen, bath and shower. It has two bedrooms and is decked out with olive wood furnishings. Look forward to mountain and sea views and taking in the beautiful bright-pink sunsets.

Best hotel for peace and quiet: The Merchant’s House

Location: Old Perítheia

Breakfast on the terrace at The Merchant’s House is a charming way to start your day in Corfu ( The Merchant’s House )

Towering high above the “Kensington-on-Sea” crowd that frequent Corfu’s nort east coast, Old Perítheia was, for a period, Corfu’s loneliest village. It’s the oldest settlement on the island but was abandoned by most of its residents in the 1960s with the advent of package tourism. Since then, a select few of the characterful, old-stone Venetian homes have been restored, the Merchant’s House included.

This guest house sits at the base of Mount Pantokrator in a lush valley that, come spring, is carpetted with wildflowers. The village offers a peaceful escape for anyone not fussed about staying right on the beach – there are a couple of tavernas that open come rain or shine.

The Merchant’s House features rooms decorated in the Venetian palette of the island, plus a pretty herb garden. A delicious, homemade breakfast is served on the terrace, from which you can take in the view over the 14th-century homes that were once some of the island’s most majestic.

