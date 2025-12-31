LUXME Costa Botanica, Corfu, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of seven Gretocol hotels in Greece, this newly-renovated all-inclusive resort is stylish and charming, while also catering to kids

Location

This vast hotel, spread across a spacious 350,000 square metres, is located in the north of the island – an hour's drive from the airport, through beautiful olive groves, forests and Greek hilltop villages. It boasts a white-sand beach which looks out to the Ionian sea, with tiny coves, rocky islets and small islands scattered along the nearby coastline. The taverna-lined village of Acharavi is 300 metres away.

The vibe

open image in gallery One of the three freshwater pools at LUXME Costa Botanica ( LUXME Costa Botanica )

LUXME stands for luxury made easy – and the name couldn't be more appropriate. What makes this hotel so special is its laidback, village-like feel – something which is often lost in other high-end resorts. The large pools and accommodation blocks are spread out among shady pathways, canals and landscaped lawns, meaning guests have plenty of breathing space and kids can burn off steam in secure, well-maintained spaces.

The buzzy Piazza Popolare – which features restaurants, bars, cypress trees, chairs and tables – is reminiscent of a square in a traditional Greek village, coming alive at night with dancing, music and feasting. It’s perfect for relaxing, drinking and people-watching, plus the kids can charge around safely. The lobby bar, where those wanting to avoid the mosquitoes retire after dinner, welcomes a variety of guests. Here you’ll find families holding UNO cards, couples sipping cocktails and children playing with their new friends (often while scoffing mini cakes from the dessert stand). The vibes are inclusive: nobody is too cool to join in here.

Service

The staff at the resort are friendly, calm and polite, bending over backwards to accommodate your every need. Rather than having an overly formal approach, staff treat guests like long-lost family, with a familiarity and warmth that is hard to replicate. There are thoughtful touches throughout, too. Think lemon balm candles and mosquito spray on the tables in the piazza, for example, and a 1960s-style popcorn stand with snack cones during the evening. The main restaurant felt overwhelmed at peak times, meaning there was sometimes a long wait for drinks, highchairs and general assistance – but the staff breezed through those spells with a smile.

Rooms

open image in gallery One of the rooms in the summer houses, which are based near to the pool ( LUXME Costa Botanica )

There are 359 rooms at the resort, divided into country houses, just a few steps away from the main plaza, and summer houses, which are based closer to the pools. The country houses, set among relaxing gardens and courtyards, are characterised by marble, dark wood and vintage furniture and are, overall, more traditional in their decor. The summer houses have a slick, modern feel but lack some of the personality of the country houses. But they are very spacious and perfect for families with young kids in tow.

Food and drink

Breakfast is served on a terrace overlooking the piazza or in a high-ceilinged, jungle-inspired room, which is predictably busy but made less hectic by an abundance of greenery. The buffet, which is also on for lunch and dinner, has the usual fare to cater for every discerning taste and there's also a creperie and gelateria at the beach, where youngsters will spend a large chunk of their time.

open image in gallery The main restaurant, filled with greenery, where breakfast, lunch and dinner is served ( LUXME Costa Botanica )

But the individual retaurants are where the real magic happens. Asiana, the resort’s Asian restaurant, flanks the main square and boasts a menu of sushi, dim sum and sumptuous mains such as crispy duck and pad thai, all prepared in an open kitchen. Tavernaki is the Greek restaurant, also overlooking the square. A kids' favourite, the sharing platters include fresh bread, tzatziki and local cheeses, while mains include fresh fish, aromatic vegetable dishes and delicious meat. Nonna's, an al fresco Italian restaurant away from the main square, overlooks the beach – a picture-perfect setting to enjoy the simple but excellently-done menu of bruschettas, pastas and pizzas.

open image in gallery The main piazza at LUXME Costa Botanica, which comes alive in the evening ( LUXME Costa Botanica )

There's also Botanica, the resort’s adult-only fine-dining restaurant, and a well-stocked wine cellar, Cava Bottega, where adults can enjoy free tastings (on request). And, last but not least, there is a dessert parlour at the main bar every evening – think macaroons, slabs of chocolate and delicious handmade tarts.

Facilities

One of the jewels in the LUXME Costa Botanica crown is the expansive water park, which has a pool, multiple slides, a lazy river and plenty of sunbathing space. It's a perfect spot for families, catering for a range of ages (the water rides are definitely pitched at an older child).

Away from the water park, there are two other large freshwater pools, both with nearby bars, as well as a baby pool, which is shallow enough for tiny paddling feet to wade around in comfortably. For those who prefer swimming in the sea, there's an unspoilt dune-backed beach, with a creperie and ice cream parlour just a stone's throw away at the Beach Club.

open image in gallery The indoor pool, in the newly-renovated spa, at LUXME Costa Botanica ( LUXME Costa Botanica )

Older children will love the glass-walled snooker room – handily overlooking the newly-renovated lobby area so parents can keep an eye on them – as well as the tennis court and gym, which has its own boxing ring. There’s even a petting farm on site, including a friendly donkey, chickens and goats.

For adults, there's the recently-updated Elixir Botanical Spa, featuring an indoor pool, a hammam and a sauna and an array of gorgeous treatments.

Accessibility

Ground-floor rooms are accessible, and there are ramps and lifts throughout the resort.

Family friendly?

The majority of guests were families – perhaps unsurprising given the fact we went during the school holidays – and there's a clear reason why: it couldn't be more set up for it. There's food for all tastes, an array of activities for all ages, including yoga, live musical performances and a kids’ cinema night. Mainly, though, there's a calm, convivial vibe which can be lost in some upmarket resorts. One potential snag is that the kids' club is only for children over four – ruling out parents of young children who want the option of childcare during their holiday. But there are plenty of activities for kids, including scooter rides, bike tours and cooking and art classes. If you're travelling with a baby, the hotel offers sterilisers, cots, monitors and more. And, perhaps most importantly, kids under 12 stay and eat for free at all LUXME resorts – making it a kind option for you wallet.

Pet policy

Dogs are allowed in selected rooms and service dogs are allowed to accompany their owner at all times.

Check in/ check out

Check in is 11am; check out is 3pm – and staff are on hand to help with specific requirements.

At a glance

Best thing: The vast and buzzing piazza: sociable, authentic, relaxing and, most of all, perfect for kids to run around with their new friends without disturbing other guests.

Perfect for: Families who want the ease of an all-inclusive but still with a feel of authenticity.

open image in gallery The vast and buzzing piazza is one of the resort’s highlights ( LUXME Costa Botanica )

Not right for: Holidaymakers seeking solitude.

Instagram from: The hammock-filled deck next to the Italian restaurant, overlooking the beach, at sunset.

Address: Acharavi, Corfu, Greece, 49083

Phone number: +30 26630 64000-5

Website: Grecotel.com/resort-costabotanica/

Stephanie’s stay was hosted by LUXME Costa Botanica.