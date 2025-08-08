Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A sumptuous hotel with an incredible pool in lower Manhattan that seamlessly blends class, elegance and exquisite service – this is New York at its finest

Like many who have previously lived in New York, I have a somewhat complicated relationship with the city. My heart will never not skip a beat as that first view of the Manhattan skyline comes into view through the taxi window. But returning as a tourist elicits a slight ache for the NYC of the past, of the city I once called home – when Bushwick was still edgy, when bad meals felt impossible and when Meatpacking wasn’t flooded with tech bros. By the final night of my recent three-night trip to New York, I felt tired and underwhelmed. The Greenwich Hotel changed this. At this hotel, I found the New York of my rose-tinted memories. Admittedly, it’s far from cheap. But if you are going to splurge on an NYC hotel, do it here. Annabel Grossman

Location

Despite the name, this hotel isn’t actually in Greenwich but in Tribeca. It sits on Greenwich Avenue, which runs a good length of lower Manhattan from Meatpacking to Battery Park. This smart section of the city contains plenty of upscale restaurants and bars, as well as shops and art galleries. It’s also just a short walk from the affluent West Village and a short Subway ride from the main tourist attractions. The hotel is easily reachable by taxi or public transport from all three New York airports. As downtown locations go, you can’t do much better

open image in gallery The Greenwich Hotel is located in Manhattan's Tribeca ( Brandon Lajoie )

The vibe

Quiet luxury reigns supreme. The Greenwich Hotel is the best of the best and, quite frankly, doesn’t need to shout about it. You’d hardly be surprised to learn that the hotel is part-owned by Robert DeNiro; there’s an old-school New York feel to it. We’re talking soft, well-worn leather chairs, wooden floors, heavy doors, couches that you sink into and thick rugs in rich materials. There’s a cosy drawing room bathed in soft mood lighting and a courtyard with greenery weaving its way up the walls. It's effortlessly elegant.

Service

As close to flawless as I’ve experienced. Service is slick and sharp, while also feeling friendly and genuine – from the concierge greeting guests at the door to the restaurant staff who smiled, nodded and gave a soft ‘no problem’ to requests for dishes to be made vegetarian. Genuinely, nothing is too much trouble.

Bed and bath

The 73 rooms and 11 suites (along with a Tribeca penthouse) are elegant, classy and wonderfully comfortable. All are individually decorated with unique features, and floor-to-ceiling windows look out onto the courtyard or the Manhattan street. Sleek and spacious tiled bathrooms feature walk-in showers and roll-top stand-alone or marble bath tubs. The minibar is filled with what are rumoured to be Robert DeNiro’s favourite snacks (a fun mix). I felt like Kevin McAllister let loose in Manhattan as I nibbled on Tate’s cookies, Swedish fish and Reese’s pieces. And if you happen to run low, the refills are complimentary.

open image in gallery The rooms and suites are individually decorated with wooden floors, plush furniture and floor to ceiling windows ( Greenwich Hotel )

Food and drink

Locanda Verde is the restaurant and bar adjoining the Greenwich Hotel, offering Italian dishes – such as duck sausage orecchiette, lamb pappardelle bolognese and “My Grandmother’s Ravioli” – in a light and airy taverna-style space. It’s open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and also provides 24-hour room service to hotel guests.

You might prefer to dine in the drawing room, which is filled with squishy sofas in gorgeous fabrics. The menu is small, but everything is beautifully prepared, and there is an excellent wine and cocktails list.

Facilities

The Greenwich Hotel’s underground Shibui spa is one of the best in the city, with a shiatsu room, a traditional bathing room with a large tub for Japanese bathing rituals, a wet room that includes a shower for wraps and scrubs, and a treatment room for massages and facials. The gorgeous swimming pool is fantastically housed inside a 250-year-old wood and bamboo farmhouse that has been reconstructed inside the hotel and is lit by lanterns to create a wonderfully relaxing space. There is also a well-equipped gym, which is a very decent size for a Manhattan hotel, with cardio machines and weights.

open image in gallery The stunning swimming pool and spa is filled with soft, mood lighting ( Brandon Lajoie )

Accessibility

The Greenwich Hotel has public spaces and adapted guest rooms, which are in full compliance with the American Disabilities Act.

Pet policy

Dogs are an important part of the culture at the Greenwich Hotel. At no additional charge, dogs of all sizes are welcomed with their own plus-size dog bed, homemade biscuits from Locanda Verde’s pastry chef, bowls, bottled water and a new NYC-themed toy. Dogs are welcome in all public areas (except the spa), including the lobby, courtyard and drawing room.

Check in/check out?

Check in from 4pm; check out by 12 noon.

Family-friendly?

Families are welcome. Children can use the pool until 10am. Many of the rooms can be connected, and staff can put an extra bed in any of the rooms for smaller guests.

open image in gallery The courtyard with greenery spilling down the exterior of the hotel is a wonderful space to relax ( Brandon Lajoie )

At a glance:

Best thing: The refined yet relaxed atmosphere

Perfect for: Revelling in old New York vibes

Not right for: Posers or influencers – discretion feels key here

Instagram from: The drawing room or adjoining courtyard

Address: 377 Greenwich Street, New York NY 10013

Phone: +12129418900

Website: thegreenwichhotel.com

