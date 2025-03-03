Warren Street, New York hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bright, bold and full of character, Warren Street Hotel has injected a serious pop of colour into Tribeca, yet is still a warm and inviting oasis

Location

Warren Street Hotel is a seriously colourful (the exterior of the hotel is baby blue) addition to Tribeca. Walk out of the hotel one way and you’re in the heart of the neighbourhood, with restaurants and bars on your doorstep, carry on north and you’ll find yourself in SoHo, one of the best places for designer shopping in New York City. Turn the other way though and you’re in the Financial District, a moment’s walk from Ground Zero. You’re also a 10-minute walk from Brooklyn Bridge and 20 minutes on foot from boat tours. While not among the hustle and bustle of the city, you can easily access the biggest tourist spots via subway.

open image in gallery The hotel is a colourful addition to the city ( Warren Street Hotel )

The vibe

Warren Street Hotel is vibrant and full of personality. The mustard yellow lobby is filled with art and sculptures and sets the tone perfectly for the rest of the hotel, which is a cocktail of colours, bold prints and textures. Artwork has been carefully curated and lines the communal spaces, bedrooms and lifts – it really is a joy to walk around. Overall, the decor is both whimsical and playful yet still stylish, so prepare for some serious interior inspiration.

Service

Guests are well looked after and staff are warm, attentive and happy to help from the moment you arrive. Service does drop a little at breakfast where you may have to wait a while for coffee and your dishes to arrive.

Bed and bath

As with the rest of the property, the rooms have real character. Headboards are upholstered in bold patterned fabric and artwork decorates the colourful walls. Beds are dressed in soft cotton sheets and are extraordinarily comfortable, which makes them hard to leave. The best rooms have large landscaped balconies with a table and chairs where you can request to have breakfast – while the views aren’t anything special and consist of other rooftops, it’s a treat to sit al fresco with little to no noise. Even the most basic rooms are bright, light and airy. The bathrooms are also a sight to behold – some decorated in floor-to-ceiling marble with large rolltop baths.

open image in gallery The contrasting patterns and fun artwork give this hotel a playful charm ( Warren Street Hotel )

Food and drink

The restaurant and bar area is a hotspot and has a lovely buzz to it, packed with locals and newcomers alike – don’t miss the jazz night on Thursday evenings.

Breakfast is impressive, with the menu offering everything from avocado on toast and French scrambled eggs to an American breakfast and New York bagels. Portions are generous, so come hungry.

Come evening, the brasserie-style menu is packed with delicious crowd-pleasers. Starters range from oysters and tuna tartare to ham hock terrine and Caesar salad. When it comes to mains, the duck confit, which comes with braised cannellini beans and parsley breadcrumbs, was succulent and flavourful while the ribeye was cooked to perfection.

For a nightcap, head to the drawing room on the ground floor, which is, as you may have guessed, uniquely decorated – clashing prints and colours that almost shouldn’t work together but really do. It’s here that you’ll find the honesty bar. Sip on champagne or make yourself an Aperol spritz and enjoy it in front of the fire.

open image in gallery Exclusive to guests, the drawing room is the perfect place to hunker down ( Warren Street Hotel )

Facilities

Aside from the restaurant and drawing room, there is a private roof terrace for guests. There is no gym on site but the hotel does offer guest passes to Nexux, a private club on Church Street.

Accessibility

There is lift access to all public areas, and accessible rooms are available.

Pet policy

Pets are allowed.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out by 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes, there is a range of two- and three-bed suits.

At a glance

Best thing: The playful décor and artwork.

Perfect for: A special occasion.

Not right for: People keen to be among hustle and bustle.

Instagram from: Every room in the hotel. The interiors provide the perfect backdrop to any photo.

Address: 86 Warren St, New York, NY 10007

Phone: +1 (212) 255 8686

Website: firmdalehotels.com

