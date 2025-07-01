Why you should visit Provincetown, the Cape Cod town that’s a beacon for progress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When the Pilgrim Fathers on the Mayflower stumbled ashore in 1620, after a 66 day struggle across a wintry Atlantic, Cape Cod offered safe harbour. And hope. The settlement that grew up in their wake, Provincetown, today shines as a beacon that offers safe harbour in an America currently embroiled in stormy waters. And hope.

I make landfall just a few miles from where the pilgrims were saved. A simple plaque marks that spot. The first thing that strikes me is the hulking 77 metre tower erected in their memory. The second would have those immigrants from England turning in their puritanical graves. Half of the New York Store is a cheery traditional half ice cream parlour; the other half revels as a cannabis dispensary, a fitting welcome to the most inclusive, progressive and tolerant town in New England, perhaps America.

open image in gallery The spot marking the landing site of the Pilgrim Fathers in Provincetown ( Robin McKelvie )

You can pick up a free map on the ferry from Boston to ‘P-Town’, as it’s almost universally abbreviated. I don’t have time to even open it en route as I am too busy spotting humpback and minke whales, who also harbour in the nutrient-rich protected waters. We’ve voyaged a mere 60 miles from Boston, but Provincetown feels an ocean apart from much of Trumpian America. We’re at the very tip of the Cape Cod peninsula yes, but P-Town very much feels like an island oasis.

That free map is an exuberant ‘Queer Adventure Guide & Map to LGBT+ Provincetown’, bursting with information about the ‘Gaybourhood’, including drag shows, tea dances and ‘Boy Beach’, the latter a cruisey playground befitting its moniker. Queer lifestyles are not just tolerated here, they’re reassuringly a norm, making P-Town a blessed relief to anyone who has spent part of their lives trapped in any form of closet.

The traditional clapboard architecture may coyly evoke the respectability and tradition of Cape Cod-loving John F Kennedy’s America, but beyond those elegant wooden porches seriously unpuritanical P-Town is closer to the remarkable president’s alleged more nefarious sides. Anything goes in Commercial Street’s wee stores and independent boutiques: the only chains in P-Town are the ones you’ll find yourself trussed up in, if you so desire.

open image in gallery Provincetown is a haven for progressives ( Robin McKelvie )

The tourist office proudly claims on its website that “Provincetown is a place that changes you. Any season. Every time.” It’s easy to agree, with an energy and openness that are impossible to ignore, as I head to ScottCakes, whose logo is ‘Legalize Gay Cupcakes’, before continuing to my hotel with Pride Rides taxis.

Manager Jaime-Lyn Daley greets me at the ocean-view Harbor Hotel Provincetown with a typically warm P-Town welcome and checks me in, before Uber driver John sweeps me back into town. He’s a ‘Townie’, born and bred, rather than one of the myriad hues of refugees who have found sanctuary and acceptance here. “You can keep your seafood and your beaches,” he smiles. “For me it’s all about the tolerance of the people. Yes, we’ve had a lot of big money coming in recently, but we remain very tolerant.”

That tolerance is not a new thing. It drifts back in time, shifting through the sweeping sand dunes and the cobalt ocean that frames P-Town on both flanks under big Atlantic skies. In the nineteenth century, P-Town welcomed Portuguese sailors, mainly from the Azores and Algarve, who felt at home here. It is easy to see why as the coastline reminds me of the sand bars and dunes of the Eastern Algarve.

open image in gallery The sweeping dunes of Provincetown ( Robin McKelvie )

Robert Costa is third generation Portuguese, his grandparents fisherfolk from Olhao. His dad was born in Provincetown and set up Art’s Dune Tours in 1946 as he returned from fighting in Italy during World War Two, a time when tourists from all over America were discovering the glorious charms of Cape Cod. Robert (P-Town is a first name terms sort of place) and his family have lived through great change, but he remains positive: “At our heart we still have the historic preserved architecture and protected landscape. We’ve also kept a tightly knit sense of real community that has been lost across a lot of America.”

open image in gallery Bill Sulliven takes dune tours that showcase the nature of Provincetown ( Robin McKelvie )

Ex-city slicker Bill Sulliven sweeps me off for one of the famous dune tours. This is no Dubai-style dune destroying bashing, but a nature drive around a set route that minimises damage to the fragile world of grasses, heathers and myriad fauna. As we stop to gaze out, Bill seems to be enjoying himself as much as me. The ocean dances across his eyes as he explains: “I lived in Boston for 35 years, but I’ve really found myself living here. Life here is just so much more relaxing and closer to nature than any big city.”

We’ve got JFK to thank for this preservation. He signed the Cape Cod National Seashore into existence in 1961, preserving a natural joy that has proven a haven for people, too. P-Town is home to America’s oldest continuous art colony – and writers such as Eugene O’Neill, Jack Kerouac and Tennessee Williams have sought inspiration in the wooden shacks set in the dunes. P-Town’s magnetism also captivated Anthony Bourdain, America’s great foodie Hemingway, when he worked here washing dishes.

Next I head to Gale Force Bikes. Kate Coman is another typically positive P-Town resident. Her insistence that the best thing about her home is “the people, the people, the people” dances through my heart as I skip off the tarmac on to the web of wild trails. I’m immediately adrift in a world more Jurassic Park than theme park.

open image in gallery Commercial Street in downtown Provincetown ( Getty Images )

On my last morning, I wake at sunrise, drawn back to this wild world where the pilgrims staggered ashore. The only sounds are the gentle late spring breeze, the distant rumble of the ocean and the coyote I startle just metres ahead on the trail. With the coyote gone and his accompanying vultures circling far overhead, it’s just me in the dunes. Bar, of course, the ghosts and free spirits of the generations of pilgrims, fishermen, writers and artists who have all found sanctuary in this most beguiling of natural and human harbours. Some locals like to call P-Town the ‘end of the world’, but it’s more of a continuation of American hope, as it has been since 1620.

Getting there

Jet Blue flies from London to Boston, offering both economy seats and Mint business class beds. Flight time is around 7 hours 30 minutes. Boat transfers from Boston’s Logan Airport arrive close to the Provincetown Ferry.

Robin travelled as a guest of Discover New England and JetBlue.

