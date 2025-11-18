New look for a Vegas icon: Inside MGM Grand’s $300 million room revamp

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MGM Grand's main tower rooms were last refreshed 13 years ago at a cost of $160 million, but that's a lifetime in Sin City hospitality.

Since then, there have been several major new openings, including the 3,644-room Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the 618-room Circa Resort & Casino and Resorts World Las Vegas, which has 3,506 guest rooms.

To keep up with the glitzy new kids on the block, the MGM Grand has unveiled a $300 million refurbishment of the 3,969 rooms and suites in its main tower.

The hotel said in a statement that the new look has been created "with the modern traveler in mind."

"Bathrooms now feature spa-like walk-in showers with sleek glass enclosures and bright porcelain finishes,” the Vegas icon stated. “Integrated, illuminated closets maximize storage and streamline organization, and enhanced blackout drapery ensures complete darkness for a restful sleep."

open image in gallery MGM Grand has unveiled a refurbishment of the 3,969 rooms and suites in its main tower - a project that cost a total of $300 million. ( MGM Resorts International )

open image in gallery MGM said that the new-look rooms are 'playful and refined.' Pictured is a revamped Terrace Suite bar. ( MGM Resorts International )

Brighter materials "open the space and provide an airier feel," while TVs are now wall-mounted to free up space.

Minibar units have been upgraded too, and now include a separate guest-use refrigerator.

The remodel "evokes the charm of the disco era with bold artwork and patterns, creating a space that is both playful and refined," claimed MGM Grand.

"MGM King rooms feature rich walnut finishes and vibrant carpeting, while MGM Two Queen rooms are designed with soft gray stone, vertical sconces and tailored headboards,” the hotel stated.

open image in gallery Pictured here is a refurbished Executive King Suite. ( MGM Resorts International )

open image in gallery The makeover saw floorspaces reconfigured and underused service areas repurposed for the creation of an extra 111 suites. Pictured is a new Two Bedroom Marquee Suite. ( MGM Resorts International )

"Modern conveniences include charging stations with USB, USB-C and traditional outlets on both sides of the bed, along with upgraded media consoles. Custom artwork, including LED installations, is displayed throughout the rooms and corridors, reflecting the tower's disco-inspired aesthetic."

In addition, the makeover involved reconfiguring the floorspaces and repurposing underused service areas to create an extra 111 suites, bringing the total to 753.

In tandem with the room remodel, MGM Grand recently debuted several new experiences, including Netflix Bites, a dining venue inspired by hit Netflix shows; Palm Tree Beach Club, a tropical-inspired day club by DJ Kygo's Palm Tree Crew; and The Friends Experience, an attraction that invites fans of the iconic television series to step into the world of the show through an interactive environment.

open image in gallery The new bathrooms have 'spa-like walk-in showers.' Pictured is a Grand King bathroom. ( MGM Resorts International )

open image in gallery MGM Grand's last refurb, in 2013, cost $160 million. ( Getty Images )

Vegas expert Michael Trager, who runs travel site TravelZork, told The Independent that the best is yet to come.

"The most exciting development will be when they start to renovate Skylofts at MGM Grand this January,” he said. “This is the stellar boutique hotel within a hotel at MGM Grand."

Mike Neubecker, President & COO of MGM Grand, said: "MGM Grand has long stood out as one of the most iconic resorts on The Strip, and this remodel marks an ambitious step forward in the resort's evolution.

"Inspired by our guests' feedback, we've designed rooms that deliver what both business and leisure travelers value most, providing a thoughtful balance of style, comfort and functionality."