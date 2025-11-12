Luxury hotel rates are at record highs — but wealthy travelers don’t care
Since the pandemic, the rapid rise in stock-market and real-estate values has given higher-income earners even more money to play with — and they’re diverting some of this into luxury hotel stays
U.S. luxury hotel room rates are at a record high of $394, but that’s doing nothing to deter wealthy travelers, who are splashing out on five-star stays like they’re going out of fashion.
Bookings for luxury properties were up 2.5 percent year-to-date through September, according to hospitality analytics firm CoStar.
CoStar explained that since the pandemic, the rapid rise in stock-market and real-estate values has given higher-income earners even more money to play with — and they’re diverting some of this into travel experiences.
Their free-spending habits are keeping the luxury-hotel market buoyant and enabling even posher, ultra-luxury properties to charge higher prices.
Between 2019 and 2025, average daily rates in this sector increased from $1,042 to $1,561 in New York, from $1,245 to $2,600 in Paris, from $1,113 to $1,593 in London, and from $715 to $1,547 in Rome, according to CoStar.
These kinds of prices filter out most travelers and keep occupancy rates down — but ultra-luxury hotels use this outcome to their advantage, marketing the sense of space and privacy as a perk.
It also gives their staff time to fulfil the needs of fussy guests.
CoStar explained: “Higher-end hotels sell a sense of exclusivity, so a full hotel restaurant, a busy pool deck or a spa facility with limited availability runs counter to that perception.
“In addition, having availability allows hotels to serve their high-end clientele, who may give them little or no notice before arrival.
“Lower occupancies at this price point are therefore a feature, not a bug.
“And for their guests, access — not price — is the ultimate differentiator.”
