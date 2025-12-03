Holiday RV travel surges as winter road-trip boom takes off
After a messy year for U.S. aviation, Americans are ready to hit the road this winter, with 28 million of them choosing RVing as their holiday travel choice, a 33 percent increase from last year.
That’s according to a recent survey by the RV Industry Association, which said that RVing “gives travelers back control over their holiday plans” at a time when travel logistics have been increasingly “unpredictable.”
This year has seen months of rolling, systemic flight disruptions — from tech failures to staff shortages and runway shutdowns — and the poll suggests that road-tripping is gaining traction as the preferred alternative to flying.
The RV Industry Association added: “[The survey] confirmed the appeal of RVing as the cost-effective and controlled travel solution, allowing families to bypass expensive flights and congested airports, with the added benefit of bringing pets, packing their own gear, and enjoying a flexible schedule.”
Extrapolating from the poll, the RV Industry Association said that seven million Americans will go RVing this Christmas and that nearly four-in-10 leisure travelers (39 percent) plan to take an RV trip in the coming year — a “significant” increase from last year — while purchase interest remains steady at 26 percent.
Nearly half of RV owners (48 percent) plan to stay in their vehicle for Christmas, according to the poll, while four in 10 plan to use their RV as guest quarters for guests or while visiting friends/family to reduce “holiday crowding.”
The study, which polled 1,200 people, also found that younger generations are driving the RV boom, with Gen Z at 35 percent and Millennials at 32 percent showing the highest RV purchase consideration for 2026. These younger travelers view RVing as a tech-friendly, flexible, and affordable way to explore, according to the research.
"In a season when travel can feel unpredictable and overwhelming, RVing puts travelers back in the driver's seat," said Monika Geraci, RV Industry Association spokesperson.
"Whether you're parked at the base of a ski slope in Colorado, visiting family along the coast, or chasing sunshine with your pets in tow, RVing delivers the comfort of home and the freedom to roam without the cancellations, delays, or stress that often come with other forms of travel.
“Twenty-eight million Americans know that just because it's winter, doesn't mean you have to hang up your keys."
