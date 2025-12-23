Ryanair plane evacuated on Scottish runway after fuel truck crash
The Boeing 737-8 ‘came in contact’ with the cab of a ground vehicle on Monday
Passengers were evacuated from a departing Ryanair aircraft after it crashed into a fuel truck at a Scottish airport on Monday.
Flight FR5667 from Edinburgh to Faro, Portugal, “came in contact” with the ground vehicle at around 10am yesterday, leading to passengers being offloaded from the aircraft.
The Boeing 737-8’s journey, scheduled to depart at 10.05am, was delayed by more than two hours following the incident. No injuries were reported.
A spokesperson for Edinburgh airport told the Daily Mail that there was no impact on other flights and that the incident was “stood down within 30 seconds.”
A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “This flight from Edinburgh to Faro (December 22) was preparing for departure when the wing tip came in contact with the cab of a fuel truck.
“Passengers disembarked normally, and a replacement aircraft was arranged to operate this flight to Faro.”
Operations at Edinburgh airport were not impacted as a result of the collision.
In November, 18 passengers were taken to the hospital after a people mover hit a building dock at Dulles International airport.
A “mobile lounge” taking travellers to Concourse D crashed into the dock “at an angle as it was pulling up to the building,” said the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
Read more: Passengers taken to hospital after people mover hits dock at Dulles airport
