The true story behind the real-life Dutton ranch where Yellowstone is filmed

Despite Yellowstone wrapping up after five gripping seasons last year, the love and adoration for the western drama has yet to slow as fans are still looking to dive deeper into the show's Montana backdrop.

While the final instalment of the western drama Yellowstone hit our screens last autumn, the trials and tribulations on the Montana ranch keep continuing in various spin-offs, becoming one of the most spun-off shows in history.

Yellowstone concluded the Duttons’ whirlwind story after almost seven years of buck wild drama when the second half of the fifth season aired last autumn. The first half aired in November 2022, tormenting Yellowstone fans with a tantalizing two-year wait before the second half, final part of the story, would run.

The spin-off, 1883, was succeeded by 1923, which explores the dark past of the ranch amid Prohibition-era Montana, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as the matriarch and patriarch of this era’s Dutton dynasty as they navigate through hardships, violence, death and America on the brink of the Great Depression.

The season finale of 1923 aired on April 6, but it has not yet been confirmed whether or not this will be the final season, as multiple other Yellowstone spin-offs are lined up.

While the spin-offs have expanded the Yellowstone universe, giving viewers a look into the history of the family and its ranching lineage, some fans are seeking to step onto the screen and see the Dutton Ranch in real life.

Throughout the hair-raising moments, heartbreaking events and tense scenes, the ranch has been one element that remained steady among the show’s chaos.

While you may not stumble across a member of the Dutton family on arrival, the ranch itself happens to be very much real and, much to the fanbase’s delight, is open for stays in cabins.

open image in gallery The ranch in the series is emblazoned with a large ‘Y’ on the front of one of the barns ( Paramount+ )

Viewers will know the property that the drama plays out on as Dutton Ranch, easily recognized by the giant ‘Y’ plastered on the front of one of the barns – that stays up all year round, even when the film crew isn’t there – yet to locals, it is known under a different name: Chief Joseph Ranch.

When it was not being used as the setting for Paramount’s Yellowstone, 1883 and 1923 the property is a working, family-owned cattle ranch, nestled between the striking Trapper Peak mountain summit and the Bitterroot River valley.

The ranch also has guest cabins, and while it is not accepting any more reservations for 2025, bookings will be open soon for 2026. Those who want a chance to experience the ranch firsthand can stay for a minimum of three nights in the cabins. Stays at the lodge itself are not possible as it is now a family home.

open image in gallery Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in 1923 standing outside the ranch’s lodge ( Paramount+ )

The accommodation is two 1916 self-catered cabins on the ranch, nicknamed after Lee Dutton and Rip Wheeler, who each spent time in the cabins in the show, but in real life, they once housed domestic staff who worked for those living in the main lodge.

The cabins come with beds, bathrooms, kitchens and a living space, decked out floor-to-ceiling with different shades of wood and logs stretching across walls.

Lee Dutton’s cabin can sleep up to eight guests, costing $1,400 per night for up to four guests, then $50 per night per each additional guest. Rip Wheeler’s cabin can also sleep eight, with a $1,700 charge per night for up to four, with a $50 per night per each additional guest.

open image in gallery Harrison Ford plays Jacob Dutton in 1923 ( Paramount+ )

A guided tour of the ranch is included in the reservation, the website says, as well as opportunities to fish on one mile of ranch property bordering the Bitterroot River.

If you are planning to arrive at the ranch via horse, horses may be pastured or corralled from $25 per day for two horses.

Shane Libel and his family have owned and operated the ranch since 2012, but while Libel says the show creates a fairly accurate picture of today’s American Western lifestyle, their everyday lives are a far cry from the melodramatic events that haunt the Duttons.

open image in gallery The exterior of the stone lodge ( Paramount+ )

“We don’t brand anybody who works for us,” Libel told TV Insider in 2022, referencing John Dutton’s choice to brand his employees with a ‘Y’ (and occasionally using it as punishment). “Although I had a young man working for me who was scared to death, I was going to do that because he’d seen the show.”

The frame of the lodge has a large stone shell and giant timber logs, while the roof is from one single, gigantic tree and adorned with Tiffany lamps that date back to when the property was built.

In the series, Dutton Ranch is witness to plenty of drama – and the same can be said for Chief Joseph Ranch in real life.

open image in gallery The ranch’s lodge and barns was built in the early 1900s ( Paramount+ )

Before there was ever a film crew – or even a ranch for that matter – the lands were previously inhabited for hundreds of years by the Salish Native American tribe, Chief Joseph Ranch’s website says. Today, the Bitterroot Salish, along with the upper Pend d’Oreille and Kootenai tribes, with over 7,000 tribal members, live on or near the Flathead Reservation further upstate.

The land upon which the cabin now stands also became significant due to the trail that ran through it. The Nimiipuu people who make up the Nez Perce tribe, annually traveled the trail south to reach bison hunting grounds in the Big Hole Valley. This historic trail winds over the ranch just west of the Lodge and funnels down to where the barns are now located.

In September 1805, the trail was also used by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, military men who led an expedition to the western portion of the country after the Louisiana Purchase. They entered the northern Bitterroot Valley and followed a trail used by the Native American tribes during their expedition.

open image in gallery Chief Joseph led his people on a flight from the US Army in 1877 ( NPS )

However, the ranch lands were not always a place of expedition and discovery. War broke out between the US Army and a band from the Nez Perce tribe after they were forced to give up their ancestral lands and move to a reservation.

The ‘non-treaty’ Nez Perce were forced on a 126-day journey that spanned over 1,170 miles and through four different states in the summer of 1877.

The leader of this Nez Perce band, Chief Joseph, led his people across the ranch in his flight from the US Army during this time, the ranch says.

By 1880, the 2,500-acre property became homesteaded by settlers, and was originally known as the Shelton Ranch before businessman William S Ford, along with federal judge Howard Clark Hollister from Ohio, bought the ranch for a summer hideaway in 1914.

open image in gallery The grand stone fireplace inside the main lodge ( Paramount+ )

The 6,000-square-foot log structure, along with three large barns, was built under the name the Ford-Hollister Lodge by 1917. Since then, the ranch has had a string of different owners who used it for various purposes, such as a dairy operation and herding cattle.

In the early 1950s, the Ford-Hollister Ranch was sold and renamed the Chief Joseph Ranch in honour of the Nez Perce chief.

One of the past owners was Native American entrepreneur Mel Pervais, who restored the ranch to its former glory after parts of it fell into dereliction.

Today, the ranch is owned by a family who have made it their home, but over the past seven or so years, it has temporarily been transformed into Yellowstone’s Dutton Ranch.

open image in gallery The Chief Joseph ranch is a working, family-owned farm in Montana ( Paramount+ )

The family said they are “honored” that Paramount chose their ranch to film such a culturally impactful series.

“I’ll tell you what’s extraordinarily humbling: sitting in my living room watching this show that is filmed in my house, and the show is watched by millions and millions of people worldwide,” Libel added to TV Insider.

“I sit there and realize that, to millions of people, my house is quintessential Montana.”

