Feeling the pressure to spend a fortune on Lapland UK tickets? Or a family weekend at Center Parcs? As a mum of one desperate to make every day of Christmas unforgettable, I know the feeling. Though after spending a weekend at The Mole Resort, a family-friendly rural retreat in Devon, I’ve realised festive trips don’t need to cost a fortune to feel magical.

I was sceptical that a self-catering lodge costing less than £150 per night for a family of four would be able to deliver. Though after we drove through the enchanting forest of Umberleigh, North Devon, filled with colourful lights, and were welcomed with rich, buttery mince pies at reception, I was already in the Christmas spirit.

Our two-storey self-catering lodge, which felt more like a high-end treehouse, had views over what my son called the “deep dark woods”, part of The Mole’s 125-acre grounds.

There was a spacious queen room, plus another with twin beds and plenty of space for a cot, which The Mole can provide. For Christmas, rooms come decorated with a faux snow-covered tree, complete with presents underneath for you to unwrap. They also have all the amenities you could need for nesting, including plenty of cosy blankets.

During our two-night stay, we enjoyed evenings sipping mulled wine, while splashing about in our private hot tub, before cosying up to watch a Christmas movie on Sky on the wide-screen TV. The free wifi is impressive, so you can trust a baby monitor while you're soaking in the hot tub or while little ones nap.

open image in gallery The 125-acre grounds of The Mole Resort are perfect for a family stroll ( The Mole Resort )

We enjoyed deliveries of takeaway tapas and locally-sourced breakfast hampers to our lodge from “The Hub” – and managed to find extra essentials in the farm shop, which can also save your bacon if you’ve forgotten someone’s Christmas present as there are plenty of gift options. DIY roast dinner kits are available if you fancy cooking.

There’s also the option to make a dinner reservation at elegant The Cellars restaurant in the retreat’s 18th-century manor house, which is a short walk from the lodges. The menu offers nostalgic, seasonal favourites such as its famous shepherd’s pie, as well as beef dripping fish and chips, and sticky toffee pudding. Don’t leave without sipping an espresso martini or Devon-brewed ale from the charming country-style bar.

Come morning, waking up to vistas of untouched countryside is enough to make you want to extend your stay.

open image in gallery The Frosted Festivities event offers great value for money ( The Mole Resort )

The highlight of the weekend was taking our two-year-old to meet Father Christmas at the Frosted Festivities event (£25 per child and £12.50 per adult, running from 15 November to 28 December).

The tickets offered great value for money, with everything from making reindeer food (edible for children) to decorating gingerbread men, writing letters to Father Christmas, crafting Christmas tree decorations and, of course, meeting the man himself – all included in the price.

Just how relaxed the staff were added to the magic of the experience. My son had a dedicated time slot to meet Santa – but he was able to stay chatting with him for as long as he wanted, and was even gifted two small presents.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy the “winter wonderland” area of the festive event for two hours; exploring the activities, relaxing on bean bags while watching Christmas cartoons, or listening to elves tell magical stories.

Parents can enjoy a cup of mulled wine and mince pies, while little ones sip indulgent hot chocolate with all the trimmings and munch on huge snowmen cookies.

To continue the Christmas magic, we feasted on a delightful Festive Afternoon Tea of Devonshire delicacies in the charming Manor House. The cosy lounge complete with a roaring fire is full of character, with its Victorian-style furniture making you feel as though you’ve stepped back in time.

We thoroughly enjoyed generously-filled sandwiches and fresh Devonshire scones. Every cake was moreish – which was lucky because there were so many to taste – from creamy, caramel choux buns to rich black forest yule logs.

open image in gallery The festive afternoon tea is a must ( The Mole Resort )

For children who are “too cool” for Santa, The Mole Resort has plenty of alternative activities for every age, including archery, axe throwing, nerf wars and bushcraft adventures taking place in its ample grounds. We dabbled in some pottery painting in The Hub’s craft room during our stay, making a Christmas keepsake of our toddler’s hand and fingerprints – which we’ll treasure forever.

Nearby there’s the option to visit The Milky Way Adventure Park or RHS Garden Rosemoor, but between enjoying the 20m indoor swimming pool, forest walks and the on-site games room, we were far too busy to leave the resort.

Many Mole Resort guests return every festive season, and even opt to spend their Christmas Day here – and I can see why. The lodge felt homely and private, surrounded by leafy views of the untouched North Devon countryside, yet there was absolutely everything we needed on our doorstep.

I’ve already booked a lodge for next Christmas – but I’d be surprised if we don’t visit even sooner to experience the outdoor pool in summer.

How to do it

Lodges and cottages at The Mole Resort can host small and large families of up to eight people, and rooms in the Manor House can sleep up to three. In December a hotel room for two people with bed and breakfast starts at £134, and a two-bed lodge for two adults and two children starts at £120 per night. All accommodation is dog-friendly.

The Forest Festivities event can be booked in advance for a morning or afternoon time slot, from £12.50, and you can make a festive afternoon tea reservation on arrival, from £32.50 per person. There are over 40 activities on offer, which can be booked from your room via WhatsApp.

There is availability for the Frosted Festivities event and lodge stays throughout Christmas and New Year.

Leeanna and family were hosted by The Mole Resort.