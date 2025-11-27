Why Sweden is hoping tourists will get bored when they visit
The country is promoting empty itineraries and ‘embracing the silence’
Sweden is encouraging visitors to travel to the country – in pursuit of boredom.
The tourism board has launched a campaign to promote slowing down and doing almost nothing, and the wellness benefits of having an empty schedule.
Based on scientific research, which states that boredom helps the brain recover from the complexities of everyday life, the Scandinavian country has nominated itself as the perfect place for a getaway.
As one of Europe’s most sparsely populated countries, with vast forests and countless lakes, the tourism board said that Sweden is the perfect setting for sleep, relaxation and reflection.
“There are plenty of things to do in Sweden,” says Susanne Andersson, CEO of Visit Sweden. “But one of the best might be to come here, embrace the silence, and just be bored.”
While boredom doesn’t have to mean doing nothing, it can mean having a quieter or slower holiday, Visit Sweden explained, via digital detoxes or nature holidays.
Tourists may opt to go off-grid in a remote cabin, embark on a stargazing adventure in Swedish Lapland or take slow walks on snowshoes at ski resorts.
Other options include journeying to the north of the country to seek out traditional food, such as grilled whitefish and smoked souvas, or reindeer meat.
Meanwhile, those looking for a luxury boredom retreat may be drawn cold bathing in spa hotels and bath houses, such as the ones found in Helsingborg.
Leisurely road trips along the Blue Highway, that connects the country to Norway and Finland, are also mooted as an antidote to speedy city breaks.
Slow travel and wellness breaks have been on the rise for years, swapping action-packed trips for holidays that revolve around fewer activities and switching off.
For those with the luxury of time, Visit Sweden has published a larger list of inspiration on ways to enjoy the benefits of boredom across the country.
