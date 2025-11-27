Why Sweden is hoping tourists will get bored when they visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sweden is encouraging visitors to travel to the country – in pursuit of boredom.

The tourism board has launched a campaign to promote slowing down and doing almost nothing, and the wellness benefits of having an empty schedule.

Based on scientific research, which states that boredom helps the brain recover from the complexities of everyday life, the Scandinavian country has nominated itself as the perfect place for a getaway.

As one of Europe’s most sparsely populated countries, with vast forests and countless lakes, the tourism board said that Sweden is the perfect setting for sleep, relaxation and reflection.

“There are plenty of things to do in Sweden,” says Susanne Andersson, CEO of Visit Sweden. “But one of the best might be to come here, embrace the silence, and just be bored.”

While boredom doesn’t have to mean doing nothing, it can mean having a quieter or slower holiday, Visit Sweden explained, via digital detoxes or nature holidays.

Tourists may opt to go off-grid in a remote cabin, embark on a stargazing adventure in Swedish Lapland or take slow walks on snowshoes at ski resorts.

Other options include journeying to the north of the country to seek out traditional food, such as grilled whitefish and smoked souvas, or reindeer meat.

Meanwhile, those looking for a luxury boredom retreat may be drawn cold bathing in spa hotels and bath houses, such as the ones found in Helsingborg.

Leisurely road trips along the Blue Highway, that connects the country to Norway and Finland, are also mooted as an antidote to speedy city breaks.

Slow travel and wellness breaks have been on the rise for years, swapping action-packed trips for holidays that revolve around fewer activities and switching off.

For those with the luxury of time, Visit Sweden has published a larger list of inspiration on ways to enjoy the benefits of boredom across the country.

