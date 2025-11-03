Louisiana: a guide to the musical state that never sleeps

Tinkling out from city squares, recording studios and live music venues, there’s an infectious soundtrack to accompany every way of life here. The American south is, in general, home to a melting pot of musical styles, and Louisiana is a big character in its story, playing a crucial role in the evolution of musical history. It’s the birthplace of America’s only indigenous art form – jazz – and a stage for other beloved styles such as country, gospel and blues to hip hop, rockabilly and rock 'n' roll. From the big urban hubs to the small rural communities, there’s a thousand stories to discover through the venues, festivals and local legends that make this state the cradle of American music.

Jazz in New Orleans

This is the birthplace of jazz, where the locals took African and African-American rhythms and blended them with European musical concepts. From the turn of the century this genre has evolved and matured from its origins in the city’s Congo Square and has produced a wealth of global stars, with local legends including Bunk Johnson, Nellie Lutcher and Allen Toussaint. And while the big hitters catch the international limelight, homegrown talent still steals the show in the city of New Orleans. From venues like Preservation Hall in the French Quarter to The Spotted Cat in neighbouring Faubourg Marigny, there’s no end to the places where you can settle comfortably into an evening of late-night jazz. Or for a more riotous celebration, check out the annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, too.

Soulful blues in Shreveport

This city in the northwest of Louisiana has a rich blues history with Huddie "Lead Belly" Ledbetter developing his own style of blues music in Shreveport in the early 1900s. Since then, if you want to hear the sounds of the city, a trip to the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium is a must. Built in the 1920s, the Art Deco inspired spot is an internationally renowned performance hall that has seen artists such as Hank Williams, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley grace the stage. Today, the historic auditorium is an atmospheric place to soak up the blues or get yourself down to one of the smaller blues bars for a soulful evening.

Cajun music

Along with Zydeco, Cajun is the indigenous music of Louisiana. This genre is all about storytelling, singing and dancing. The Cajuns, or Acadians, exiled from Nova Scotia settled in Louisiana and kept up their folk music traditions which developed into the Cajun music genre. This toe-tapping style is defined by three elements: the accordion, the fiddle and the French language, and incorporates Irish, German, African and Native American influences. And it’s best experienced live. Fred’s Lounge is a live-music venue in Mamou, a small town with a rich musical history that’s known as the Cajun capital of the world. Or check out Bayou Teche Brewing Company in Arnaudville for locally brewed beers and Cajun jams each weekend.

Swamp pop

As evocative as it sounds, swamp pop is an ode to the region – a completely unique interpretation of rock ‘n’ roll, R&B, country and French Louisiana musical influences from the 1950s and beyond. Indigenous to the Acadiana region of south Louisiana and a neighbouring pocket of southeast Texas, and characterized by ballads with honky-tonk pianos and emotional lyrics, it’s a tear-jerking genre. For a deep dive, it’s best to check out the Louisiana Swamp Pop Museum in Ville Platte, while for a live rendition, head to the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival for live swamp pop or check out smaller venues in cities like Opelousas.

Zydeco in Layfayette

Back in 1929 there were whispers of a new genre as Creole accordionist Amédé Ardoin recorded some of the first la-la music, laying the foundations for what would become Zydeco in the 1950s. Characterised by blending Louisiana French accordion music and Afro-Caribbean beats, this new sound was a perfect synergy of the people of the place: celebrating the influence of Creole, Cajun, gospel and the blues. Like much of the music in this southern state, the origins speak of the hardships of the past. The term comes from a Creole-French phrase: “Les haricots ne sont pas salés” which means “the beans aren’t salted,” which was taken to mean “the times are hard”.

This unique rocking dance music can be heard across the state, but Lafayette is a great city for live zydeco and the Blue Moon Saloon is the place to hear local stars and even sample a dance lesson to get a real feel for the beats. Grammy award-winning acts such as Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys and the Lost Bayou Ramblers have graced the stage here, along with Terry & The Zydeco Bad Boys and Radio Zydeco.