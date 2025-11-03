Seven dishes for the ultimate taste of Louisiana

Food tells the story of the people and places in Louisiana; from the hearty cuisine of the Cajun settlers to the French-inspired, sugar-dusted beignets brought down by the Acadians.

Dishes like lip-tingling jambalaya and the deep-fried crunch of a seafood-laden po’boy define Louisiana vibrancy and volume. This isn’t a place for quiet dining; there’s a ceremony and a culture behind all of the food here.

Tradition and flavour sing loudly, inviting you in with a delicious warm welcome. Dishes along this Gulf Coast state famously celebrate the produce from the sea, honour their connection with the land and, most importantly, speak of the history and heritage of the people who live here. Food tours are a great way to immerse yourself in the culinary scene with expert guides showing the way. Here are seven of the dishes that are distinctly Louisianan.

Gumbo

This is the official dish of Louisiana: it’s endlessly beloved and, interestingly, defies regularity and recipe. It’s an evolving dish that showcases the state: there’s a distinctly French influence with echoes of Bouillabaisse, Cajun influence in the spices used and a nod to the local produce in its ingredients. The fact that everyone has their own version is testament to the diversity of this southern state. The key components include a roux as the base, seafood or the local Andouille sausage as the main character and a delicious mix of herbs and spices that symbolise the region to finish it off. Whether you enjoy it as a homecooked meal or an elevated version in a restaurant celebrating local cuisine, it’s a surefire way to get to know Louisianan flavours and their influences.

( Chris Granger / Explore Louisiana )

Shrimp Étouffée

A Creole classic, the étouffée is a rich shrimp stew. It’s a staple on many menus, and another comforting way to showcase the plentiful shrimp of the region. The base is created with the local Holy Trinity – an onion, sweet pepper and celery base that flavours dishes in this state – and a roux, topped with shrimp and served with rice. For an authentic taste, try Bon Temps Grill in Lafayette or Krazy Cajun Cafe in Mamou.

Crawfish boils

If southern cuisine is defined by a celebration of ingredients and atmosphere, then a crawfish boil is the ultimate feast. This ruby-red crustacean is technically a mere mudbug, burrowing in the swamps of the Atchafalaya Basin, but has, since the 1800s, been celebrated as a local treasure. The state produces over 90 per cent of the domestic market’s harvest. Crawfish season is a highlight in the culinary calendar. During these springtime months the crawfish are cooked up with sausage, sweetcorn, potato and a bunch of bright herbs and flavours to make the iconic boil. Delivery of the dish is a riotous affair in which the pot is emptied out onto a newspaper-covered table, inviting diners to dive in with their hands. It’s become synonymous with feasts and fun – try it at one of the 40 restaurants featured on the Bayou Country Crawfish Trail .

Po’Boys

The simple sandwich has long been a stage for invention and the po’boys of New Orleans and beyond are no different. Scattered around the city are traditional diner-style establishments where chefs throw deep-fried local specialities – think oyster, shrimp, beef and more – into flaky French baguette-style bread. The origins date back to a streetcar strike in 1929 when the workers – the poor boys (po’boys) – were fed free sandwiches by a local restaurant. Today, they’re still a good-value food option in the city. There are so many places to try them and everyone has their own favourite filling and establishment. Johnny’s Po’Boys has been running since 1950s and is the oldest, family-run joint in New Orleans French Quarter.

Jambalaya

This dish is a cornerstone of both Creole and Cajun cooking. The flavours and ingredients are not too dissimilar to the iconic gumbo, except here they’re cooked with the rice for a slow, simmering one-pot wonder. Prawns, andouille sausage, spices and broth make it like a southern take on the Spanish paella. It’s a firm favourite at family gatherings, parties and features on restaurant menus across the state. For a classic experience try K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen in New Orleans or Prejean’s in Lafayette for a solid Acadiana version.

Beignets

Mention Cafe du Monde to a local or a longtime visitor in New Orleans and they’ll know what you’re after. The sugar-dusted pillowy doughnuts, known in these parts as beignets, are the ultimate New Orleans treat. Café du Monde is just one of the many establishments that serve them, but it has fast become a byword for beignets and with 10 outlets around the city now it's easy to see why. Originally brought down to the city by the Acadians from North America and Canada, these simple French-inspired pastries are the sweet treat of choice across New Orleans and Louisiana.

( Chris Granger / Explore Louisiana )

King Cake

Louisiana likes a party and the King Cake is the ultimate celebration. Iced or decorated in the Mardi Gras colours – purple, green and yellow to represent justice (purple), faith (green), and power (gold) – the king cake is eaten in the period from January 6 (Epiphany) through to the celebration of Mardi Gras. The tradition dates back to 1870 and honours the state’s French heritage. Today you’ll still find the city of New Orleans bursting with places to try it. Join the queues from mid-December at Manny Randazzo's King Cakes or sample the legendary bakes from Swiss Confectionary which has been operating for over 100 years.