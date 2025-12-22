Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With 10 very different volcanic islands in the Cape Verde archipelago, there’s an option for everyone – including families. With gorgeous sandy beaches and year-round sun offering temperatures around 25-30C, it’s ideal for adults and children alike. Located 350 miles off West Africa in the eastern Atlantic, Cape Verde is an ideal winter sun destination, and Sal and its quieter neighbour Boa Vista islands are overall the best choice for families. The islands have direct budget flights from several airports around the UK.

There’s a varied choice of beachside resort hotels, offering value for money and family-friendly features like water parks, a good choice of restaurants and snack bars, organised children’s activities, live shows and more. Older children will love having the opportunity to explore in this tropical island country – whether visiting ghostly shipwrecks, snorkelling in the clear, warm waters to admire the abundant marine life and volcanic underwater landscapes, or dune bashing in the striking desert landscapes.

Ben West has visited virtually all of the islands over the last few years and says: Cape Verde offers a fantastic experience for families. However, do bear in mind the often unrelenting sun and the fact that it can get very windy on beaches. At the beach be very cautious of strong tides, undertows and strong waves and look out for red flags. Bring supplies such as nappies, wipes and formula, as these may not be readily available. Ben West

Best family-friendly hotels in Cape Verde in 2026

1. Hotel Riu Palace Santa Maria

Sal

open image in gallery There are six outdoor swimming pools at this resort ( Hotel Riu Palace Santa Maria )

Situated right on a beautiful white-sand beach and with a wide range of facilities, families will love staying at this vast all-inclusive resort. Days will be fun-packed, with there being six outdoor swimming pools and a children’s pool, a water park, playground and children’s activities and events (and events for the adults too). Enjoy coastal kayaking, snorkelling, beach volleyball, windsurfing and body boarding. Plus, adults will appreciate the spa. There’s a choice of five restaurants offering Italian specialities, Japanese and fusion dishes and more, while live music and entertainment further ensure that guests will never be at a loose end.

Address: Cabocan Lote E2, Santa Maria

Price: From £279

2. King Fisher Village hotel

Santiago

open image in gallery For a low-key getaway, choose King Fisher Village ( King Fisher Village )

If you’re looking for a low-key family holiday without all the bells and whistles that go with a huge all-inclusive resort, then this may be for you. Situated in the tranquil fishing village of Tarrafal, in the very north of Santiago, the comfortable King Fisher eco-boutique hotel is ideal for simply enjoying the nearby beach or splashing about in the natural seawater pool surrounded by breathtaking views. You can hire a bike, go hiking, boating, canoeing, surfing and snorkelling, and massages are also available. The hotel gets sustainability points too: for example, it has been generating its own electricity through solar panels for the last five years.

Address: Santo Amaro Abade, Ponta de Atum, Proximo da Praia, 7110 Cidade do Tarrafal, Santiago

Price: From £100

3. Occidental Boa Vista Beach hotel

Boa Vista

open image in gallery A separate kids pool will keep your little ones entertained here ( Occidental Boa Vista Beach )

With a fabulous position above Chaves beach, one of the best beaches in the archipelago, this colourful all-inclusive hotel has an attractive Mediterranean vibe with its rustic design and terracotta villas. Many boast great ocean views, as does one of the two outdoor pools. There’s also a kids’ pool, and children are further catered for with an inviting kids’ club. You’ll find two restaurants, bars and snack bars at the hotel, plus a gym and wellness facilities, with activities like watersports, archery, aerobics and occasional evening entertainment. Meanwhile, the island’s capital, Sal Rei, is only a 10-minute taxi ride away. Quad bike excursions on the sand dunes, and fishing and boat trips also beckon.

Address: EN-BV-01, Rabil 5110, Boa Vista

Price: From £209

4. Barcelo Praia Cape Verde hotel

Santiago

open image in gallery For a place to crash while exploring Praia, Barcelo is the place to be ( Barcelo Praia Cape Verde )

Perhaps the top hotel on Santiago island, this only opened in 2024 and therefore has a contemporary, fresh design and feel. It is located in the capital, Praia, a Unesco World Heritage Site. It makes a great base for alternating relaxing by the pool with discovering Praia’s markets, restaurants, bars and the historic old town, which are a short taxi ride away. There are 80 comfortable and spacious rooms, including family rooms, and features include an infinity pool with panoramic views of the ocean, a fully equipped gym, buffet restaurant, poolside snack bar and a lobby bar. Plus, the airport is just 20 minutes away.

Address: Ave Rotary International, 7600, Praia, Santiago

Price: From £156

5. Melia Dunas Beach Resort and Spa hotel

Sal

open image in gallery From a cinema to a disco, there’s plenty for kids to do at this Melia resort ( Melia Dunas Beach Resort and Spa )

Located just a five-minute drive from Santa Maria town, 15 minutes from the airport – and most importantly, right on the beach – this all-inclusive hotel has lots of facilities geared to children, but also plenty to keep adults happy. There’s entertainment and activities for different age groups in three spaces with games, sports, workshops, a mini-disco, mini-cinema, video games, water park and more. There are four pools including one for adults only and one dedicated to children. Adults will also appreciate the wellness facilities including a spa with treatment rooms, a hydrotherapy area, hydromassage, steam room and sauna. Six restaurants provide lots of cuisine choice, and you’ll find eight beach bars too.

Address: ZDTI Algodoeiro, Santa Maria, Sal

Price: From £226

6. Hilton Cabo Verde Sal Resort hotel

Sal

open image in gallery From lounging at the pool to getting stuck into nearby watersports, the choice is yours at this Hilton ( Hilton Cabo Verde Sal Resort )

Situated 10 minutes from Santa Maria town, this resort is ideal for families, with its kids’ pool and club packed with activities. Being right by 8km-long Santa Maria beach there are lots of opportunity to enjoy snorkelling, windsurfing, waterskiing and kitesurfing – although simply lounging on the beach is permitted too. Adults will enjoy the gym, and spa with its hydro pool, sauna, steam and ice rooms. There are several restaurant and bar choices, and even a casino. Accommodation is bright, spacious and decorated in neutral tones. All rooms have balconies, and interconnecting and family rooms are available.

Address: Avenida dos Hoteis, Santa Maria, 4111

Price: From £308

7. La Fora Ecolodge hotel

Fogo

open image in gallery Those on a walking holiday will enjoy a stay at La Fora ( La Fora Ecolodge )

This unpretentious eco-lodge is located about 600 metres above sea level, around 5.6 kilometres from the city of Sao Filipe and well away from the beach. It is ideal for a break consisting of discovering walking trails, lounging with a book at the pool or in the pleasant garden. Enjoy the hearty local cuisine on the terrace of La Fora’s restaurant and soak uo the stunning mountain and ocean views. Rooms are simple yet attractively furnished, with colourful touches.

Address: Cerrado Sul, Sao Filipe, 8220, Fogo

Price: From £70

8. Odjo D’Agua Hotel

Sal

open image in gallery Odjo D’Agua’s infinity pool juts out over the sea ( Odjo D’Agua Hotel )

Located on 8km-long Santa Maria beach, one of the best in Cape Verde, this 113-room hotel is near all the action at Santa Maria town. It is a quieter option to a sprawling all-inclusive resort and has a freshwater pool as well as an infinity pool on the beach. Boat trips, diving, windsurfing, kitesurfing, surfing and bike and quad rental can all be arranged, as can massages and spa treatments. The restaurant has an inviting terrace, and specialises in fish, seafood and local dishes. From here you can enjoy one of the best views of Santa Maria Bay. There is also a beach bar, which has barbecue evenings.

Address: Zona do Farolinho, CP 71, Santa Maria, Sal

Price: From £116

9. Hotel Oasis Salinas Sea hotel

Sal

open image in gallery Hotel Oasis Salinas Sea is found on Santa Maria beach ( Tino94 )

Found on Santa Maria beach near the town and its shops and nightlife, this hotel offers 337 comfortable, spacious, bright white rooms. There are two buffet restaurants and a sushi restaurant, while the beach bar serves a light buffet, menu items and a barbecue in the evenings. There are three further bars, a fitness centre, wellness centre and spa. Activities include watersports and children are catered for with a kids’ club and children’s menus. There’s live evening entertainment too.

Address: Santa Maria Beach, Santa Maria, 0063 Sal

Price: From £264

10. Pestana Tropico Ocean & City Hotel

Santiago

open image in gallery Spacious bedrooms offer a great place for families to sprawl out ( Pestana Tropico Ocean & City Hotel )

Although located in an upmarket neighbourhood in the island’s capital, Praia, this ocean-facing hotel is near a couple of good beaches as well as the historic centre. It has a saltwater pool surrounded by attractive gardens, an arcade games room, and offers children’s meals at the restaurant, which serves, local, Portuguese and international dishes. Plus, there’s also a bar. The decor is colourful and inviting, and bedrooms are spacious enough for families to sprawl out. The accommodating staff can arrange tours, watersports and other activities.

Address: Cidade da Praia, 413 Santiago

Price: From £117

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

What is the best month to travel to Cape Verde?

Cape Verde has positioned itself as a popular holiday destination due to its year-round warm weather and generally low rainfall, providing a pleasant climate for relaxation and days lounging on the beach. There can be some torrential rainy periods, however, from mid-August to mid-October, which can cause flooding and landslides. The UK Foreign Office advises travellers to monitor local weather reports and expect difficulties when travelling to affected areas during this season.

For the hottest months, visit Cape Verde in September for peak temperatures of 30C, or August and October for highs of 29C. Peak temperatures, however, don’t fall below 25C, so there is hardly a bad time to visit when it comes to weather.

What currency do I need?

The currency of Cape Verde is the Cape Verdean Escudo (CVE).

Is Cape Verde a good destination for kids?

Yes, Cape Verde has many family-friendly beaches and family-oriented, nature-based activities such as watersports or seasonal turtle watching. There are plenty of hotels and resorts that welcome and cater towards children, while restaurants will often have kids’ menus on offer.

Is Cape Verde cheap?

Cape Verde is often referred to as a cheaper alternative to the Caribbean, and can be considerably cheaper than some European holidays. A meal at an inexpensive restaurant will only cost you around 550 CVE (£4.35) while a draft beer costs 330 CVE (£2.40) on average.

Flights to Cape Verde can also be cheap, with return prices at their lowest in December and March at £140, while August and November have the highest rates at around £350, according to Skyscanner.

