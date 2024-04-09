Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the Atlas Mountains and sections of the sprawling Sahara Desert, natural beauty dominates Morocco’s map. Yet, it’s also the atmospheric alleys, snake charmer squares and tiled riads of this North African country’s ports and towns that beg to be explored.

Infused with blends of tradition and art, cities in this land of coastlines, festivals – religious and musical – and full-flavoured cuisine are both diverse and enchanting. And it’s not just the charms of up-and-coming capital Rabat or the palm and parasol-fringed beaches of Agadir that deserve to draw in tourists.

From the lively Marrakech medina to the medieval mosques of Fes and the Atlantic breeze-swept coastlines of Essaouira and Taghazout, there’s shopping, surfing and ancient crafts to be discovered.

As the country enters another sizzling spring, here are six of the best holiday hotspots and where to stay – all less than a four-hour flight from the UK.

Marrakech

Marrakech is rich in colour, culture and cuisine ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Marrakech is a vision of dusky terracotta buildings in the shadow of the towering Koutoubia Mosque and the Atlas Mountains. A web of alleys, riads and spice-scented souks lie inside the medina walls, and the vibrant atmosphere that buzzes from dawn to dusk doesn’t dull until you reach the palm grove oasis and luxury holiday resorts of Palmeraie to the north of the city. Enjoy a charcoal-cooked merguez sausage in the central square Jemaa el Fna, wander around the Bahia Palace, or immerse yourself in Moroccan history at the Maison de la Photographie, before relaxing with a sweet mint tea at one rooftop cafes or hidden gardens.

Where to stay

There’s a cool minimalism to Riad UP’s six relaxing rooms amid the Medina’s splashes of colour. Complete with a patio, plunge pool and roof terrace studded with sun loungers, wrap up in a Berber blanket for nights spent overlooking the city.

Fes

Fes is known as Morocco’s cultural capital ( Getty Images )

Morocco’s second city is a blend of influences from Arabs, Moors, Ottoman Turks and the French. From the Mediterranean flair of Fassi cuisine to steamy private hammams and craft workshops, including bookbinding and leather embossing, Fes fascinates with its modern edge to ancient ways of life. The city is home to the world’s largest medieval medina district – with 9,000 alleyways to meander, you’re bound to find a shop or souk to while away the hours.

Where to stay

Hillside on the edge of Ville Mouvelle, contemporary Hotel Sahrai oozes luxury. Stays in neutral suites accented with stone and wood have access to an infinity pool overlooking the medina, a zen spa and a French brasserie for seriously suave steak frites.

Taghazout

The shabby-chic surfer town is blessed with strong swells ( Getty Images )

Surf-seekers are in for a treat if they follow the tide to Taghazout on Morocco’s Atlantic coast just 20 minutes from the fly-and-flop resort city of Agadir. The fishing village in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains is blessed with powerful point breaks, staggering swells and barrel waves off a beachfront scattered with blue wooden fishermen's boats. Think surf-centric hostels within the tangle of pastel houses, Brit-run camps for lessons on the board and communal meals with your wave comrades complete with authentic plates of tagine and paprika fish.

Where to stay

Dar Surf hostel hugs the swell-battered coastline of Taghazout Beach with a shared kitchen for refuelling after surf sessions and free wifi to document days on the waves. The surf camp offers rooftop yoga, home-cooked Moroccan meals and beach bonfires for guests.

Tangier

Tangier’s cafe culture has attracted a legendary list of visitors ( Getty Images )

Bohemian Tangier is much more than the gateway from Europe to Africa. Though times have changed since Tangier’s louche past lit up writers, hippies and musicians, the cafe culture and people-watching posts remain. With one of the most diverse populations in Morocco, the commercial port attracts domestic weekenders to the city’s fortified Kasbah walls, Roman ruins and Sixties-style boutiques. Take your spot at a storied coffeehouse or the legendary Café Baba to see Tangier as the Beat writers, Jimi Hendrix and Mick Jagger did.

Where to stay

For authentic, spacious rooms, a sublime rooftop terrace and delectable breakfasts punctuated with mint tea, visit Riad Al-Qurtubi. Sat less than 2km from Tangier Beach, the riad is ideally situated for exploring the sands, museums and medina of northwestern Morocco.

Casablanca

Casablanca, Morocco’s largest city, shines as seen on screen ( Getty Images )

Casablanca is Morocco’s largest city with a Hollywood heritage, beginner-friendly waves and bars built for nursing a cocktail. On its coast, Africa’s second largest mosque, Hassan II Mosque, dominates the waterfront and inland, the souks of Quartier Habous, stalls of the old medina and central market are mazes of international sweet treats, lamps, ceramics and spices. Keen to experience Casablanca as seen on screen? Head to Rick’s Cafe inspired by the movie for a jazzy gin cocktail at the roulette table.

Where to stay

Each of the 25 vibrant suites at Art Palace Suites & Spa is inspired by a celebrity or international icon including Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin and Cleopatra. The hotel in Gauthier also has a spa pool in the basement and a tiled Moroccan hammam for a scrub-down.

Essaouira

France meets Morocco in the port city of Essaouira ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

On Morocco’s Atlantic coast, the windswept port city of Essaouira is a hotspot for kitesurfing, French fusion feasts and walking the walls of the pocket-size medina. Look out for 18th century ramparts and thuya wood carvings as you weave through the fragrant Unesco-listed grid of boutiques selling argan oil, carpets and leather. Stretch out on the sands of Essaouira Beach with a cup of a la menthe – a sugary mint cocktail – when taking a break from surfing the famed winds known as taros in Berber.

Where to stay

Blanketed in technicolour Moroccan zellige tiles, Salut Maroc is in the heart of the medina with eccentric bedrooms, freestanding copper tubs and enviable views out to the ocean from the rooftop terrace.

