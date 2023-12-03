In Marrakech’s dusk-hued medina, there’s a riad that opens a door to another world. The gilded home of the late interior designer and febrile socialite, Bill Willis, Dar Noujoum was once a royal residence, rented to Willis by a prince from the early 1970s until his death in 2009. Stood empty in the ensuing years, it was summarily ransacked – doors stripped of their hand-carved frames, copper piping wrenched from walls, baths hoisted out of windows to the street below. A decade later, Brits and best friends Tim and Neil would discover the riad and, with it, a slice of history.

Exploring the crumbling palace, as Neil hollered for Tim to join him on the roof – the highest in the medina, offering mountain-bound views of the Red City – Tim stumbled upon something astonishing. Two tattered cream suitcases, plastered in travel stickers, overflowing with letters, photographs, sketches.

“I realised we’d stumbled onto a time capsule from that era and the heyday of Marrakech,” he recalls. “I was blown away. It’s the closest that me or anybody I know will ever come to discovering a treasure trove. Actual treasure. I couldn’t believe they had taken everything else and left the best things.”