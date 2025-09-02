The Oberoi Beach Resort, Mauritius, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A peaceful resort on the north side of Mauritius with palm-thatched villas and pavilions nestled among nature and consistently excellent service.

Location

The Oberoi Beach Resort is in the north of the island on the west coast, which means it benefits from beautiful sunsets. The area around the hotel is quiet, except for other resorts, but Grand Baie is a half-hour drive away, where you’ll find shops, bars and restaurants if you feel the desire to venture out.

open image in gallery On the Rocks restaurant at The Oberoi Beach Resort, Mauritius ( The Oberoi )

Located roughly an hour’s drive from Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (traffic dependent), the resort is best reached by taxi. Mauritius Air flies direct from the UK to Mauritius, while Emirates flights have one stop in Dubai. Flight time is around 14 hours.

The vibe

The Oberoi hotels do luxury effortlessly and this Mauritius resort is no exception. The villas are all well spaced out and nestled in tropical gardens, creating a private and peaceful feel with plenty of old-school charm. You’re surrounded by nature, from the abundant birdlife to the lush greenery sprinkled with frangipani and hibiscus, and the rich marine life that can be discovered when snorkelling, which adds to the relaxing ambiance.

Service

As you’d expect from the Oberoi group, service is consistently excellent. At this resort the staff really go above and beyond. We were keen to watch a particular rugby match, and staff found a nearby beach bar that was showing the game and organised cabs for us to make sure we didn’t miss it. Unobtrusive and very friendly.

Bed and bath

The palm-thatched villas and pavilion rooms are light, bright and airy, furnished with neutral tones and natural materials, allowing them to blend in seamlessly with their surroundings. The Luxury Villas have private pools, while all rooms have their own terrace. The bathrooms seem to almost spill into the outdoors (while being completely private), again giving that sense of being close to nature.

open image in gallery One of the Luxury Pavilion rooms with a king ben and private terrace ( The Oberoi )

Food and drink

Excellent Indian food is served at the resort’s main restaurant, which has a divine open air setting with views of the ocean and soft, romantic lighting. Breakfast is also served in this main restaurant with a small buffet and an a la carte menu.

The Gunpowder Room (only open Tuesdays and Thursdays) is an impressive space for a more intimate dining experience, serving Mauritian Creole dishes.

On the Rocks is the casual dining spot, serving lighter bites like sandwiches, flatbreads, green bowls and burgers, and it’s beautifully located overlooking the beach so you can bury your feet in the sand and feel the spray of the waves while enjoying your meal.

Facilities

The spa at The Oberoi is standout, with massages taking place in a beautiful outdoor area (just note, it can get a bit warm in the middle of the day) and followed by a private Jacuzzi. There is a long list of treatments including ancient Indian influenced massages, scrubs, facials and sensory experiences.

There are two tennis courts with complimentary rackets and balls and a small but well equipped gym with air conditioning that felt wonderful on hot days. Both pools have gorgeous ocean views with the Turtle Bay pool for adult guests only. The private beach feels a little smaller than the vast sands at other resorts, but there’s plenty of space to relax. From the boat house guests can enjoy an extensive array of water sports and activities, including sea kayaking, water skiing, wind surfing, paddle boarding and snorkelling.

The resort offers a number of experiences such as yoga, stargazing, cooking classes and a delightful rum tasting that takes place in the Gunpowder Room and is a fun meander through the range of flavours the island has to offer.

open image in gallery Rum tastings are held in the Gunpowder Room, which is an adults-only restaurant open for dining on Tuesdays and Thursdays ( The Oberoi )

Accessibility

One luxury pavilion and one luxury pool villa are adapted for guests with mobility issues.

Pet policy

Pets are not allowed at the hotel.

Check in/check out?

Check in from 2pm; check out by 12noon. Staff were only too happy to accommodate a late check out when we stayed and helped to organise transfers.

Family-friendly?

Children are welcomed at The Oberoi. Children’s menus are offered in restaurants and meals for children aged up to six are complimentary when dining from the restaurant buffet, while for children aged 6-12 meals are charged at 50 per cent of the parent’s meal plan rate. The Hub Kids’ Club offers entertainment for children aged 4-12, including a bowling alley, children’s pool, board games, mini table tennis, children’s library, and a play area with swings and treehouse. Children can participate in activities including a glass bottom boat ride, snorkelling, banana boat, stargazing, painting classes, cookie baking sessions, water skiing, tennis and henna tattoos. Babysitting is also available.

At a glance:

Best thing: The peaceful vibe

Perfect for: A romantic break.

Not right for: Travellers seeking nightlife or a party vibe.

Instagram from: The adults-only pool looking out over the ocean.

Address: Turtle Bay Pointe aux. Piments, Mauritius

Phone: +230 204 3600

Website: oberoihotels.com/hotels-in-mauritius

