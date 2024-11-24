Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If it be true that golf is a good walk spoiled, then the walk in Mauritius is a particularly beautiful one. Especially the gorgeous fourth hole at Anahita Golf Club, which boasts one of several majestic views from the island’s fairways.

During my round, I glide down the fairway in a buggy, chased by a playful golden retriever, presumably one of the more popular members here. The course’s designer, the legendary South African player Ernie Els, has helped establish it as an African gem for golf enthusiasts of varying abilities.

While golf can often conjure feelings of frustration and irritation, moments like this one take your breath away. If you’re fortunate enough to play at the right time, you might even be able to savour a discussion with your playing partner over the target line while pointing out a passing yacht in the ocean.

Other moments will snap you back to reality, as you summon up the precision required to tame this tricky course while soaking in the surroundings.

The consolation is the panoramic view of this former sugar plantation with the outer edges of the course seemingly floating in the Indian Ocean.

open image in gallery Ile aux Cerfs Golf Club is ranked 10th in Golf World’s top 100 courses in Africa ( Finn Partners Box UK )

Golfers will have more opportunities to use their driver here than on arguably the best course on the island, Ile aux Cerfs. But precarious run-offs around the greens that cosy up alongside the coast, and the jagged rocks from the historic ruins that form the spine of some holes on the back nine add intriguing layers to this picturesque experience.

So while many other golf destinations, such as Spain and Portugal, can boast glorious weather with baked-out greens and fairways throughout the summer, Mauritius certainly offers a different experience altogether. Anahita is lined by coconut trees and poses a links-like challenge to test every part of your game, justifying its DP World Tour status during its time as the Mauritius Open host.

Read more: How my pickleball obsession took me to Palm Beach

But many will prefer the exquisite Ile aux Cerfs Golf Club, which is lauded by locals and proudly boasts a lofty ranking at 10th in Golf World’s top 100 courses in Africa. It is only accessible by boat, and water does indeed emerge as the primary hazard for golfers in this menacing test thanks to Ryder Cup stalwart Bernhard Langer’s design. Tight fairways and small greens introduce plenty of danger, too, with players advised to stash reserves as balls disappear into the mangrove swamp or luscious jungle throughout each round. This is a test of patience and resisting the urge to be greedy until the opportunity for that extravagant shot presents itself.

While Mauritius offers plenty to do beyond golf, the courses provide enough interesting holes to inspire a competitive edge. The immediate feeling walking off the 18th at both of these iconic courses is a temptation to go out and try it once again.

open image in gallery Mauritius offers plenty beyond golf, with its beautiful tropical landscape the number one attraction ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

What if I don’t enjoy golf?

While world-class golf is a popular option for tourists, there is plenty more besides, especially if you’re active. That’s a good job since I was travelling with my wife, who is not remotely interested in swinging a seven iron in anger or even walking the pristine fairways in Mauritius.

I stayed at Sugar Beach and Long Beach hotels for this reason. Sugar Beach and Long Beach align with the island’s push to attract golfers with complimentary daily golf at both Anahita and Ile aux Cerfs with one green fee, worth approximately £150, offered to each guest daily. But, crucially, they both offer plenty of entertainment besides golf, including large swimming pools, water sports on the beach and luxury spa treatments.

Read more: This Canary Island resort is the ultimate getaway for active families

There are also tennis, padel and volleyball courts, as well as excellent gyms kitted out with everything you would need to maintain a routine or work off last night’s cocktails.

One of the highlights at Sugar Beach is its perfume-making experience at Atelier des Sens. This involves a brief history lesson tied to Atelier Galimard’s origin in 18th century France before sampling dozens of bottles with natural oils and exotic scents. You will then piece together your own bottle and scent.

Many will want to recharge on both the beach and golf course, but the island offers some spectacular options if you choose to venture a little further afield. Both the Black River Gorges National Park and Chamarel Seven Coloured Earth Geopark in the south offer stunning views.

open image in gallery Only accessible by boat, Ile aux Cerfs was designed by Ryder Cup stalwart Bernhard Langer ( Finn Partners Box UK )

How to get there

The flight from London Heathrow to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (MRU) is around 11 hours and 50 minutes. Air Mauritius, British Airways and Emirates offer daily flights.

When to go

The peak season is December to January, but you can still expect warm temperatures, from 19C to 26C, at the start of September. The benefit at this time of the year is that there will be fewer crowds, which is ideal for both the beaches and golf courses.

Jack was staying as a guest of Sugar Beach and Long Beach.

Read more: The best golf holiday destinations in Europe