Shangri-La Le Touessrok, Mauritius, hotel review
Annabel Grossman checks in
A fun, lively resort with beautiful white sand beaches and a private island that’s perfectly suited to families or an active holiday in luxury surroundings.
Location
Staff at the hotel will be quick to tell you that as one of the first hotels on the island, the Shangri-La Le Touessrok had its pick of locations on the east coast and chose the best. And although there may just be a nugget of truth to this, the location is indeed exquisite. Situated on the east side of Mauritius where many of the most luxurious resorts are located, the Shangri-La has arguably some of the most beautiful stretches of white sand on the island with uninterrupted views across the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean. It is also the only resort in Mauritius that has a private island. The hotel is roughly an hour’s drive (45km) from Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport.
The vibe
Recently renovated to create a more modern coastal vibe, this sprawling resort has a bit of a buzz about it, while also being laid-back and never feeling too busy or crowded. Sleek and fresh with lots of white and natural tones, and surrounded by greenery, it has a real ‘paradise’ feel. While many luxury hotels on the island can feel quite sleepy after dinner, Shangri-La has music and performances that go on into the evenings, creating a livelier ambience (without too much of a party atmosphere).
Read more: How Mauritius is making a name for itself as a golfing destination
Service
A WhatsApp service allows you to contact the front desk and concierge directly, and this is relatively efficient. The weather can be changeable here and if plans need to be changed at the last minute, staff are friendly and helpful.
Bed and bath
The resort is split into three sections – Coral, Hibiscus and Frangipani – and all rooms look out towards white sands and turquoise waters. The rooms are chic and modern, with white decor contrasted with splashes of colour and touches of wood. Minibars are free (excluding alcohol) and replenished daily. There are several suites with direct beachfront access and three very upscale private villas
Food and drink
There are five restaurants at Shangri-La (including one on the private island), as well as various dining ‘experiences’ that are seasonal. Safran serves excellent South Indian cuisine, including fluffy naan cooked in the open oven in front of you. At Coco’s you’ll find simpler beachside fare with burgers, sandwiches, salads and pastas for both lunch and dinner, while Kushi is a chic Japanese restaurant featuring a Sake Alcove where guests can sample rare bottles. Breakfast is at Touessrok Soul Kitchen (TSK), which also serves dinner part-buffet and part à la carte, and Sega bar is open for evening drinks.
Facilities
This is where Shangri-La stands out. Although it’s very easy to spend a week relaxing on the beach, there is so much to do at this resort that you’d struggle to fit it all into a week or even two.
There are regular boats to the resort’s private island Ilot Mangénie where you’ll find 3.5 kilometres of beach with cabanas and a restaurant, and several walking trails. The resort itself has two swimming pools: a large family-friendly pool and a quieter adults-only one.
You’ll also find three well-maintained tennis courts; the fourth has been converted to a padel court. There’s a large gym with all the weights and cardio machines that you would expect, plus a full schedule of classes, including boxing, HIIT and yoga. The Chi spa offers infra red and Japanese treatments, as well as a more conventional menu including massages and facials, and there’s a nail and hair salon attached, with the latter using Kerastase products.
Alongside watersports from the beach, there is a wide range of excursions on offer, including kayaking among mangroves, e-bike tours around the local villages, and a private dolphin-spotting boat tour that includes snorkelling and a waterfall visit.
The wildlife at this resort is incredible. Giant bats soar overhead during the day, geckos and lizards scamper through the undergrowth around the resort, and rare birds can be spotted from the restaurants. Not to be missed is a visit to Toto, the 100-year-old giant tortoise who roams near the tennis courts, alongside the relatively more youthful female tortoises Fifi and Lola, aged around 80.
Read more: How Sri Lanka’s Yala National Park is thriving
Accessibility
The resort is partially accessible, including the lobby area and parts of the Hibiscus Wing. In this section, two rooms – one Signature Beachfront Suite and one Beachfront Junior Suite – are accessible by ramp and feature walk-in showers. There are ramps available in the lobby area and in some areas in the Hibiscus Wing (other areas are accessible by wheelchair via the concrete pathways). There is also an elevator located in the lobby area to access the resort’s main restaurant TSK.
Pet policy
The hotel does not accommodate pets.
Check in/check out
Check in from 2pm; check out by 12noon.
Family-friendly?
Shangri-La boasts the largest kids club on the island. It’s for children aged 4-12 and has its own pool, a stage, treehouse, and a kitchen where kids can make cookies and pizzas. Significantly, it’s open until 10pm in the evenings so parents can enjoy dinner before picking their children up. There’s also a games room for teens and young adults that includes karaoke, a foosball table and a pool table.
At a glance:
Best thing: The choice and quality of facilities
Perfect for: Families who want a five-star experience
Not right for: Complete serenity – this is a hotel with a livelier vibe
Instagram from: Ilot Mangénie, the resort’s private island
Address: Coastal Road, Trou d’Eau Douce 42212 Mauritius
Phone: +230 402 7400
Website: shangri-la.com/mauritius/shangrila
Read more: Mauritius vs Maldives – which is the best island for you?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments