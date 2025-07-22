Shangri-La Le Touessrok, Mauritius, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fun, lively resort with beautiful white sand beaches and a private island that’s perfectly suited to families or an active holiday in luxury surroundings.

Location

Staff at the hotel will be quick to tell you that as one of the first hotels on the island, the Shangri-La Le Touessrok had its pick of locations on the east coast and chose the best. And although there may just be a nugget of truth to this, the location is indeed exquisite. Situated on the east side of Mauritius where many of the most luxurious resorts are located, the Shangri-La has arguably some of the most beautiful stretches of white sand on the island with uninterrupted views across the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean. It is also the only resort in Mauritius that has a private island. The hotel is roughly an hour’s drive (45km) from Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport.

open image in gallery The resort is located on the east side of the island with some of Mauritius’s most beautiful beaches ( Shangri La Le Touessrok )

The vibe

Recently renovated to create a more modern coastal vibe, this sprawling resort has a bit of a buzz about it, while also being laid-back and never feeling too busy or crowded. Sleek and fresh with lots of white and natural tones, and surrounded by greenery, it has a real ‘paradise’ feel. While many luxury hotels on the island can feel quite sleepy after dinner, Shangri-La has music and performances that go on into the evenings, creating a livelier ambience (without too much of a party atmosphere).

Read more: How Mauritius is making a name for itself as a golfing destination

Service

A WhatsApp service allows you to contact the front desk and concierge directly, and this is relatively efficient. The weather can be changeable here and if plans need to be changed at the last minute, staff are friendly and helpful.

Bed and bath

The resort is split into three sections – Coral, Hibiscus and Frangipani – and all rooms look out towards white sands and turquoise waters. The rooms are chic and modern, with white decor contrasted with splashes of colour and touches of wood. Minibars are free (excluding alcohol) and replenished daily. There are several suites with direct beachfront access and three very upscale private villas

open image in gallery A Junior Suite in the Frangipani area – all rooms at the Shangri-La face the beach ( Shangri La Le Touessrok )

Food and drink

There are five restaurants at Shangri-La (including one on the private island), as well as various dining ‘experiences’ that are seasonal. Safran serves excellent South Indian cuisine, including fluffy naan cooked in the open oven in front of you. At Coco’s you’ll find simpler beachside fare with burgers, sandwiches, salads and pastas for both lunch and dinner, while Kushi is a chic Japanese restaurant featuring a Sake Alcove where guests can sample rare bottles. Breakfast is at Touessrok Soul Kitchen (TSK), which also serves dinner part-buffet and part à la carte, and Sega bar is open for evening drinks.

Facilities

This is where Shangri-La stands out. Although it’s very easy to spend a week relaxing on the beach, there is so much to do at this resort that you’d struggle to fit it all into a week or even two.

There are regular boats to the resort’s private island Ilot Mangénie where you’ll find 3.5 kilometres of beach with cabanas and a restaurant, and several walking trails. The resort itself has two swimming pools: a large family-friendly pool and a quieter adults-only one.

You’ll also find three well-maintained tennis courts; the fourth has been converted to a padel court. There’s a large gym with all the weights and cardio machines that you would expect, plus a full schedule of classes, including boxing, HIIT and yoga. The Chi spa offers infra red and Japanese treatments, as well as a more conventional menu including massages and facials, and there’s a nail and hair salon attached, with the latter using Kerastase products.

Alongside watersports from the beach, there is a wide range of excursions on offer, including kayaking among mangroves, e-bike tours around the local villages, and a private dolphin-spotting boat tour that includes snorkelling and a waterfall visit.

open image in gallery Coco’s is the casual dining option at the resort, with a relaxed atmosphere ( Shangri La Le Touessrok )

The wildlife at this resort is incredible. Giant bats soar overhead during the day, geckos and lizards scamper through the undergrowth around the resort, and rare birds can be spotted from the restaurants. Not to be missed is a visit to Toto, the 100-year-old giant tortoise who roams near the tennis courts, alongside the relatively more youthful female tortoises Fifi and Lola, aged around 80.

Read more: How Sri Lanka’s Yala National Park is thriving

Accessibility

The resort is partially accessible, including the lobby area and parts of the Hibiscus Wing. In this section, two rooms – one Signature Beachfront Suite and one Beachfront Junior Suite – are accessible by ramp and feature walk-in showers. There are ramps available in the lobby area and in some areas in the Hibiscus Wing (other areas are accessible by wheelchair via the concrete pathways). There is also an elevator located in the lobby area to access the resort’s main restaurant TSK.

Pet policy

The hotel does not accommodate pets.

Check in/check out

Check in from 2pm; check out by 12noon.

Family-friendly?

Shangri-La boasts the largest kids club on the island. It’s for children aged 4-12 and has its own pool, a stage, treehouse, and a kitchen where kids can make cookies and pizzas. Significantly, it’s open until 10pm in the evenings so parents can enjoy dinner before picking their children up. There’s also a games room for teens and young adults that includes karaoke, a foosball table and a pool table.

At a glance:

Best thing: The choice and quality of facilities

Perfect for: Families who want a five-star experience

Not right for: Complete serenity – this is a hotel with a livelier vibe

Instagram from: Ilot Mangénie, the resort’s private island

Address: Coastal Road, Trou d’Eau Douce 42212 Mauritius

Phone: +230 402 7400

Website: shangri-la.com/mauritius/shangrila

Read more: Mauritius vs Maldives – which is the best island for you?