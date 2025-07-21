Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Located on the city’s buzzy luxury shopping street, Passeig de Gràcia in Eixample, this is one of the city’s finest addresses, home to an exceptional spa, rooftop pool and a two-Michelin-star restaurant

Location

Aside from Versace, Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Prada, the hotel is surrounded by two of Gaudí’s masterpieces: Casa Batlló and La Pedrera, meaning you can take your couture with a side of culture when meandering around the area. The hotel is set back from the busy street by a long walkway and offers an oasis from the chaos of the Catalonia capital, complete with a rooftop infinity pool that overlooks the city’s gothic spires and offers panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.

The Gràcia neighbourhood offers a showcase of Modernista architecture on the Illa de la Discòrdia where Domènech i Muntaner and Puig i Cadafalch left their mark with Casa Lleó Morera and Casa Amatller, respectively. Expect ornate facades, endless bar options and plenty of Michelin-starred restaurants.

The vibe

Barcelona is a city that pulses with energy, yet inside the hotel, the atmosphere is joyfully peaceful. The mid-20th century building was previously the Hispano Americano private bank, which has been transformed into an elegant hotel. Designed by the revered Spanish architect Patricia Urquiola, the decor is sleek and contemporary, with light wooden flooring, French rugs and large walk-in showers in each room.

Hidden away up a staircase from the hotel’s reception is the serene Mimosa Garden, designed by landscape architect Bet Figueras. The 660-square-meter terrace is plush with lavender bushes and rattan booths – the perfect place to hide away for some time alone. Meanwhile, chilling poolside is an effortless joy as waiters bring guests complimentary sunscreen and a personal cool box – containing apples and luxury water on a bed of ice – to guests as they tan. By night, the rooftop transforms into a vibey bar as loungers vanish and are replaced by intimate tables where visitors can enjoy creative tapas and classic cocktails as the sun sets over the city.

open image in gallery Views from the rooftop pool at Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona ( Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group )

Service

The service at Mandarin Oriental is impeccable. Tea and a hot flannel are offered to guests at check-in, bags are taken from you at the door, and bottles of water are handed out in case you’ve built up a thirst from the airport. On arrival to the room, you’ll find little touches like a handwritten note and a sweet snack. Staff are friendly, accommodating, and almost anticipate your every need. You don’t need to call them often – but when you do, help comes happily and hastily. Here, nothing is too much trouble.

Bed and bath

Expect immaculate rooms with crisp white sheets and plenty of natural light. There are homely touches such as coffee table books and flowers added to make the space feel familiar, with slim balconies overlooking Gràcia in some rooms and suites. The bedding is seriously comfortable with no noise from the lively street below making its way up into the room.

Bathrooms are large with double sinks, walk-in showers and separate baths separated by sliding doors. Water pressure is excellent and haircare and body products from the Miriam Quevedo extreme caviar range are as sumptuous and moisturising as they sound.

open image in gallery A Premier Terrace Suite at the Mandarian Oriental, Barcelona ( Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group )

Food and drink

Moments, by Raül Balam and his mother Carme Ruscalleda, is the two-Michelin-starred restaurant on site. Balam is one of the most garlanded chefs in the world, and the food here is creative and proudly Catalan. Blanc, the hotel’s less formal dining option, is where the buffet breakfast is held each day. No holds are barred, with Iberico ham carved as requested, bottles of cava popped from the moment the day begins, mountains of manchego cheese, and fresh pastries waiting for guests from 7am until 11am.

Terrat – the vibey rooftop bar – is the perfect place for some poolside snacks or evening tapas. Meanwhile, the hotel’s celebrated Banker’s Bar offers a quirky drinking destination, with the former bank’s steel safes used as decoration in the gentlemen's club-esque cocktail spot.

Facilities

The facilities at Mandarin Oriental will make you want to live here forever. Located on the minus one level of the hotel, the spa has an expansive 12-meter indoor heated swimming pool, a hammam and rainforest showers, as well as a fully serviced fitness centre. Think magnesium water in a mini fridge by the weights machines, with dates and fruit nearby to snack on once you’ve finished your workout. Bliss. Plus, it’s open 24/7.

If the gym isn’t your vibe, you can also book personal training services or private yoga classes. Exercise mats can be left in your room or suite, so if you want to work out alone to a YouTube video, that’s possible, too. The spa facilities are expansive with eight spacious treatment rooms, whirlpools and a seriously calming relaxation room complete with colouring books and Rubik's cubes to take your mind off any daily stresses. There’s also free wifi throughout the hotel.

open image in gallery The world-class spa at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Barcelona ( Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group )

Disability access

MO Barcelona has four accessible rooms. In addition, all rooms and suites feature wheelchair accessible walk-in showers, which the housekeeping team can adapt with suction grab bars as needed.

Pet Policy

The hotel has pet-friendly rooms, with treats, bowls and beds available.

Check in/check out

Check in 3pm, check out 12 noon.

Family friendly?

Despite being so zen, the MO Barcelona is surprisingly child-friendly. Cots are provided and children under 12 stay free. There are also family suites, which accommodate up to six people. In the Blanc restaurant, there are children’s menus and a play zone with board games, toys and a screen showing movies, to keep small ones entertained while adults have brunch.

At a glance

Best thing: Stunning skyline views of the city with kind staff who’ll cater to your every need.

Worst thing: There’s a two-sided lift system, which can sometimes be confusing.

Right for: Anyone who seriously needs to chill.

Not right for: Groups on a budget.

Instagram from: The rooftop with a cocktail in hand.

Address: Pg. de Gràcia, 38-40, L'Eixample, 08007

Website: mandarinoriental.com

