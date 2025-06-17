The Nautilus, Maldives hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This ultra-luxury resort offers a unique time-stands-still experience, with private ocean and beach houses, 24-hour dining at four restaurants, an over-water spa and sea-view infinity pool

Location

Located a 40 minute seaplane journey from Mali international airport, The Nautilus is in the Baa Atoll of the Maldives, known for its vibrant coral reefs and UNESCO biosphere reserve status. One of the most exclusive private island resorts in the famed archipelago, the resort is uniquely small (you can walk the entire perimeter of the natural island in just seven minutes). This has the effect of your very own castaway paradise, particularly given the low guest capacity.

The picture-postcard white sand beach gives way to jungle foliage in the inner island. Many of the original plants remain, but some were imported from Singapore. A living wall of planted evergreen bushes creates shade, privacy and luscious landscaping. The over-water houses don’t look incongruous, blending into the island scene thanks to plants that line the decking and kajan thatched roofs that deepen in colour with the sun’s glare. Fruit bats and geckos are a common sight around the resort. As for marine life, expect to see shoals of fish in the resort’s house coral reefs (think convict surgeonfish, blue tang and moorish idols) and sea turtles just off-shore, while the rainy season (May-September) brings manta rays and whale sharks to the Baa Atoll.

The vibe

Bohemian aesthetics can feel overdone, but The Nautilus’ take is sophisticated and elegant. Macrame wall hangings, soft furnishings, plush rugs, rattan lampshades and curved high ceilings create a relaxed atmosphere as soon as you set foot on the island. Custom-made pieces like mosaic coffee tables in the houses or filigree peacock chairs by the pool bar are characterful compared to the quiet luxury look of other resorts in the Maldives. There’s no branding inside the hotel, going further to create a home-away-from-home environment for guests. The focal point of the resort is the vast infinity pool on the white sand shore, flanked by tasteful wooden sun loungers and rattan-roofed beds. In the evening, the large shell motif on the floor of the pool is beautifully illuminated.

open image in gallery Complimentary cocktails and canapes are available by the pool between sunset hours, soundtracked by live music ( The Nautilus )

The Nautilus’ allure is its “world of your own making” concept. The vision and passion project of its late founder Dr. I. U. Maniku, the resort swaps all the tiny frustrations of a holiday (strict breakfast times or limited restaurant menus) for 24-hour service and completely unscripted dining. You can eat breakfast at 6am or 4pm, dinner at 7pm or 2am, or request a spa treatment once the kids are asleep. With no set times for any meal at the four restaurants or last orders at the bar, the resort offers total freedom. The hotel is architecturally designed for the utmost privacy, so you could go days without seeing another guest. Some might not like the lack of a buzzy atmosphere, but you don’t go to The Nautilus for a lively holiday. The most communal vibe you’ll find is during sunset hours (6-6:30pm), when the hotel invites guests for complimentary cocktails and canapes each evening by the pool, soundtracked by live acoustic music.

Service

Right from when you’re greeted at the airport to when you’re waved off on departure, service is excellent but not uptight. Staff always greet you with a warm smile. Owing to the resort’s unscripted concept, no request is too outlandish. Whether it’s a fusion cocktail or dish the chef may never have heard of, they’ll give it their very best and guests are rarely told “no”. The bartenders can shake up a delicious bespoke mix tailored to your tastes in mere minutes, while the chefs can create a special dish with just as much finesse as menu items. At the restaurants, courses come out at a leisurely pace in accord with the relaxed atmosphere.

Each house is assigned a “master” who is available on WhatsApp around the clock. The weather in the Maldives can be unpredictable, and you’ll find that staff are moving your table inside or erecting umbrellas before you’ve even noticed the storm cloud coming over. Every little thing is considered. If you’re out enjoying the pool, a tray with bottled water, an ice bucket and sunscreen is delivered to your lounger within minutes.

Bed and bath

There are 26 ocean and beach houses, including multi-bedroom residences and a showstopper mansion. All the accommodation types are designed so you might never want to leave – indeed, many guests don’t, taking advantage of the house master service and in-house dining. All the rooms are circular, with high ceilings and curved walls, inviting a calming ambience. Each features a standalone living room and the boho design principles seen throughout the resort. Ahead of time, you can request your preferred pillow type and pool temperature. The bedrooms centre around the king-size bed in the middle (firm but soft) with a very generously sized wardrobe stretching round the room and a dressing table. The spacious living room ticks off every home comfort, from the sofa and footstool to the custom coffee tables with stacks of books. Less reminiscent of home, you’ll find a glass floor in the ocean houses, giving you a window to the ocean. Sliding doors from the living room and bedroom reveal a vast deck with a private pool, hanging sofa, sun loungers and table and chairs for morning coffee.

open image in gallery All the “houses” are complete with a vast outdoor deck, private pool and separate living room ( The Nautilus )

The bathrooms are as big as the bedrooms, bringing the outside in with floor-to-ceiling glass. The large hexagonal wooden mirrors and standing bathtub are particularly eye-catching, as are the two showers (inside and outside) with luxurious Penhaligon toiletries. The ultimate private residence for a multi-generational family or group of couples, The Nautilus mansion occupies its own exclusive 922 sqm space at the top of the island.

Food and drink

There are four restaurants at The Nautilus. Thyme is an all-day spot that serves global cuisine, Zeytoun is for elevated Mediterranean fare, Ocaso specialises in Mexican and Japanese fusion food and the Naiboli is for laidback poolside plates. The hotel offers a “dine-around” half-board experience, with breakfast and either lunch or dinner included. Breakfast is served at Thyme and the tiered buffet is practically a work of art. Laminated pastries are made fresh at 3am each morning and are the best I’ve ever had – the raspberry danish, strawberry-filled croissants and banana crumble must be tasted to be believed. There’s also meats, cheeses, fresh fruit, nuts and yoghurts, alongside a varied à la carte menu with classics like avocado on toast and eggs benedict, as well as subcontinental dishes like savoury daal crepes. You could also opt for a floating breakfast in your villa – a Maldivian honeymoon staple. Lunch and dinner at Thyme are similarly crowd-pleasing – try the charred fish burger or the Maldivian fish curry with freshly caught tuna.

open image in gallery Breakfast is served at the all-day dining spot Thyme ( The Nautilus )

Tables at Ocaso are dotted amongst trees on the beach, giving the illusion of a private dining experience. Fusion cuisines can feel forced, but the Mexican, Peruvian and Japanese influences blend effortlessly at the restaurant, from the reef fish and shrimp tacos to the teriyaki yakitori. The restaurant also incorporates an impressive wine cellar with over 300 labels. Perhaps the most romantic restaurant on the island, Zeytoun sits over-water and boasts sunset views; however, the Mediterranean fine dining menu is probably the most underwhelming on the island (except for the buttery scallops). That being said, you could eat at Zeytoun but choose from another menu. This option is particularly good when it comes to family dining - if the adults want elevated cuisine, the kids can still indulge in a burger or pizza.

Guests are treated to a complimentary welcome bottle of champagne, a fresh fruit platter (replenished daily) and canapes in their house. Jars of savoury snacks such as nuts and corn are also topped up daily, while all soft drinks are complimentary in the mini bar. Room service is a given, whether you’re after a midnight snack or nightcap. With both classic and signature cocktails available, you never tire of the bar menu. The mikan fizz is the hotel’s sake-based take on an aperol spritz, while the meeru bain uses a Sri Lankan coconut-derived spirit for a punchy twist on a piña colada.

Facilities

Despite its pint-size perimeter, there’s plenty to engage adults and kids alike at the resort. On dry land, there’s a padel court and a 24-hour gym with free weights and top-spec machines, as well as table tennis and snooker. For kids, there’s the Young Wanderers clubhouse with an indoor and outdoor play area. Your house master can create a bespoke programme that caters for their interests, from marine life to astrology. There’s a dive centre and resident marine biologist for guided snorkelling tours, while you can rent jet skis, paddleboards, kayaks and banana boats at the water sports shack on the beach. I visited in shoulder season and was able to join a manta ray excursion, but there are also dolphin excursions and private yacht cruises at sunset. Complimentary snorkelling equipment is provided throughout your stay to enjoy the colourful house coral reef just off the shore.

open image in gallery The over-water spa features glass bottomed floor features ( The Nautilus )

The Solasta Spa is in an over-water pavilion, incorporating Ayurvedic techniques in partnership with the renowned wellness retreat Ananda in the Himalayas. There’s also a yoga space for private or complementary group sessions, which run every morning. You can choose to begin or end your treatment in the sauna, steam bath or open-air bath, with each room featuring a glass-bottomed floor to peer at ocean life during your treatment. An experienced therapist can suggest a “journey” for throughout your stay, depending on your preferences, or try one of the signature massages (the Thai is particularly relieving after a long-haul flight). There’s also a salon for everything from lash tints and pedicures to waxing and manicures.

Accessibility

For limited mobility guests, the resort makes special arrangements, such as building ramps for accessibility to restaurants and houses/residences where there are steps.

Pet policy

No pets allowed.

Check in/check out

Owing to the unscripted concept of the resort, there’s early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability.

Family friendly?

Children under 12 (up to two per booking) can stay and eat for free at The Nautilus when accompanied by two paying adults. The Young Wanderers clubhouse features an indoor and outdoor play area, while an educational but fun program can be curated to cater to their interests throughout their stay (think coconut painting, treasure hunts and Maldivian language classes). Plus, all the restaurants have a children’s corner, where origami making, balloon twisting and face painting are offered for young ones while the parents enjoy mealtimes.

At a glance

Best thing: The “world of your own making” concept and warm service.

Perfect for: Uber-wealthy travellers looking for privacy and complete freedom on holiday.

Not right for: Budget travellers or those looking for a buzzy atmosphere.

Instagram from: The pool bar during sundowner drinks.

Address: Thiladhoo Island, Baa Atoll, Maldives

Phone: +960 730 98 18

Website: Thenautilusmaldives.com

