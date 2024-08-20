Support truly

A beautiful house reef, beckoning waters, a soothing spa and elevated island-style design combine to make Coco Bodu Hithi a modern Maldives experience

Location

The resort is located in North Malé Atoll, which take around 30–40 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport in the Maldives’ capital, Male. The transfer can be booked as part of your stay. The island sits on a house reef, offering access to fantastic scuba diving and snorkelling sites; try it at night, when you have the best chance of seeing (thankfully harmless) nurse sharks.

The vibe

The look across Coco Bodu Hithi is one of lightweight, laid-back luxury with an Art Deco edge – there’s a strong ‘beach club’ aesthetic, which fits wonderfully with the setting. Even when it’s busy in high season, there’s a sense of privacy; even the main pool, naturally the busiest, never felt too busy, and excursions are only done in small groups – these include snorkelling tours, fishing trips and sunset cruises.

There’s no shortage of space across the resort ( Coco Bodu Hithi )

Bed and bath

There are two types of villas across the resort: 44 island villas and 68 overwater villas, ranging in size. The Coco Residences are the largest, spanning 184 square metres, located on a separate wing of the island. Inside are high ceilings and large picture windows (for looking out to the beautiful blue Indian Ocean), complementing a large king-size four-poster bed (with, of course, a a pillow menu). Outside on your private split-level sundeck, you’ll find loungers and a four-poster daybed, an infinity pool and direct access to the lagoon and reef. Be sure to check which direction the deck faces if you want more time in the sun.

Inside an island villa ( Coco Bodu Hithi )

Food and drink

There are seven bars and restaurants at Coco Bodu Hithi. Air, the main dining space, is part of the all-inclusive package, and offers an extensive international buffet, spanning traditional Maldivian food to Middle Eastern and British cuisine. Whether breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the standard was excellent.

The evening barbecue at Wave Beach is an additional cost but delicious. You’ll start with bread and sushi platters before choosing a main course that is then freshly cooked over the flames. The lobster is some of the best I’ve tasted.

There is an eclectic range of cuisines on offer at Coco Bodu Hithi ( Coco Bodu Hithi )

Aqua’s fine-dining setting was immaculate, featuring waves crashing upon the shoreline; however, despite the promise, it dailed to live up to the other eateries. Tsuki, which serves Japanese cuisine, is ideal for those who enjoy pairing wine with fresh fish; spicy tuna with wasabi caviar is highly recommended.

Each space offers a wide range of cocktails (and mocktails), which go down easily on a stay here; the cost of drinks can add up quickly, so those who like to drink should opt for the all-inclusive package.

Facilities

There are plenty of spots for relaxing dotted around the island, including multiple beaches and the main pool, and for something more active, an air-conditioned, well-equipped gym next to the spa (overlooking the ocean), plus sunrise and sunset yoga classes. Head to the dive centre to book water sports and hire gear.

There is a small shop, which is expensive (I paid $50/£38.50 for a pair of low-quality flip-flops), plus a jewellery store.

The spa offers a wide range of treatments, including milk baths, massages and facials across its eight treatment rooms; during the stay, it was disappointing that the hot tub, cold plunge pool, sauna and steam room were closed to undergo work.

Disability access

This can be limited; speak to the resort to discuss your needs.

Pet policy

No pets allowed.

At a glance

Best thing: Privacy in beautiful settings, and friendly staff eager to make your holiday one to remember.

Perfect for: Romantic breaks for couples, large adult families and those looking for complete rest and relaxation.

Not right for: Partygoers and young children.

Instagram from: A hammock over the water.

Address: North Male Atoll, Maldives

Phone: +960 664 1122

Website: cococollection.com

Read more: How 50 years of tourism transformed one of the world’s most desirable destinations