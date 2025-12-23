Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mallorca has been a popular destination for decades, thanks to the Spanish island’s size, sun, and astonishing natural beauty. The rise in its global tourism appeal is mirrored by an increasingly varied range of accommodation – gone are the days when small pensiones and crowded coastal hotels were your only choices. Now, the island has a smattering of luxury hotels that even the Riviera would envy, with options spanning from high-design boutique spots to offerings from the world’s most famous hotel brands.

Choosing a luxury location on the island comes down to seasonality. If you’re travelling during the summer (July and August are peak season), when Palma’s airport becomes one of Europe’s busiest, check out the isolated mountain hotels – they have plenty of room to sprawl out, spacious suites, and dazzling pools. When the crowds have lessened, book into the city’s hotels or explore sought-after five-star stays, often for a much-reduced rate. If you’re seeking more Spanish inspiration, see our guides to the best budget hotels in Seville, the best hotels in Lanzarote, the best hotels in Tenerife and the best luxury hotels in Barcelona.

“The real luxury of Mallorca isn’t just beaches and yachts, it’s a feeling of space, being surrounded by incredible landscapes and rich heritage. The area around Sierra de Tramuntana epitomises this feeling, and to explore it in rustic luxury I love the tours offered by Son Moragues, a historic olive oil estate in the mountains.” Marti Buckley

The best luxury hotels in Mallorca in 2026

At a glance

1. La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel

open image in gallery La Residenica is home to 33 original artworks by Miró ( La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel )

Nowadays there are two types of luxury: the best money can buy and what it can’t. La Residencia has both in spades. Perennially popular with celebrities for its hidden-away charm and world-class service, this collection of stone cottages nestled in the Tramuntana’s olive tree-filled mountains offers 70 rooms looking out onto Deia, the legendary village of poets and artists. Belmond is known for its one-of-a-kind properties across the world, and La Residencia’s old-money style facilities include two tennis courts, a petanque court, and poolside service that knows no bounds.

The rooms are plush and opulently decorated with antique furnishings and original artworks, and the common areas are veritable museums, holding over 800 paintings (including 33 original Mirós) and both an artist- and sculptor-in-residence. El Olivo’s tasting menu experience in the finca’s ancient olive oil press is the perfect luxe dinner option (and a popular spot to propose, second only to the hotel’s lookout point, which comes complete with a Spanish guitarist). The hotel is quite welcoming to children, as well, with an art-focused kids’ club in summer.

Address: Carrer son Canals, 07179 Deia, Mallorca

Price: From £598

Book now

2. Son Bunyola hotel

open image in gallery Son Bunyola offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains and sea ( Son Bunyola Hotel )

Sir Richard Branson has a long history on Mallorca, beginning with his first hotel in Deia in the 1980s. Son Bunyola, the latest Virgin Limited Edition property, occupies a restored 16th-century finca reached via a winding path off the island’s north coast. You’ll positively float past check-in, champagne in hand, out to the glam gardens, with cute parasols and sweeping mountain views. The 26 rooms are scented with a signature Bunyola fragrance and include espadrilles to take home.

Pick your spot at the 28-metre pool: you can lounge on the mint-green chaises in the olive grove or next to the lively pool bar. Sa Terrassa serves sunset dinners of emblematic island dishes – from coca to fresh fish – paired with an excellent wine list. For activity, there are courts for pickleball and volleyball, plus a compact outdoor gym. Service includes discreet touches and local provenance across food and amenities, giving the hotel a refined feel with effortless privacy throughout your stay. Three stunning villas are available on an all-inclusive basis.

Address: Ctra. C, 710, 07191 Banyalbufar, Mallorca

Price: From £431

Book now

3. Hotel Valldemossa

open image in gallery Hotel Valldemossa is a great choice for couples ( It Mallorca Unique Spaces )

There’s a saying that all that a painter might dream of, nature has created in Valldemossa. Equally, all that a holidaymaker might dream of is brought to life in Hotel Valldemossa. Perched on a stone-lined mountain road just steps from the village, the intimate 10-room Hotel Valldemossa is an adults-only dream in a mansion dating from 1850. Anchored by an 850-year-old olive tree and a lovely garden pool with sun beds and snack service, the suites are scattered around the cliffside property, each with its own magical garden door and private terrace.

Every detail at this small hotel is supremely perfect, from the bathrooms with valley-view windows over the bath tub and the Sanctuary spa, which offers treatments including open-air massages with birdsong in the background. The De Tokio a Lima restaurant is a destination in the area, serving Nikkei fusion tasting menus over pink sunsets and pisco sours. A well-equipped outdoor gym with Casall accessories completes this sophisticated retreat.

Address: Carretera Vieja de Valldemossa, s/n, 07170 Valldemossa, Balearic Islands

Price: From £410

Book now

4. Finca Serena hotel

open image in gallery Splash out with your own private infinity pool at Finca Serena ( Finca Serena )

This meticulously restored 17th-century estate sits in the geographic heart of Mallorca, where the only sounds are cicadas and the gentle rustle of olive groves. Finca Serena (and its 45 hectares) gives luxury a Mallorcan accent, immersing guests in gorgeous surroundings while sipping wine made from grapes visible from your window. Breakfast is toast with sobrasada drizzled with olive oil from the groves right next to the estate's pool. Meanwhile, complete and total peace is achievable at the spa, housed in the farm’s former stables, with a long menu of treatments using Natura Bissé products.

Staff glide through the property on golf carts, appearing precisely when needed with everything from fresh ice to afternoon snacks. Rooms feature soaring ceilings, micro-cement headboards, and terraces that frame the endless countryside like living paintings. The attention to detail in the rooms is delightful, down to the bar cart with premium gins and tonics, bottled espresso martinis, and pretty stemware to serve it in. The 90m² Villa Serena suite boasts a private infinity pool and, as if that weren’t enough space, a 40m² terrace surrounded by lush gardens for total privacy.

Address: Via de les Cales, 23, 07589 Capdepera, Illes Balears

Price: From £390

Book now

5. Pleta de Mar hotel

open image in gallery Marc Fosh cooks up a feast at Pleta de Mar ( Pleta de Mar )

Architect Toni Esteva carved Pleta de Mar's 30 suites directly into Mallorca's Costa de los Pinos, creating what may be the island's most exclusive retreat. Opened in 2016 on 150,000 square metres of protected pine forest, the adults-only hotel is almost always full but remains hauntingly peaceful. Guests are shuttled to the spacious suites by buggy, where they’ll find expansive minimalist interiors in serene whites and creams, stocked with Bang & Olufsen sound systems and Illy coffee machines.

The suites have pebbled courtyards with outdoor rain showers, and the higher categories of rooms have private hot tubs and unobstructed sea views. Book the Grand Suite for ultimate luxury, including a private garden and pool. The restaurant is by the island’s celebrity chef, Marc Fosh, and it’s built around a massive wood-fired grill – you can order casual rice and fish lunches or browse sophisticated tasting menus that draw diners from across the island. The infinity pools are strategically positioned throughout the grounds, and a fabulous cocktail bar serves pool guests from its own dedicated terrace.

Address: Via de les Cales, 23, 07589 Capdepera, Illes Balears

Price: From £564

Book now

6. Palma Riad hotel

open image in gallery Palma Riad is a sanctuary set within the buzz of the city ( Palma Riad )

The Palma Riad is the antithesis of formulaic five-star hotels – a hidden adults-only hotel just steps from Palma's busy centre, it exudes mystique and modern luxury. The tone is set immediately when you enter the cool, dark oasis where reception staff float around in gold-threaded kaftans. The magic continues in the central patio: an azulejo-lined pool topped with a gigantic, age-spotted mirror reflecting a fireplace full of dripping candles.

Original hardwood floors and impossibly high ceilings hint at this old home's history, but the 11 guest rooms explode into maximalist fantasy. Romantic, decadent, and bold, each room has unique features like private terraces, fireplaces, and private hammam-style baths. Black walls create dramatic backdrops for red velvet headboards, and gilded mirrors on the ceilings add to the theatrical luxury. In-room bars stocked with premium spirits, bespoke Molton Brown scents in tasselled vials, and GHD hair styling tools complete this sumptuous urban sanctuary.

Address: Carrer de Sant Jaume, 5, Palma

Price: From £300

Book now

7. Son Brull hotel

open image in gallery Son Brull has an impressive historic pedigree ( Son Brull )

This former 18th-century Jesuit monastery is now a luxury sanctuary. A family-owned boutique hotel, it epitomises Mallorca's sophisticated evolution beyond its party reputation. Son Brull has 23 rooms of different shapes tucked into the nooks of the former monastery, as well as villas designed by architect Carme Pinós. The hotel is set across 32 hectares of working farmland between the Tramuntana mountains and Pollenca Bay. The peace monks must have enjoyed hundreds of years ago still pervades this property, where luxury takes the form of estate-grown cava, private pools, and nothing more than the sound of cicadas.

Access to the stylish spa with a fabulous icy plunge pool is included, while free morning yoga and guided garden tours with resident gardeners showcase the property's farm-to-table ethos. Everything is thought out in this oasis, where tasting menus at the acclaimed 365 restaurant are balanced by complimentary mountain bikes for accessing the Unesco-protected Tramuntana range. It’s one of the few hotels with a private tennis court and – even rarer – that produces its own olive oil, wine and gin.

Address: Ctra. Palma -Puerto Pollenca, Km. 50, 07460 Pollenca, Mallorca

Price: From £294

Book now

8. The Lodge hotel

open image in gallery The Lodge is among Europe’s most indulgent country house hotels ( The Lodge )

The Lodge is the second Mallorcan property for Unico Hotels, the boutique luxury group behind some of Spain’s top stays. On this property, the luxury of peaceful space is striking, with 24 suites spread across an enormous 157 hectares. Details are artistic and intentional, down to the soundtrack in the background and every single cactus. This sophisticated sanctuary is an adults-only playground, perfect for pool-and-cocktail loungers or active holidaymakers, who can choose between excursions on a private boat and dinners in the lavender fields every Saturday evening.

A WhatsApp concierge service ensures every whim is addressed instantly, while electric buggies (or bicycles, for those feeling active) ferry guests across the sprawling grounds to private yoga sessions, the wellness sanctuary featuring Natura Bissé treatments, and a heated spa pool with a wooden barrel sauna. Sunset at the Singular restaurant is a memorable experience, featuring the freshest fish, meats and paella-style rices cooked over flames from estate-sourced wood. The breakfast ritual reaches new heights with an unexpected caviar station complementing traditional Mallorcan specialties. These touches position The Lodge among Europe's most indulgent country house hotels.

Address: Vía de servicio a Pollensa Km1 Salida 37, Ma-13, Sa Pobla

Price: From £390

Book now

9. Can Simoneta hotel

open image in gallery Work up a sweat in Can Simoneta’s glass box gymnasium ( Cam Simoneta )

This isolated five-star getaway was, until 2003, a family finca filled with Mediterranean pines and goats gallivanting about. The hotel’s 26 rooms and endless grounds radiate from the original casa blanca, a shining mansion perched over the cliffs overlooking Canyamel beach. Life is lived outdoors, from the al fresco fine dining restaurant to the gym, a glass-enclosed box lost in the forest.

Start the mornings at Can Simoneta with a dip in the sea, in a natural rock pool that can be reached by a winding stone bunker staircase. Chef David Moreno’s surprising Mexican-Mediterranean tasting menu has a Repsol sol, Spain’s own gastronomic answer to Michelin, but be sure to reserve as it books up quickly. This adults-only bolthole epitomises peace and island luxury, with tempting experiences ranging from gliding across azure waters aboard the hotel's vintage Chris Craft yacht, cycling through olive groves on complimentary e-bikes, or surrendering to treatments in the clifftop wellness sanctuary.

Address: Finca Torre Canyamel, Carretera Arta-Canyamel, km 8, 07580 Canyamel, Mallorca

Price: From £390

Book now

10. Jumeirah Mallorca hotel

open image in gallery Jumeirah Mallorca enjoys sweeping views of Soller's horseshoe bay ( Jumeirah Mallorca )

This Dubai-based luxury chain's Mallorcan outpost transforms a clifftop castle into a sophisticated retreat cascading down towards the sea over a kilometre-long property. The 121 rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows framing either Mediterranean vistas or Soller's sweeping hills, with cream marble floors and distinguished hardwood accents. Three signature pools cater to different experiences: the dramatic infinity pool maximising those breathtaking views, plus intimate spa and family options.

The Talise Spa occupies a leafy pavilion with an amazing circuit of salt rooms, ice treatments, saunas, and an indoor-outdoor pool, alongside personalised treatments from Irish aromatherapy brand Ground and performance-focused skincare. Dining is a highlight, with luxurious tasting menus on offer at Es Fanals or more buzzy Nikkei dishes and cocktails at The Sunset Lounge. Dubai hospitality standards merge seamlessly with Balearic sophistication, creating an elevated retreat where five-star amenities meet dramatic natural beauty.

Address: Hotel & Spa, Jumeirah, Carrer de Bèlgica, S/N, 07108 Port de Soller

Price: From £510

Book now

11. Can Ferrereta hotel

open image in gallery Can Ferrereta’s 17th-century property sits in the heart of Santanyi ( Arturo+Lauren )

Hidden behind towering wooden doors in Santanyi's historic quarter, this 17th-century farmhouse-turned-boutique retreat has single-handedly put this sleepy southeastern corner of Mallorca on the luxury map. The Soldevila-Ferrer family (the masterminds behind Hotel Sant Francesc Singular) transformed the ancient stone structure into a sophisticated sanctuary where original beams and rustic mortared walls showcase original art by the likes of Joan Miró.

The 32 rooms are a study in sleek authenticity with designer furnishings, but be sure to book the larger suites, which feature circular Origin bath tubs positioned dramatically in the centre. The Sa Calma spa proves that low-transport sustainability applies to body care as well, with locally-sourced ingredients like Es Trenc salts, Soller citrus, and Mediterranean seaweed used in the luxurious treatments. The 25-metre saltwater pool, surrounded by olive trees and crowned by a monumental Jaume Plensa sculpture, anchors the common areas and is a dreamy spot to while away the afternoon.

Address: Carrer de Can Ferrereta, 12, 07650 Santanyí, Mallorca

Price: From £303

Book now

12. Cap Rocat hotel

open image in gallery Indulge in some R&R at Cap Rocat’s subterranean spa ( Cap Rocat )

Carved into a 19th-century clifftop fortress that never saw battle, this extraordinary retreat transforms military bunkers and gun emplacements into what could very well be the island’s most luxurious (and dramatic) accommodation. The 24 rooms feature private pools, hammocks, and uninterrupted Mediterranean views – for maximum square footage, book the show-stopping Sentinel Suites, literally hewn from rock where artillery once stood.

The subterranean spa, buried 40-foot underground, houses a saltwater pool and hammam within the fortress's original foundations. Sea Club restaurant perches at water level in Queen's Cove, while La Fortaleza crowns the property with fine dining beneath Moroccan canopies. Allow yourself to be ferried by electric buggy through the scent of pine and rosemary to boujie complimentary yoga sessions beside the infinity pool. Plus, the protected coastline ensures absolute privacy within this 74-acre nature reserve where phones are banned from public spaces.

Address: Ctra. d'enderrocat, s/n, 07609 Cala Blava-Llucmajor, Mallorca

Price: From £740

Book now

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Marti has been writing about Spain since 2010, lives in San Sebastian and visits the Balearic Islands regularly, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, she considers her own experience staying in the hotels and evaluates location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time to visit Majorca?

The luxury of space and tranquillity is one of Mallorca’s biggest draws, and to experience the island at a more peaceful rhythm, it’s best to visit outside the busy summer months of July and August. Mallorca’s weather is at its loveliest in June or September, all clear days that are just hot enough.

Where are the nicest places to stay?

For sheer beauty and luxurious nature, the north of the island around the Sierra de Tramuntana is a fantastic place to stay, with a base in Deia, Valldemossa, Soller, or any of the other villages. Closer to Palma, the areas of Puerto Portals, Port Andratx, and Son Vida are upscale areas where you’ll find yachts moored and golf clubs at the ready.

Where do celebrities stay?

The eternal favourite spot for celebrities in Mallorca is in the picturesque north of the island. Celebrities flock to the Unesco-protected area around Deia and Valldemossa. La Residencia Belmond has drawn everyone from Princess Diana to Sting and Gwyneth Paltrow.

What currency do I need?

The currency in Palma de Mallorca is the euro. You can pay for just about everything by card.

