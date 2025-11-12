Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Although prices have risen in the last five years or so, Seville still offers an impressive selection of great-value accommodation. Many budget hotels are located in the city centre, within easy reach of the main monuments and excellent tapas bars. They often feature appealing outside spaces like roof terraces offering views of the city’s iconic landmarks – and even added extras such as rooftop swimming pools. Despite their economic rates – less than €80 (£69) – these budget-friendly options are stylish, and some include perks usually found in more high-end establishments, like a minibar, smart TV, and coffee machine. The hotels vary between featuring the same decor throughout and having individually designed rooms with their own distinctive character. The main marker here is room size – so if you’re happy in a more compact space, often featuring open shelving rather than a wardrobe, and a shower in a bijou bathroom, then these options are sure to delight.

The best budget-friendly hotels in Seville

At a glance

1. Petit Palace Marques Santa Ana hotel

open image in gallery There are 57 rooms at Petit Palace Marques Santa Ana ( Petit Palace Marques Santa Ana )

Between the cathedral, the Arenal, and the shopping district, this 57-room hotel offers excellent value for money. Although some furniture may be a little tired, the spaces are pleasant – a large glass-roofed patio and cream marble pillars, and a pleasant outdoor courtyard, as well as a bar, plus a vast, under-used roof terrace. Decent-sized rooms are jazzed up by Seville-themed photos or drawings. While the wall-mounted TVs are not smart models, you do get a minibar – superiors on the third floor also have coffee machines – and the bathrooms feature hydraulic-type tiles and rain showers. E-bikes can be used for free when you book direct on the website (or otherwise, are a very reasonable €6/£5 per day to hire).

Address: C. Jimios, 9, 11, Casco Antiguo, 41001 Sevilla, Spain

2. Petit Palace Puerta de Triana hotel

open image in gallery Bold red headboards and floral wallpaper can be found in the rooms at this hotel ( Petit Palace Puerta de Triana )

This hotel is handy for strolling over the river to the historic tile district, while also being close to the main shopping area. It has three stars, as opposed to the Marques Santa Ana’s four. The 64 rooms – over six floors – are on the small side, but enhanced by modern floral-print wallpaper and bold red headboards, and family rooms feature bunk beds. You get free cartons of water in the room, and a decent breakfast spread includes detox juices and abundant fresh fruit and nuts. A few rooms have terraces, and although there’s no rooftop area, there’s a pleasant first-floor internal patio with Delft-style ceramic floor tiles.

Address: C. Reyes Católicos, 5, Casco Antiguo, 41001 Sevilla, Spain

3. Soho Boutique Sevilla hotel

open image in gallery Soho Boutique Sevilla gives you plenty of space to stretch out ( Soho Boutique Sevilla )

You get an immediate feeling of light and space on entering this hotel between Plaza del Duque and the Alameda. The wide, white entrance hall leads to a delicate wrought iron grille and well-proportioned patio, crowned by a colourful glass dome. Sapphire-blue and ruby-red velvet seating adds a vibrant element. Despite its sense of scale, the hotel has just 23 rooms – where flower and bird-print wallpaper, tactile turquoise headboards, hanging lamps and parquet wood floors create a luxe feel. Bathrooms, mostly with showers, have textured white tiles and contemporary round basins. Smart TVs and Nespresso machines are standard in this stylish hotel group. On the roof terrace, the swimming pool’s two water jets will pummel you into a state of bliss, although we were less keen on the sterile dark grey tiling and lack of plants.

Address: C. Javier Lasso de la Vega, 6, Casco Antiguo, 41002 Sevilla, Spain

4. Doña Lola hotel

open image in gallery Doña Lola hotel is found near Alameda ( Getty Images )

Perfectly placed for the Alameda’s buzzing nightlife, this gay-friendly hotel offers 11 cute, colour-themed rooms with exposed brick features and smart TVs. The friendly staff will give you the hottest eating, drinking, and clubbing tips in person or by phone. It’s worth noting that ground floor rooms are noisier, especially at weekends when la marcha (going out) is in full swing – they’re also cheaper, so bring ear plugs and splurge on tapas and copas (drinks). Guests can use the rooftop swimming pool at the apartments opposite, where the reception is located. This roof terrace also features a partitioned-off nudist area with sun loungers, and there’s a handy vending machine selling drinks (including miniature spirits), snacks, and condoms for late-night adventures.

Address: C. Amor de Dios, 19, Casco Antiguo, 41002 Sevilla, Spain

5. The Corner House hotel

open image in gallery For style on a budget, check into The Corner House ( The Corner House )

Probably the most impressive offering in the style plus value stakes, this small hotel on the Alameda punches way above its weight. It’s set above the excellent modern Spanish restaurant Disparate (think cherry gazpacho or pork shoulder, walnuts, pears and blue cheese), and below the pleasant rooftop bar overlooking the avenue. The 12 compact rooms are drenched in light thanks to huge windows, with blinds a thoughtful touch to help you sleep. You get a space-saving open shelf unit and a vintage-vibe cream minibar stocked with mixologists’ favourite tonic, Le Tribute, and gluten-free craft beer. Each floor features a trolley: kettle, tea and coffee, for a reviving cup of your choice. Decorative touches we loved include batik print pendant lights, herringbone tiles in the shower, and quirky three-legged bedside tables.

Address: Alameda de Hércules, 11, Casco Antiguo, 41002 Sevilla, Spain

6. The Honest Hotel

open image in gallery The Honest Hotel is found near the Seville Museum of Fine Arts ( Getty Images )

In an area known for its budget hotels, between the main shopping district and the Bellas Artes museum, this place stands out for its friendly staff, clever design and fabulous foliage. You enter the striking red and albero-yellow building, lined with terracotta containers of olive trees, plumbago and agave, to a welcoming reception featuring a big cream sofa and parquet floor. Among the 28 rooms, budget-friendly interior ones have a small window over the door – dark but quiet – while others have street views and high ceilings. All feature red padded headboards against an olive-green wall – a classy colour combination – and smart TV, while ingeniously compact bathrooms offer showers, checkered floors, and Damana orange blossom amenities. Pop next door to the rooftop jacuzzi, also used by the hotel’s apartments.

Address: C. San Pedro Mártir, 1, Casco Antiguo, 41001 Sevilla, Spain

7. Parada del Marqués hotel

open image in gallery For a sustainable stay, book a room at Parada del Marqués ( Parada del Marqués )

Very convenient for Plaza de Armas bus station, where the EA airport bus also stops, this pleasant hotel combines style with sustainability. Eco-conscious travellers will appreciate the first-class insulation – essential in a hot climate where aircon is ubiquitous – solar-heated water (less common in hotels than you’d expect in such a sunny city), and LED lights. The high ceilings and white walls in the 20 bright rooms are accented by colourful cushions and patterned tiled floors. There’s also glass water bottles which can be refilled in the breakfast room. We loved the complimentary extras: coffee (from a professional machine), bikes, external phone batteries, wifi hotspot, and evening cheese and rebujito. Meanwhile, wine and snacks are available to buy. Staff will suggest good places to eat and drink nearby, as well as activities that can be reserved by phone.

Address: C. Marqués de Paradas, 45, Casco Antiguo, 41001 Sevilla, Spain

8. Elvira Plaza hotel

open image in gallery This hotel is set within Plaza de Dona Elvira ( Getty Images )

Set on one of Seville’s loveliest squares – and that’s saying something here – this delightful hotel oozes charm. The house boasts literary fame, appearing in Don Juan de Tenorio, as the residence of Doña Ines’s father. The rustic chic decor in its nine rooms comprises pale floors and walls, restored wood furniture and exposed brickwork. You get a kettle, hydromassage shower, and smart TV. While more economical rooms don’t look onto the orange tree-filled square – plus ground floor ones are inevitably noisier - everyone can enjoy the rooftop terrace. Bedecked with palms, oleander and climbing jasmine, as well as Triana ceramics, it boasts views of Santa Cruz’s tiled roofs, the cathedral and Giralda. Stretch your budget to dine at the contemporary Andalusian restaurant, Eterno, at sister hotel Halo around the corner – try the tuna and Payoyo croissant paired with a rich Leon Domecq oloroso.

Address: Pl. de Doña Elvira, 5, Casco Antiguo, 41004 Sevilla, Spain

9. Alcántara hotel

open image in gallery Alcántara hotel can be found in Barrio Santa Cruz ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

On a narrow pedestrian street – the main artery of Barrio Santa Cruz, the old Jewish quarter of the city – this family-owned hotel has 22 comfortable, cheery rooms. Print cushions and curtains plus quirky artworks give a homely feel. Downstairs, the large, peaceful outdoor courtyard with lemon trees is a great spot for al fresco breakfast or having a coffee or tea – there’s a machine available all day, as well as a drinks vending machine. Within the same building, the Casa del Flamenco hosts nightly dance performances in a traditional 15th-century tiled patio and hotel guests enjoy reduced-price entry. Staff are extremely helpful and can print documents, store valuables, weigh your luggage, and provide plug adapters. Take note: taxis cannot stop outside.

Address: C/ Ximénez de Enciso, 28, Casco Antiguo, 41004 Sevilla, Spain

10. U-Sense Sevilla Centro hotel

open image in gallery For a contemporary hotel, look no further than U-Sense ( U-Sense Sevilla Centro )

A few steps from the cathedral, tapas bars, shops and Plaza San Francisco, this gem offers a fresh, contemporary feel. In the downstairs patio, adorned with pretty Triana azulejos (ceramic tiles), sink into a comfortable armchair as you sip your welcome drink and browse the books and magazines. The 11 cosy yet sleek rooms boast wood floors, a small TV, and minibar featuring a complimentary water bottle; corner rooms are lighter, some offering Giralda views. A coffee machine is available 24 hours a day. Check out the dive bar next door, Pecata Mundi, for top 1980s and 1990s tunes.

Address: C. Álvarez Quintero, 52, Casco Antiguo, 41004 Sevilla, Spain

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by Fiona Flores Watson, a freelance writer and editor who has lived in Seville, Spain, for 20 years and has a deep knowledge of the destination, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, she considers her own experience staying in the hotels and evaluates location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the cheapest time of year to visit Seville?

The best time to visit Seville on a budget, unfortunately, coincides with some of the most unpleasant weather in the city. The cheapest times are around July and August when temperatures can reach averages of 35C, while the equally cheap months of December and January can bring a multitude of rainfall.

Is Seville expensive?

Compared to other Spanish cities like Madrid or Barcelona, Seville is a less expensive place to visit.

How much should I budget per day?

For a city break in Seville, a budget of around €75 (£66) per day will be sufficient.