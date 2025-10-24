Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glimpsing whimsical modernista architecture, strolling along the palm-studded Mediterranean seafront, sipping vermouth on a sunny plaza. Barcelona has many charms, but an affordable local accommodation scene isn’t the first thing that springs to mind when planning a trip here. There is, however, a reliable crop of places to stay for those keen to explore Catalonia’s capital for less – if you know where (and when) to look.

The city has a wave of design-forward hostels offering both fuss-free dorms and crisply styled private rooms, along with a lively social setting and stacks of communal facilities. Stretching to a slightly higher price tag, there is also a range of small-scale hotels with a splash of boutique flair dotted around the city’s lively neighbourhoods, many of them with double rooms from around £100 outside high season. Small local chains can be good for bagging affordable accommodation too.

Some of the most exciting budget-friendly picks are located slightly outside the Ciutat Vella (Barcelona’s historic centre), which often means a refreshing, informal neighbourhood setting to enjoy.

For the best hotels in Barcelona, the best beach hotels in Barcelona, the best luxury hotels in Barcelona and the best spa hotels in Barcelona, see our guides.

Hotel rates vary enormously throughout the year, so the best way to ensure an affordable stay is by visiting during spring or autumn (rather than summer), or even in low-season months, when tourist crowds are lighter and many properties tempt visitors with reduced rates. Isabella Noble

The best cheap hotels in Barcelona

At a glance

1. Hotel Brummell

Poble Sec

open image in gallery Food lovers seeking an area with many tapas bars will find a place to call home for a few nights at Hotel Brummell ( Hotel Brummell )

This 20-room boutique haven with a tropical, Sri Lanka-inspired feel awaits on a sloping street in Poble Sec, a relaxed tapas-bar-filled district just south of the Ciutat Vella (and quickly reached by metro). The building, from the mid-19th century, has been creatively restored, bringing in globe-trotting antiques, rippling indoor greenery and even a Scandi-vibe sauna. A teal dip pool and sunny lounge deck await at the back, and the stone and terracotta courtyard is home to a branch of effortlessly cool Barcelona-born cafe-restaurant Funky Bakers. Light-filled rooms have a stylish, white-walled design and yoga mats for guests to use (free classes are included).

Address: Carrer Nou de la Rambla 174, 08004 Barcelona

Read more: The best luxury hotels in Barcelona for a lavish stay in the coastal Spanish city

2. Praktik Garden hotel

Eixample

open image in gallery The colourful interior of Praktik Garden ( Praktik Garden )

Barcelona’s homegrown Praktik chain specialises in good-value urban boltholes with a thematic, boutique-like touch, making it a go-to favourite for more affordable stays hidden around the smart Eixample neighbourhood. Low-key Praktik Garden combines a prime location just off Gran Via with fresh, botanical-themed rooms. It’s all kept fairly minimal, though white-tiled bathrooms, rain showers and sage green statement walls are a nice touch, and some higher-category rooms have secluded balconies. A book-walled lobby gives way to a quiet, verdant back terrace on the first floor (in traditional L’Eixample style), where you can plan Barcelona fun over complimentary coffee and pastries.

Address: Carrer de la Diputació 325, 08009 Barcelona

Read more: Barcelona city guide, where to eat, drink, shop and stay in the Catalan capital

3. Pol & Grace hotel

Sarrià-Sant Gervasi

open image in gallery Quirky design fills interiors at Pol & Grace ( Pol & Grace )

There’s an arty feel to this laid-back boutique beauty in the upscale Sarrià-Sant Gervasi area, just north of the centre. Luminous, white-themed doubles are sharply styled with king-sized beds, and the whole place is pet-friendly. Best are the unique rooms decorated by an ever-growing roster of in-residence creatives, so each is different. Relax on the terracotta-tiled rooftop terrace – with sunbeds and rolling urban views – for a slice of sun-drenched Barcelona life. Fresh breakfasts are prepared using local produce like Catalan cheeses and charcuterie.

Address: Carrer de Guillem Tell 49, 08006 Barcelona

Read more: The best things to do in Barcelona

4. Casa Mathilda hotel

Eixample

open image in gallery For a boutique stay, head to Casa Mathilda ( Casa Mathilda )

The northern pocket of the elegant Eixample is home to this jewel of a 14-room boutique B&B – a joy to experience no matter your budget. The building dates from the 1920s and its first floor has been beautifully converted by owner Assumpta, who is often on hand to share Barcelona tips. The calm-inducing back terrace (where breakfast is served on warm days) has a bench made from traditional Catalan tiles. Custom-designed furnishings in the cosily styled rooms include vibrantly tiled bathrooms and mirrors made from repurposed vintage frames.

Address: Carrer de Roger de Llúria 125, 08037 Barcelona

Read more: How to afford a family city break in one of Europe’s biggest tourism destinations

5. Yurbban Trafalgar hotel

La Ribera

open image in gallery Yurbban Trafalgar is found not too far away from Barcelona’s Plaça de Catalunya ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The sweeping Barcelona views from the aquamarine rooftop dip pool are reason enough alone to book in at the boutique-design Yurbban Trafalgar hotel, which occupies part of a reborn 19th-century textiles factory. The 56 rooms all channel a retro-inspired look with their slate-based palette, ochre blankets and locally made decorative animal faces, and several have tucked-away wooden terraces at the back of the building. The location at the north end of La Ribera means endless medieval streets and fabulous dining on the doorstep, as well as easy access to popular Parc de la Ciutadella and the Eixample’s shopping boulevards. The local Yurbban chain has two other great-value hotels, too.

Address: Carrer de Trafalgar 30, 08010 Barcelona

Read more: On the trail of Picasso in Barcelona, Catalonia’s art-loving capital

6. B-Hotel

Placa d’Espanya

open image in gallery Stay near the city’s museums at B-Hotel ( B-Hotel )

A curving rooftop dip pool and seasonal bar overlooking Plaça d’Espanya and Montjuïc mountain are the big draws at the three-star B-Hotel, located just a 10-minute metro ride away from central Plaça de Catalunya on busy Gran Via. This isn’t the most scenic part of Barcelona, but it’s ideal if you’re keen to explore Montjuïc’s acclaimed museums, the pintxo-bar scene in Poble Sec just down the road, and the trendy nearby Sant Antoni district. The 84 pared-back contemporary rooms are stylishly designed with full-length windows, glass-framed showers and pendant lamps, and even the standard doubles have space for a desk.

Address: Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes 389, 08015 Barcelona

Read more: Why the Canary Islands should be your next holiday destination

7. Generator Barcelona hotel

Gràcia

open image in gallery Parties of many different sizes can find a place to stay at Generator Barcelona ( Generator Barcelona )

Barcelona’s branch of the sociable Generator hostel chain ticks plenty of budget-loving boxes, and it isn’t all backpacker vibes. First, there’s the spot-on location at the south end of village-like Gràcia, one of Barcelona’s loveliest districts to wander around, with bar-lined plazas, independent boutiques and a lively vermouth scene. And with over 700 beds, you’re spoilt for choice, from functional contemporary dorms sleeping four to eight people (book a whole dorm if you’re travelling as a group) to crisply styled, white-walled double rooms, some of which have balconies overlooking the city. Swing chairs hang in the lobby, there’s often live music, and the communal rooftop has views of Barcelona sprawling all around.

Address: Carrer de Còrsega 373, 08037 Barcelona

Read more: Why you should swap the fast-paced French Alps for a slowed-down ski holiday in Catalonia

8. Hotel Pulitzer

Eixample

open image in gallery Some rooms at Hotel Pulitzer are complete with private balconies or terraces ( Hotel Pulitzer )

Towards the higher end price-wise, Hotel Pulitzer is an artily designed, well-established four-star hotel that offers excellent city centre value, just steps from busy Plaça de Catalunya. It doubles as a popular hangout for a stylish local crowd flocking to the lush green rooftop bar (where there are often DJs or live music on) or the on-site branch of Barcelona’s favourite speciality coffee spot Nomad. Beloved interiorist Lázaro Rosa-Violán is behind the creative, soothing look of the rooms, some with private balconies or terraces. Expect mismatched art, turquoise tilework in the bathrooms and perks like bluetooth speakers.

Address: Carrer de Bergara 8, 08002 Barcelona

Read more: This city is like no other in Spain – here’s why you should visit during Ramadan

9. H10 Racó del Pi hotel

Barri Gòtic

open image in gallery This hotel can be found just around the corner from the medieval Basílica de Santa Maria del Pi ( H10 Hotels )

If staying in the heart of the city is top priority, you can’t go wrong with the 37-room H10 Racó del Pi, part of a reliable Catalan chain with multiple branches around Barcelona. It is housed in a listed heritage building on a pedestrianised street just around the corner from the medieval Basílica de Santa Maria del Pi, and still has some original wood-beamed ceilings and open-stone walls. Updated rooms keep things simple with colourful feature walls and classic tile-covered bathrooms. Some doubles are cosily set into the attic with skylights, while others have wrought-iron balconies overlooking Carrer del Pi.

Address: Carrer del Pi 7, 08002 Barcelona

Read more: Best family hotels in Tenerife for waterparks, swimming pools, kids’ clubs and beaches

10. Chic&Basic Born Boutique hotel

El Born

open image in gallery Minimal rooms are still kept classy at Chic&Basic ( Chic&Basic Born Boutique )

As the name suggests, the homegrown Chic&Basic chain is all about a central, budget-friendly base with a splash of style. There are a handful of branches to pick from across Barcelona’s historic centre. This one has an enviable location in the heart of El Born, set in a revamped century-old building just steps from the green haven of Parc de la Ciutadella. Minimal rooms have glassed-in showers, high ceilings, mood lighting and an all-white theme, and upper categories get their own balconies or terraces.

Address: Carrer de la Princesa 50, 08003 Barcelona

Read more: I was drugged and robbed in Barcelona – but I’d travel back in a heartbeat

11. Casa Gràcia hotel

Gràcia

open image in gallery Casa Gràcia is found near Antoni Gaudí’s Casa Milà ( Getty Images )

Staying in one of Barcelona’s modernista buildings doesn’t have to break the bank, as lively Casa Gràcia shows. On the edge of the plaza-filled Gràcia neighbourhood, it is part style-driven hostel, part budget hotel with a boutique design edge. The pretty back terrace with potted plants provides a green oasis after roaming Barcelona’s streets, and complimentary yoga classes are hosted here. Marble-floored dorms (including women-only options) with subway-tiled bathrooms sleep four or six people; some of them have French doors opening up to balconies. Hotel-worthy private rooms are decorated with calming neutral hues, vintage mirrors and original features like patterned-tile floors.

Address: Passeig de Gràcia 116, 08008 Barcelona

Read more: Why the Galician city of Santiago de Compostela is worthy of a food pilgrimage

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writer, Isabella Noble, who lives in Spain and has a deep knowledge of the country. She has lived in Andalucía and Barcelona and has authored several guidebooks on the country. When picking which hotels to include in the best luxury hotels in our Barcelona guide, Isabella considered her own experience staying in the hotels and evaluated location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the cheapest time to visit Barcelona?

To avoid the crowds and keep hotel prices low, visit Barcelona outside of the summer period.

What are the best free things to do?

One free thing that could take up almost a whole day is walking around and admiring Barcelona’s architecture, from Modernista buildings to making your way through the varying barrias (neighbourhoods).

A lot of Barcelona’s top attractions, such as Palau Guell, the Design Museum, MNAC and the Picasso Museum, have free admission on certain days, so check out their websites for the latest free ticket drops.

Barcelona is also blessed with green spaces and beaches to soak up the Spanish sun, including Barceloneta beach and Parc de la Ciutadella.

Is Barcelona expensive for tourists?

Compared to other European cities, Barcelona is less expensive than places like London, Paris and Rome, however, can be more expensive than other Spanish cities.

How much should I budget per day in Barcelona?

If you are eating meals out and shopping, €100 per day is a good place to start.