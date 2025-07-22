Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A stalwart of the Catalonia capital’s hospitality scene, the Majestic Hotel & Spa has held its place on Barcelona’s most privileged avenue since 1918, yet has a youthful vibe thanks to its vibey rooftop restaurant and summer DJs sessions.

Location

Located on Barcelona’s luxury shopping stretch, Passeig de Gràcia, the hotel is as close to Versace, Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Prada as it is to Gaudí’s masterpieces: Casa Batlló and La Pedrera. Meanwhile, the Sagrada Familia and the medieval old town are a metro ride or short taxi ride away. While the area lends itself to sightseeing, it’s equally fun spending a day meandering around the Gràcia area, discovering vibey bars, seafood restaurants, or, if the wind blows you in that direction, a new designer handbag. Visitors flock here for the affluence and ease – but stay for the Modernista architecture and Michelin star restaurants.

The vibe

The Majestic has been open for over one hundred years and still strives for the traditional excellence you’d expect when you think of a five-star hotel. Yet, it’s done well to shake off its somewhat fusty reputation and also caters to a younger, cooler, crowd with sunset DJ sessions every night of the summer at the rooftop La Dolce Vitae restaurant and bar. Of course, the decor is still decadent: its neo-classical columns and endless marble wouldn’t look out of place in Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette. But the spa and rooftop, with distressed wood, bright red umbrellas and minimalist furniture, add a modern twist to the inarguably luxurious decor.

With 272 bedrooms, suites and penthouses housed within the hotel, Majestic couldn’t be further from boutique accommodation. This is a serious operation to run – and you can feel that energy coursing through the lobby all the way up to the rooftop.

Read more: The best spa hotels in Barcelona

open image in gallery The grand interiors of the Majestic Hotel & Spa in Barcelona ( Majestic Hotel Group )

Service

The Majestic has been widely reviewed as having good service, but it can get overrun during peak times such as summer and when popular music festivals, such as Primavera, are in town.

Bed and Bath

The rooms at the Majestic make you feel like a member of the Barcelona bourgeoisie. There are plush soft furnishings, fluffy robes and slippers, as well as high ceilings and windows that gift views over the city’s picturesque skyline. A firm mattress ensures an excellent night’s sleep, while electronic blackout curtains allow for a few extra hours in bed when you need it – even if the sun is already beaming on the other side of the glass. The bathrooms are large, with double sinks, spacious baths and perfect water pressure. Welcome utilities include an iron, kettle and Nespresso machine.

open image in gallery The Royal Penthouse suite at the Majestic Hotel & Spa in Barcelona ( Majestic Hotel Group )

Food and drink

At breakfast, every dietary requirement is catered for in the extensive buffet, with more options available on the à la carte menu. On Sundays, the breakfast room becomes the venue for the Solc Gourmet Brunch, which includes a glass of Moët & Chandon with a banquet-like meal. Meanwhile, at the main Solc restaurant, expect a light and seasonal menu featuring fresh fish, which is delivered daily from the Barcelona fish market. Or, if you fancy some rooftop tapas as the sun goes down, head to the Dolce Vitae bar for some prawn croquettes and ceviche.

Read more: Why the Galician city of Santiago de Compostela is worthy of a food pilgrimage

Facilities

The hotel’s top-floor spa, where you head for treatments, has a hydrotherapy centre consisting of a Jacuzzi, dry sauna, steam bath and sensation shower, which promote relaxation and will help you chill out even before your massage. Elsewhere, in the Wellness Area, there’s also a 12-metre heated pool and a 20-square-metre hydromassage pool, with jets designed to relieve neck tension.

In 2024, the hotel renovated its fitness room, and the gym is sleek and modern with plenty of treadmills, exercise bikes, and weight machines available at busy times. There’s also free wifi running throughout the hotel.

open image in gallery Majestic's extensive wellness facilities are pretty as a picture ( Majestic Hotel Group )

Disability access

The Majestic is fully accessible for wheelchair users and there is one specially adapted room, with an adjustable bed and remote-controlled doors, lights and curtains for ease.

Pet policy

Not only are pets allowed at the Majestic, there’s a VIP (Very Important Pet) experience available for dogs for €45 (£38) per day. Pooches (maximum 8kgs) will have a personalised welcome card, bed, treats, toys, water bottle and food waiting for them in their corresponding room upon arrival. Throughout their stay, dogs are able to accompany owners to two common areas: the Majestic Bar and the La Dolce Vitae terrace.

open image in gallery Pets are well catered for at the Majestic Hotel & Spa ( Majestic Hotel Group )

Check in check out

Standard check-in time is 3pm, check-out time is 11am for apartments and 12pm for rooms, suites and penthouses.

Family friendly

The hotel is family friendly with cots provided for children under three years old upon request. Free beds are provided for children under 12 years old. Over that age, there’s an added accommodation charge of €80 (£68) per night. There are children’s menus and colouring books in each restaurant and children under four are given breakfast for free.

At a glance

Best thing: Ornate rooms with insanely comfy beds and a lobby that screams old school luxury

Worst thing: The outdoor pool on the roof is somewhat small and awkwardly placed

Right for: Those with a taste for luxury and a sunset DJ set

Not right for: Anyone who wants to spend their days on a sun lounger by the pool

Instagram from: The rooftop with a cocktail in your hand / your private hot tub, if you have one!

Address: Pg. de Gràcia, 68, L'Eixample, 08007

Website: majestichotelgroup.com

Read more: The enchanting Spanish town that got tourism right