A popular resort on the Turkish riviera, Marmaris is known for its authentic bustling market, as well as lively bars, restaurants and clubs. History lovers will be captivated by its beautiful old town, as well as an Ottoman castle, which speaks to its history.

It is easy to soak up local life in Marmaris. A visit to the 16th-century Suleymaniye Hamami for a soapy hammam experience is a must, as is a trip to the Grand Bazaar, the city’s main maze-like market, which sells everything from spices to souvenirs.

The marina is a popular hive of activity, where tourists and locals alike can be found day and night enjoying live music and traditional Turkish fare, such as grilled fresh fish caught from the impossibly blue sea opposite.

Water babies will be delighted at the extensive water sport facilities along the coast, run by both private companies and various resorts and hotels.

The local beach is a mix of volcanic sand and smooth pebbles, lined with sun loungers aplenty, and while popular, it still feels spacious. There’s also the option to take a catamaran over to the Greek island of Rhodes, which takes under an hour.

As for accommodation, there are plenty of options to suit all types of travellers, from adult-only resorts to kid-friendly hotels with water slides.

These are the best hotels to stay at in Marmaris.

The best hotels in Marmaris

At a glance

1. D Maris Bay hotel

open image in gallery D Maris Bay is surrounded by mountains and forest ( D Maris Bay )

D Maris Bay is set in a secluded spot on the delightful Datça Peninsula, raised on a hillside studded with almond trees. Most of the 195 rooms and suites boast unobstructed views of the sea, while the rest look out over the mountains. There’s the option to push the boat out and have a villa with a private butler.

The design is contemporary, yet warm, with a colour scheme in coffee and cream punctuated by local artwork.

There are five white-sandy beaches to choose from plus both indoor and outdoor pools, boutique shops, a yoga studio, water ski school, a well-kitted out gym and a large spa to keep guests busy.

There are five restaurants – noteworthy Japanese food can be enjoyed at Zuma; local dishes such as a succulent lamb shank and seasonal vegetables at the D Maris Kitchen; while celebrity chef “Salt Bae” serves steak at Nusr-Et, or there’s tasty Greek fare and seafood dishes available as well.

Address: Hisarönü Mah. Çubucak Küme Evleri, No: 80, 48380 Marmaris/Muğla, Türkiye

Price: From £365

Book now

2. Cook’s Club Adakoy hotel

open image in gallery Cook’s Club Adakoy caters exclusively for guests aged 16 and over ( Cook's Club Adakoy )

Located on the Adakoy Peninsula with private beaches and a nature reserve brimming with fragrant pine-trees, Cook’s Club Adakoy is a nature-lover’s dream.

The hotel is adult-only, welcoming guests aged 16 and over. The 119 rooms are whitewashed, featuring colourful, authentic Turkish rugs and upholstery.

Its large swimming pool is the main pull, lined with attractive thatched parasols. Chill poolside tracks play in the background.

Activities such as beach volleyball and water sports are available, and there’s a decent gym too. Those in search of wellness can book into a private, authentic hammam or a yoga class.

The Cantina restaurant serves Turkish classics executed well, such as a cokertme kebab – a garlicky yoghurt and meat popular dish, as well as international meals, including burgers and bolognaise. Captain Cook bar serves a mean “Rakish” – a raki and pomegranate infused cocktail.

Price: From £82

Address: Adakoy Mahallesi Kizilkıum Mevkii no:110 Cennet Adası, 48700 Marmaris, Turkey

Book now

3. Golden Key Bördübet hotel

open image in gallery Nature lovers will adore Golden Key Bördübet ( Golden Key Bördübet )

A calm haven between a creek and the sea in the Bördübet Bay, Golden Key is a nature lover’s paradise. Birdwatchers can spot all types of species – including sparrow hawks and rock doves – in and among the surrounding greenery. And a fish-filled stream runs through the property, which is home to swans and turtles.

Those who like to keep active can book a trip to Turkey’s longest hiking route, the Carian Way, via the hotel. Or, if water sports are more your thing, these can be enjoyed at the hotel’s private beach.

Accommodation options include 35 rooms with private balconies all the way up to small houses, set within the lush landscape. Paintings of animals and birds on the walls reflect the location.

The food is seasonal, with dishes featuring locally-caught fish and seafood, as well as produce from the hotel’s organic garden.

Address: Hisarönü, Bördübet Sokak No:5, 48700 Marmaris/Muğla, Türkiye

Price: From £346

Book now

4. Grand Pasa Hotel

open image in gallery Grand Pasa Hotel is a family-friendly all-inclusive option in Marmaris ( Getty Images )

A great choice if you’re looking for a family-friendly all-inclusive, Grand Pasa Hotel has both indoor and outdoor pools, as well as water slides for kids. Plus, the beach is just 10 minutes’ walk away.

Adults can enjoy the in-house traditional Turkish hammam and sauna at the spa, and there’s a kids’ club for four to 12-year-olds. In the evenings everyone can mingle at the disco.

Dining options include a buffet which has something for everyone, including local classic dishes such as dolma – mincemeat and rice stuffed vine leaves – as well as pizza and pasta.

The accommodation is comfortable and simple, designed with wood parquet flooring, terracotta walls, and details such as embroidered bed throws.

Address: Armutalan Mah. 129.Sok No:11 / Marmaris / Mugla, 15, Marmaris, Turkey

Price: From £43

Book now

5. Martı Resort Deluxe Hotel

open image in gallery Martı Resort Deluxe Hotel is located in İçmeler Bay ( Getty Images )

Touted as Turkey’s first resort hotel, Martı Resort Deluxe Hotel dates back to 1969. Its villas and suites either overlook dramatic mountain vistas or tranquil views of İçmeler Bay, and some have their own Turkish hammam.

The 280 bedrooms have wooden parquet flooring, paired with crisp white walls. Splashes of colour are added by turquoise upholstery, and en suites come with in bright marble for a contemporary feel.

The hotel offers Mediterranean cuisine as well as Asian and Mexican options across three restaurants, which host regular theme nights and entertainment. There is a mini buffet for younger guests, as well as a patisserie and two bars serving creative cocktails. Otağ Restaurant is the standout – an authentic Anatolian eatery where the lamb shank braised with apricots and nuts is delicious.

There are indoor and outdoor pools. Guests can book water sports and spa treatments.

Address: Cumhuriyet Mahallesi, Martı Resort Hotel, 48720 Marmaris/Muğla, Türkiye

Price: From £118

Book now

6. Golden Rock Beach Hotel

open image in gallery Golden Rock Beach Hotel is beach-facing ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A great choice for families looking for a beach-facing all-inclusive hotel, Golden Rock Beach Hotel has a large pool with water slides. Live music and entertainment set a lively tone, while the direct access to the beach is a huge pull for returning visitors.

The 225 calming, whitewashed rooms feature a statement Ottoman pattern on the wall behind comfortable beds.

There are two restaurants serving Turkish classics, from vegetarian options such as İmam bayıldı – aubergine and tomato bake – to succulent meat kebabs. If you get peckish there is also a snack bar.

The spa is a quiet haven with a good range of treatments to pick from, from massages to algae therapy.

Address: Siteler Mah Cumhuriyet Cad 32 Sok No 41, Marmaris, Turkey

Price: From £89

Book now

7. Blue Bay Platinum Hotel

open image in gallery Blue Bay Platinum hotel is located in the heart of Marmaris ( Blue Bay Platinum Hotel )

A modern choice with a city centre location, Blue Bay Platinum Hotel is close to Marmaris’s buzzy bars, restaurants, shops and cafes.

There is a private stretch of Marmaris beach for guests to enjoy, as well as a large pool to swim in. Accomodation consists of 437 rooms, which are all light and bright. They are fitted with light wood furnishings and feature a beach landscape wall panel behind the beds to add a splash of colour.

There is a decent spa with a Turkish hammam.

At meal times a buffet serves Turkish and international classics, as well as Italian dishes. Guests can sample fine wine at Il Primo.

Address: Siteler, Cumhuriyet Blv. No:1, 48700 Marmaris/Muğla, Türkiye

Price: From £87

Book now

8. Örsmaris Boutique Hotel

open image in gallery Örsmaris Boutique Hotel sits at the edge of Marmaris ( Getty Images )

For those holidaymakers who want somewhere slightly quieter to bed down, Örsmaris Boutique Hotel on the edge of Marmaris offers guests a best-of-both-worlds stay. It’s just five-minutes’ drive from bustling city centre and beside a more laid-back stretch of Marmaris beach.

The 26 rooms are classically designed with colourful walls backing the beds. They all have either a sea, pool or garden view.

The gardens are full of lush foliage and colourful flowers which frame the hotel’s lengthiest pool – which is one of three.

Dine on local dishes such as succulent kofte kebabs or fresh sea bass with handmade chips at the à la carte restaurant.

Address: Siteler, Cumhuriyet Blv. No:59, 48700 Marmaris/Muğla, Türkiye

Price: From £38

Book now

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

When is the best time of year to visit Marmaris?

The best time to visit Marmaris depends on your personal tolerance for heat. For many visitors, the shoulder months of May, June and September bring temperatures of around 25C, while the summer months of July and August can see the mercury soaring to 35C. Increased rainfall occurs in December and January, but there are pleasant, sunny days to be had, with temperatures around 10-12C.

What currency do I need?

Visitors to Marmaris will need the Turkish Lira (TRY), the national currency. While hotels and major shops and restaurants take cards, it’s always worth carrying some cash, especially for smaller purchases and tips.

How to get the best deal

All-inclusive package holidays offer a convenient way to travel, with flights, accommodation and transfers all included. Trusted travel companies like Tui, First Choice and Loveholidays almost always have a sale running, often saving you up to £300 on your booking. Right now, you can save up to £300 in the Tui Black Friday sale, which includes Marmaris holidays.





If you like to plan your own travel, booking flights and accommodation separately, Expedia makes planning a trip to Marmaris straightforward. You can browse hotels, compare flight options and add car hire or local activities, all filtered to match your budget and location.

The Independent readers can also take advantage of our exclusive six per cent Expedia discount code on all hotel bookings. It can be combined with on-site discounts and member pricing for even bigger savings.





