There’s a reason that tourists flock to the same cities, regions and beaches in Turkey again and again. Istanbul’s enchanting blend of ancient and modern makes it the perfect city break, while Bodrum delivers all the ingredients for a fly-and-flop with style, and the magical spectacle of balloons gliding over Cappadocia is an Instagrammer’s dream.

For this reason, it can be easy to forget that beyond the tourist hotspots, Turkey offers a wealth of cultures and a diversity of landscapes that most travellers never think to experience. But with the country actively encouraging tourism and an infrastructure that comfortably accommodates visitors, now could be the time to divert from the tourist trail.

Ismail Bütün, general manager of TGA (the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency) tells The Independent that they’re focused not only on making Turkey a year-round destination, but ensuring that travellers spread out across the 81 provinces.

Bütün explains that with a projected 60 million tourists visiting the country in 2024, he is keen for the more popular destinations to “share the love” with the lesser-known spots so the economic benefit of tourism is felt across Turkey – and that travellers are able to enjoy the full diversity of the country’s history, culture, cuisine and geography.

Even when based in the more popular destinations, Bütün points out that it’s worth venturing beyond the resort. The Köprülü Kanyon National Park – an adventurer’s haven with zip lining, white water rafting, quad biking and jeep safaris – is just an hour from the bustling metropolis of Antalya, for example, while the laid-back beach town Akyaka is barely 30 minutes from the tourist hotspot Marmaris.

So to encourage you to spread your wings and delve deeper into Turkey, below is just a taste of the amazing destinations that are easily accessible for tourists – but you probably haven’t ever heard of.

The Black Sea

open image in gallery The Sümela Monastery located at Karadağ within the Pontic Mountains ( GoTürkiye )

Tourists seeking a beach break in Turkey will invariably opt for the Turkish Riviera where you’ll find the likes of Antalya, Marmaris, Bodrum, Kemer and Fethiye. But Turkey’s wilder Black Sea region is far quieter and boasts its own rugged beauty.

Sleepy fishing villages and pretty seaside towns are scattered along this stretch of coastline, alongside rolling hills and mountains. Rent a car and drive the winding roads that offer dramatic scenery on all sides, stopping off at the quiet beaches and ancient fortifications.

At the port of Samsun, you’ll find Atakum Beach – the longest beach on the Black Sea coast – as well as lively restaurants and golden beaches. Sümela Monastery, which is far out to the east, should also be on your itinerary. These extensive ruins of a Greek Orthodox monastery first constructed in the 4th century sit 1200m high and almost look like they are part of the rock face.

Erciyes

open image in gallery Ercİyes Ski Resort is situated on Mount Erciyes, the highest mountain in Central Anatolia ( GoTürkiye )

It may not typically be associated with skiing, but in Turkey the slopes are uncrowded and the prices surprisingly affordable. We’re talking £12 ski passes and lunch for £8 a head – figures that are practically unheard of for skiers who spend their holidays in the rather more expensive Alps or Rockies.

Turkey has around 40 resorts that cater to a range of levels, with more than 60 peaks that are over 3,000m. As the largest ski resort in Turkey, Erciyes is a good choice for a winter holiday with 150km of pistes linked by an ultra-modern lift network. Or if you fancy combining a Istanbul city break with some snowsports, just 200km away you’ll find Uludağ, south of the city of Bursa, with plenty of hotels, as well as a good selection of bars for apres.

Bozcaada

open image in gallery The pretty cobbled streets of Bozcaada ( GoTürkiye )

Want to escape the crowds and enjoy your own island paradise? Bozcaada in the Aegean Sea offers a rather different side to Turkey than the busy coastal resorts – you’ll find the same golden sand beaches, but alongside small hotels and laid-back cafes rather than chain hotels and busy restaurants. There are strong Greek influences, which you’ll notice in the Mediterranean cuisine that can be enjoyed in colourful tavernas lining pretty cobbled streets.

Travellers often come to Bozcaada to visit the many vineyards that line its shores, with the island enjoying a wine-making tradition that goes back centuries. There’s also a rich history to be discovered: the island was variously controlled by the Phoenicians, Persians, Romans, Byzantines, Venetians and Ottomans over the years, to name just a few.

Göbekli Tepe

open image in gallery The Neolithic sacred site of Göbekli Tepe ( GoTürkiye )

Archaeology fans and anyone interested in Turkey’s rich and complex history should include Göbekli Tepe on their travels. This mysterious site on a hilltop in the Germuş mountains of south-eastern Anatolia is home to a series of carved stone pillars that were built by prehistoric people in the Pre-Pottery Neolithic age between 9,600 and 8,200 BC – making them 6,000 years older than Stonehenge.

Although Turkey has more than its fair share of fascinating archaeological sites, Göbekli Tepe is pretty special. This summer, scientists believed they had identified the world’s first calendar at the site, constructed around 9,000BC – with the markings on the pillars enabling people to observe the sun, moon and constellations in order to keep track of time and mark the change of seasons.

The closest town to Göbekli Tepe is Şanlıurfa (perhaps better known as Urfa). It’s not on the typical tourist trail, but is steeped in history and is an important religious site – venture into the centre of town where you’ll find the Dergah complex of mosques, the Mevlid-i Halil Cave, and a fortress on Damlacık hill with beautiful city views, as well as narrow alleyways and backstreets to explore lined with honey-hued limestone buildings.

Urla

open image in gallery Vineyards in Urla ( GoTürkiye )

Just 30 minutes or so from Izmir, you’ll find the charming seaside town of Urla, nestled between lush forests, rolling olive groves and the glistening Aegean Sea. You can visit Urla as a day trip, or even just head over for lunch, but it’s far better to spend a few days exploring the marketplace, sipping Turkish coffee at one of the local cafes, and sampling a few of the traditional fish restaurants.

Urla punches far above its weight when it comes to gastronomy, and is fast making a name for itself as an emerging food and wine destination. This farming region boasts everything from Michelin-starred tasting menus, to tiny patisseries and late-night cocktail bars. It’s another spot where you’ll be spoilt for choice for vineyards – the sun-drenched climate and clay-rich soils create the perfect combination for wine-making. Follow the Urla Bağ Yolu (Urla vineyard trail) that takes you through some of the best.

Ovabükü

open image in gallery Ovabükü Beach on the Datça Peninsula in Turkey ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Arriving at Ovabükü on the Datça Peninsula you’ll instantly exhale and relax – it’s a hidden gem that exudes serenity and tranquility. The world-renowned ancient geographer and philosopher Strabo is believed to have once said: “God sent his beloved creatures to Datça for them to live longer.” This 50 mile-long, narrow peninsula in southwest Turkey is surrounded by pristine waters bordered by secluded golden sand beaches. It’s not far in distance from Bodrum and Marmaris, but feels like a world away.

The remote holiday village of Ovabükü is home to a handful of boutique family-run hotels and one of the most lovely beaches on the peninsula. It’s a good spot to base yourself for exploring the nearby villages where you’ll find rustic whitewashed houses, as well as simple restaurants serving excellent seafood and traditional dishes.

Kaz Dağları

open image in gallery The Hasan Drowned Waterfall in Mount Ida ( GoTürkiye )

Renowned as a haven for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers, Kaz Dağları (Mount Ida) National Park in north-western Turkey is a paradise of lush greenery, rocky outcrops, cold springs and wildlife. Plus, you have the turquoise Aegan stretching out beyond the mountains. It’s possible to camp in the park itself or you can stay in one of the small hotels in the nearby hilltop villages such as Çamlıbel, Adatepe and Yeşilyurt.

There are various hiking trails winding through Kaz Dağları that can be explored alone or with a local guide, as well as natural pools and small lakes to swim in and waterfalls to admire. The area is also steeped in legends and mythology – it was mentioned in Homer’s Iliad and is also said to be the birthplace of Zeus.

For more inspiration on where to travel in Turkey visit goturkiye.com.