Take a stroll around the extensive grounds of the Anda Barut Collection in Turkey and you’ll notice that this is a place where wellness is a priority.

Not only is the setting on the shores of the Aegean Sea blissfully relaxing, but the hotel’s facilities enable guests to enjoy a healthy break while also enjoying themselves.

Annabel Grossman takes you on a tour of the Anda Barut Collection

Situated in Didim on the Turkish Riviera, Anda Barut is an expansive ultra all-inclusive, boasting everything you could want from a luxe hotel in gorgeous surroundings. It’s beautifully designed so guests have everything they need while also enjoying a sense of space. There are seven restaurants that include plenty of healthy options (as well as the opportunity to indulge a little) as well as several pools and a sandy beach with decking and piers that are perfect for watching the sunset.

But it’s the fitness and spa facilities that really set this hotel apart as a wellness destination.

( Anda Barut )

The fully kitted out gym contains everything you’d expect from five-star fitness facilities, with a wide range of workout machines, a large selection of weights, and plenty of space for floor exercises. It’s popular among guests but doesn’t feel crowded thanks to the spacious design. It also looks out over the ocean and swimming pool, creating the perfect atmosphere to work up a sweat while also admiring the views.

There’s also a fitness studio that guests can use to exercise and where they may to join in a class. There is an extensive range of these at Anda Barut including Pilates, Zumba, TRX and Tae Bo. Or if you’d prefer to work out in the water, there is also a choice of aqua classes that take place in the hotel’s pools, such as aqua bike and aqua gym.

Just outside the gym, there’s space to exercise outdoors for those who like to work out in the sunshine. Yoga classes take place in this space, or you could join in with sunrise yoga overlooking the ocean for a healthy start to the day.

( Anda Barut )

While there are plenty of outdoor pools to take a dip or swim a few lengths in, the indoor pool shouldn’t be missed for a particularly relaxing experience. It looks out towards the coast so you can enjoy sea views while you swim, and is surrounded by loungers where you can kick back and soak up the atmosphere.

Over at the spa, guests will find a combination of traditional bath treatments and massages using techniques from across the world. The Turkish spa allows you to indulge in historical bathing rituals that de-stress and rejuvenate, blending the modern, traditional and luxurious.

Guests may also want to make use of the sauna and steam room, or treat themselves to a massage that serves both mind and body, as well as leaving skin smooth and refreshed.

It’s the perfect way to spend a few hours relaxing before enjoying dinner while watching the sunset. The combination of wellness facilities, a beautiful coastal location and five-star service mean guests will return home relaxed and rejuvenated.